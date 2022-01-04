American Heritage Schools Has Been Ranked #1 Private School, #14 in Corporate Philanthropy, and #19 Largest Employer in South Florida Business Journal's Annual Book of Lists 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE and BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- South Florida Business Journal (SFBJ) has announced its new rankings for the annual publication, "Book of Lists." American Heritage Schools has been ranked is #1 Private School, #14 in Corporate Philanthropy and #19 Largest Employer in South Florida. SFBJ is the leading source for business news, data, and networking in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. SFBJ's "Book of Lists" provides readers with more than 1,000 of the most significant area companies in their fields, by ranking.

"We are honored to be named #1 Private School, #14 in Corporate Philanthropy, and #19 Largest Employer in SFBJ's Annual 2021 'Book of Lists.' Achieving this recognition in one of the most prestigious publications for our academic and philanthropic distinctions is an honor," said Dr. Doug Laurie, president of American Heritage Schools. "The pride felt by the students at American Heritage Schools is reflected in their desire to learn and succeed. The expert faculty, extensive curriculum, and state-of-the-art facilities are a testament as to why American Heritage continues to remain on top."

Since its founding over 55 years ago, American Heritage Schools has become known as a leading private school for academic excellence throughout the nation, and enrollment has steadily increased to its current total of 4,650 students in PK3-12th grades at the Broward and Palm Beach campuses.

One of the pillars of American Heritage Schools is 'compassion,' which is instilled daily both in and out of the classroom. With over 85 student-run clubs, as well as the schools' Pre-Professional Program partnerships with local hospitals and nonprofit organizations, the philanthropic desire to help others locally and globally is at the heart of everything the students, families, faculty, and administrators do. Each year, fundraising goals are surpassed, and there is no limit to what can be accomplished.

A strong work ethic is evident in all facets of American Heritage Schools. The high school has had the highest number of National Merit Scholars in Florida for 12 consecutive years, and the math competition team ranks first out of all private schools in the U.S. The Model UN team is top 5 in the nation, and the Speech and Debate team is in the top 1% in the nation. American Heritage Schools is also No. 1 in science and ranks among the top private STEM schools in Florida, according to Niche , the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families.

About American Heritage Schools: American Heritage Schools, founded in 1965, is a nationally-ranked private, nonsectarian, and co-educational college preparatory day school with two 40-acre campuses: the Broward Campus is located in Plantation, Florida, and the Palm Beach Campus is located in Delray Beach, Florida. Its campuses serve approximately 4,650 students in Pre-K3 through 12th grades; the student body represents over 60 different countries throughout the world. Approximately 70 percent of the faculty hold postgraduate degrees. American Heritage Schools is nationally and internationally accredited by the following associations: Association of Independent Schools of Florida (AISF), Middle States Association (MSA-CESS), and National Council for Private Schools. The Lower School includes advanced classes and 15 electives, and the Upper School offers over 300 courses with 138 honors classes, 28 Advanced Placement classes, and 75 fine arts classes. Pre-professional programs are offered in pre-med , pre-law , pre-engineering , biomedical engineering , business & entrepreneurship , and computer science that are taught daily by doctors, surgeons, lawyers, judges, engineers, and computer scientists currently practicing in their fields. For 12 years, American Heritage Schools has been ranked the No. 1 high school in Florida for the highest number of National Merit Scholars, and the school is home to the No. 1 math competition team out of all private schools in the U.S. The Model UN team is top 5 in the nation, and the Speech and Debate team is in the top 1% in the nation. It is ranked among the top private schools in Florida in STEM, according to Niche. Its Science Research Institute enables students to conduct research on real-world problems, and its students have earned international recognition for their findings.

For more information about American Heritage Schools, visit its website or email [email protected].

Broward Campus: (954) 472-0022 ext. 3021 or email [email protected]

Palm Beach Campus: (561) 495-7272 ext. 219 or email [email protected]

