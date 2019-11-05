American Home Safety Products Introduces Innovative Solutions For Families

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Home Safety Products (AHSP) today introduces their solution-oriented company creating safety innovations with families in mind. With the company's commitment to safety, AHSP provides simple, easy-to-use safety products outperforming competitors and delivering superior performance. AHSP's products serve as an extra level of security, with patented core technologies that do not rely on Bluetooth, WiFi connectivity or a smartphone app, indicating that the products should work at all times.

All families may be different, but safety concerns are something we all share. As the needs of parents, children, and the homes they reside in are always evolving, AHSP develops products and improves testing methods to better accommodate today's families.

The rollout of their first collection of home and safety products will be made available to consumers by Q4 2019, which includes the CarSeat CoPilot , an automatic alert system designed to assist parents and caregivers with remembering their most important possession in the backseat, as well as Early Alert , a sound sensor which is triggered by a smoke alarm and activates the voice/alarm speaker simultaneously, bringing the alarm sound closer to where family members can hear it before a fire reaches their bedrooms.

AHSP addresses the current market's needs to provide families with manageable solutions to daily safety concerns that may occur at any moment, to anyone, by bringing innovative life-saving sensors to market that protects families from everyday dangers.

AHSP's team is led by Rick Bond, Founder and President, as well as by Thomas Lam, CEO, who both have impressive backgrounds in the consumer electronics industry, product development, finance, design concept and manufacturing, sales and operations, and logistics. Bond brings over 40 years of experience having worked with notable companies, including Emerson Radio as the vice president of sales and Orion Sales, as the executive vice president. In addition, Lam has spent the last 20 years achieving significant global growth for multiple brands and filed two companies for Nasdaq listings.

The AHSP team is positioned for growth and anticipates fulfilling the roles of chief financial officer, accountant, customer service representatives and account sales representatives in both the U.S. and China by next year.

"At AHSP, our goal is to provide families with comfort and the peace of mind that our products serve as reminders, regardless of how hectic one's life may get," said Rick Bond. "Life happens and we understand the needs of families, as we have families of our own. Our diverse team of consumer product developers and manufacturers have over 100 years of combined experience in safety products, making us experts in protecting homes and loved ones."

ABOUT AMERICAN HOME SAFETY PRODUCTS:

