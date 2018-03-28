American Legion: Shulkin made 'positive changes'

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The leader of the nation's largest veterans organization, American Legion National Commander Denise H. Rohan, issued the following statement regarding the departure of Dr. David Shulkin as secretary of Veterans Affairs:

"Secretary Shulkin has acted in the best interests of America's veterans and was making meaningful, positive changes at the VA. We wish Secretary Shulkin well on his next venture.