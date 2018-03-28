American Legion: Shulkin made 'positive changes'

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The leader of the nation's largest veterans organization, American Legion National Commander Denise H. Rohan, issued the following statement regarding the departure of Dr. David Shulkin as secretary of Veterans Affairs:
"Secretary Shulkin has acted in the best interests of America's veterans and was making meaningful, positive changes at the VA. We wish Secretary Shulkin well on his next venture.
The American Legion looks forward to working directly with the president through this transition and going forward, and providing him an increased level of advice and feedback on the issues important to America's veterans.
The American Legion fought to create the Department of Veterans Affairs and we remain committed to its success. Our 2 million members are opposed to any legislation or effort to close or privatize the Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare system, and we will continue to work vigorously to ensure our nation's veterans have the efficient, transparent, and properly functioning VA that they deserve."
