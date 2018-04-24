American Sign Letters Has Expanded Their Brand to Include New Custom Signs

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Sign Letters is announcing company growth after moving into a larger facility and an expansion into custom signs. The sign company has been providing sign letters and numbers at affordable prices. Now, the company is moving into printing and creating a range of custom signs to fit all budgets. The signs are made from a range of materials that fit any need and purpose.

"American Sign Letters is a sign company that truly knows the business. Our customer service is second to none. We are here to help create the signs our customers have always wanted. Our staff is available via phone and email to answer any and all questions customers may have."

In addition to custom sign, American Sign Letters also offers neon and LED sign. Neon signs come in a variety of styles including flashing and non-lashing. The LED signs are low energy cost and expected to last at least 100,000 hours – even if left on 24 hours. They are cool and safe to the touch and highly visible even in daylight. American Sign Letters offer a 100 percent no breakage guarantee with double packing box and extra foam protection to make sure that the sign arrives in good working condition.

For more information about the sign company and the range of signs and letters they are offering, visit AmericanSignLetters.com.

About American Sign Letters

American Sign Letters, provides custom sign letters and numbers at affordable prices. The company also customizes business signs to fit all types of budgets from metal to plastic. For more information, visit AmericanSignLetters.com.

Media Contact: Kathleen, contact@americansignletters.com, (877) 704-5170

