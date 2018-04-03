American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) Has Launched Its Novel Mobile App: PCSK9i Access and It's Now Available for Download

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aspc.conf4cvaob

This innovative tool simplifies the process for clinicians and their office staff to enable patients to gain access to these exceptional medications. The app includes a simple-10-step approach, single page prior authorization and appeal letters published by the ASPC, the Association of Clinical Endocrinologists and others, valuation models of drugs, case studies, references to key papers, names of "best and worst" insurance companies in each state, links to advocacy sites, information on specialty pharmacies, and so much more.

"We all know that PCSK9is have been denied to our patients in an unprecedented manner. I am so proud to announce that ASPC has a solution to this problem by utilizing the information found in the new ASPC Mobile app (PCSK9i Access)," said Seth Baum, MD, FASPC.

For over two years, the ASPC, with the help of many other organizations, has been working diligently to break the barriers to gain access to PCSK9 Inhibitors. Previous publications and recommendations have all culminated in the launching of the PCSK9i Access app, the comprehensive tool every clinician and their supporting staff needs to gain access to these life-saving drugs for their patients.

About the American Society for Preventive Cardiology

The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC), founded in 1985, represents a multidisciplinary group of healthcare practitioners and researchers who share interests in and passion for preventive cardiology. The Vision of the Society is to interface with ALL other organizations involved with CVD treatments and prevention. For more information visit: https://www.aspconline.org/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-society-for-preventive-cardiology-aspc-has-launched-its-novel-mobile-app-pcsk9i-access-and-its-now-available-for-download-300622563.html

SOURCE The American Society for Preventive Cardiology

Related Links

www.aspconline.org

