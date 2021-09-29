American Society Of Nephrology Launches "We're United 4 Kidney Health" To Help Foster A World Without Kidney Diseases

More than 37 million Americans are living with kidney diseases, which for nearly 800,000 Americans progress to kidney failure, a life-threatening condition for which there is no cure. Kidney diseases disproportionately impact Black, LatinX, Asian, and Indigenous Americans, are costly to the public, and are associated with the highest risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19.

ASN has conducted comprehensive qualitative and quantitative studies of kidney health professionals, nephrologists, industry experts, chief medical officers, and people living with kidney diseases.

ASN's research showed that improved treatments to slow or stop the progression of kidney diseases are critically important. The research also revealed that there should be a focus on repositioning nephrology as part of early detection and treatment, not just in the "failure" and "end-stage" aspects of kidney treatment.

ASN took the findings from the research to identify four priorities for the kidney community to move from kidney diseases to kidney health:

Intervene earlier to prevent, diagnose, coordinate care, and educate. Transform transplant and increase access to donor kidneys. Accelerate innovation and expand patient choice. Achieve equity and eliminate disparities.

"'We're United 4 Kidney Health' captures our goal of embracing early intervention and health over end-state treatment and diseases," said Susan E. Quaggin, MD, FASN, ASN President. "We believe that, together, we can make progress against the four priorities and move society toward a world without kidney diseases."

To amplify the campaign, many prominent nephrologists from across the country are sharing their support and demonstrating why the 4 priorities of the "We're United 4 Kidney Health" campaign are critical to achieving a world without kidney diseases. In addition, the initiative includes a series of four videos highlighting the work of nephrologists in the field, new content and social media activations to be rolled out over the coming weeks. The program will also be featured as part of ASN's Kidney Week, the world's premier nephrology meeting, taking place on November 4-7, 2021.

Members of the kidney community and broader public are encouraged to join the movement by visiting 4KidneyHealth.org and signing-up in support of the 4 priorities needed to reach a future without kidney diseases.

To learn more, visit 4KidneyHealth.org.

About ASN

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has more than 21,000 members representing 131 countries. For more information, visit www.asnonline.org.

