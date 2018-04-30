American Well to Acquire Avizia, Deepening Capabilities in Acute Care Delivery

BOSTON, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Well®, the leading U.S. telehealth provider, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Avizia, a leading player in acute care telehealth.

This acquisition will bring to American Well a comprehensive acute care capability, including the best in class hospital-based cart lineup and custom software workflows for more than forty clinical specialties, including telestroke and tele-behavioral health. The move will enhance options available to clients across American Well's diverse telehealth ecosystem, including health systems, health plans, consumer aggregators, and health care service innovators, enabling clients to choose one comprehensive single platform solution. This acquisition is scheduled to close in late Q2 subject to the attainment of certain conditions.

"American Well helps providers treat patients who are not in the room. We do that by effectively connecting the four key players in the ecosystem: consumers, providers, payers and innovators," said Ido Schoenberg, MD, Chairman and CEO at American Well. "We share Avizia's passion and relentless commitment to enabling better care anywhere. Their team has built world-class solutions that complement ours perfectly. Our merger will allow us to create the most comprehensive solution for our clients: an exceptional, singular, end to end offering."

Today, Avizia powers over 1,300 hospital deployments and is a leader in comprehensive acute care telemedicine implementation for large health systems. The company has a significant global presence in over 38 countries, with strong clinical use cases across behavioral health, chronic care, stroke, pediatrics and urgent care at over 70 health systems.

When added to American Well's current list of leading U.S. hospital and health system partners, the combined telehealth platform would serve millions of patients in home and hospital settings, with the ability to extend care well beyond the walls of the hospital and envelope the patient before, during and after inpatient treatment.

The comprehensive platform will also greatly enhance the provider experience, giving clinicians a single solution for treating all of their patients across the continuum of care, from low to high acuity cases. Superior software solutions coupled with purpose-built telehealth devices will support a range of hospital use cases, enabling health systems to streamline clinical workflows; manage records easily by integrating with leading EMRs; optimize physician availability and utilization; and deliver care beyond their typical geographic reach.



"Avizia has always sought to help providers be confident they're giving patients the best access to the best care, regardless of location," said Mike Baird, CEO of Avizia. "As part of American Well, we can expand this vision. Together, we will offer a truly best-in-class, enterprise telehealth platform – for urgent care, chronic disease management, acute care, and post acute care. We will empower providers and patients to experience next generation care at the leading healthcare institutions in the world."



American Well and Avizia are exhibiting at the American Telemedicine Association Annual Meeting on April 29-May 1 in Chicago. Visit booths #605 and #1005.

About American Well

American Well is the leading telehealth platform in the United States, connecting the nation's largest hospitals, insurers, employers, and consumer technology companies for the purpose of delivering healthcare anywhere. Highly-rated by KLAS for "ease of use" in the 2017 Telehealth Virtual Care Platforms report,*American Well is transforming healthcare by creating a first-of-its kind telehealth marketplace, the Exchange™, to deliver medical care seamlessly through technology. With its strong partnerships in the U.S. and global markets, as well as its direct-to-consumer service Amwell®, the company connects millions of people to the doctors they trust for live video visits for everything from urgent care to chronic care management and lifestyle support.

American Well's software platform has the built-in capability for hospitals and healthcare providers to deliver care digitally, reaching beyond geography, with wrap around turn-key services and customization to extend care beyond the four walls of a hospital and into the hands of consumers. With a decade of experience, American Well powers telehealth solutions for over 75 health systems, 140 unique telehealth use cases and 55 health plan partners covering 147 million lives, helping 1 in 3 Americans get the care they need, when and where they need it most. For more information, please visit AmericanWell.com.

American Well, Amwell and The Exchange are registered trademarks or trademarks of American Well Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks used herein are the property of their respective owners.

*Telehealth Virtual Care Platforms 2017, September 2017, © KLAS 2018 www.klasresearch.com

Avizia

Avizia partners with providers to deploy and power system-wide telehealth. To do this, Avizia combines a collaborative approach with a market-leading telehealth solutions suite that scales across the continuum of care. Trusted by eight of the top 10 IDNs in the nation and one in four U.S. hospitals, Avizia empowers providers to deliver unparalleled access and clinical excellence to patients. Visit www.avizia.com.



