Americaneagle.com Secures Contract to Provide Memphis Area Transit with Mobile Ticketing System

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com, a leading Chicago-based web design and app development company, has been contracted to develop a next generation fare system for the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA). Powered by the mobile ticketing technology found in myCloudFare, the new transit solution will provide riders with a more mobile and modern transportation experience.

As MATA's trusted technology partner, Americaneagle.com will implement a state-of-the-art, next generation fare collection system for passengers using the bus, trolley and paratransit services. The system will include ticket vending machines, point of sale systems, Smart Cards, Smartmedia validators and mobile ticketing. Fully functional for today's mobile passenger, the new system will allow riders to purchase and store tickets, pay for fares while boarding, manage trips, and more - all on their smartphones. Americaneagle.com will also implement a backend system that includes reporting and analytics for MATA's management team. The total budget for the contract is not to exceed $9,380,608.12, including option years.

"We are proud to partner with the Memphis Area Transit Authority on their new ticketing system to equip riders with a modern and robust solution for their transportation needs," said Americaneagle.com President Mike Svanascini. "At Americaneagle.com, we are dedicated to providing high quality ticketing solutions for all of our clients and we strive to meet and exceed MATA's expectations with this project."

With a wealth of experience in the transit industry, Americaneagle.com has implemented the myCloudFare technology on multiple transit websites, online web portals and mobile ticketing/smart card solutions. These next generation ticketing systems have helped organizations operate more efficiently and improve boarding time and equipment reliability. Some of Americaneagle.com's transit clients include Chicago Area Transit Authority (CTA), Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority (LYNX), and HMS Ferries, Inc.

As a long-time developer in the public transit space, Americaneagle.com will be exhibiting at the American Public Transportation Association's (APTA) 2019 TRANSform Conference, October 13-16 in New York, NY. The conference will connect transit personnel, policymakers, suppliers, and consultants in the transit industry to discuss the future of public transportation.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com, Inc., founded in 1978, is a full-service, family owned digital agency based in Des Plaines, Illinois that provides best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support and digital marketing services. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs 500+ professionals in offices throughout the country including Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and Washington DC. Some of their clients include Komatsu USA, FASTSIGNS, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech, and the American Dental Association. For additional information, visit www.americaneagle.com .

