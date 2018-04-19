America's 2018 "Best-of-the-Best" Corporations for Inclusion Named by NGLCC and Partners in the National Business Inclusion Consortium

"The Best-of-the-Best designation honors corporations for their commitment to America's diverse employees and business owners, which includes LGBT, people of color, women, and people with disabilities," said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson. "This designation is highly competitive and is bestowed only to corporations that we see constantly striving to strengthen and celebrate diversity. These corporations being honored are true leaders in ongoing global commitments to create a better future for all diverse communities in business."

NGLCC formed the National Business Inclusion Consortium in 2011, and its members represent a total of over $9 trillion in annual economic strength along with significant contributions to the marketplace and workplace. Only companies achieving industry leading results across all diverse segments are eligible to receive the prestigious Best-of-the-Best designation from the NBIC, whose members include the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC); U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC); U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC); U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAAC); U.S. Business Leadership Network (USBLN); Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC); and WEConnect International.

The 2018 Best-of-the-Best Corporations for Inclusion are:



Accenture

Aetna

Allstate Insurance Company

American Airlines

Apple

AT&T

Bank of America

Bayer

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Capital One

Chevron

Comcast | NBCUniversal

Corning Incorporated

Cummins Inc

CVS Health

DuPont

EY

First Data

Food Lion

General Motors

GlaxoSmithKline

Health Care Service Corporation

Hilton

IBM Corporation

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KPMG LLP

Marriott International, Inc

Monsanto Company

Morgan Stanley

Nationwide Mutual

New York Life

Northrop Grumman

Pacific Gas and Electric

Pfizer Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group

Procter & Gamble

SunTrust Bank

T-Mobile

TD Bank

TIAA

Toyota North America

U.S. Bank

United Airlines

UPS

Wells Fargo

The announcement of those honored with the Best-of-the-Best designation was made at the third annual Best-of-the-Best Awards Gala held on April 18, 2018. Bank of America, a Best-of-the-Best corporation, returned for the third consecutive year as the evening's presenting sponsor. Advocacy honorees at the Best-of-the-Best gala will include Representative Joe Kennedy III; Mandy Harvey, an extraordinary vocalist and disability advocate; and Olympic figure skater and LGBT advocate Adam Rippon. Washington Post columnist & MSNBC contributor Jonathan Capehart served as Master of Ceremonies. Broadway and television star George Salazar sang the National Anthem.

"Demonstrating commitment to diversity is not only the right thing to do, it's the smartest thing to do for businesses large and small," says NGLCC Co-Founder and CEO Chance Mitchell. "The select group of Fortune 500 companies honored with a Best-of-the-Best designation are innovators and trailblazers for inclusion, and are constantly raising the bar forward for themselves, their peers, and their competitors. While we pause to honor some extraordinary leaders at the Best-of-the-Best gala, the great work of ensuring opportunity for all us is a year round commitment. We look forward to working with all of these great companies for decades to come in shaping a more inclusive economy for all."

ABOUT NGLCC:

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and is the largest global organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses. www.nglcc.org

