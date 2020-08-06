America's Adult Beverage Arsenal Just Got a Whole Lot Cheekier

Brisky Frisky Daiquiri: Rum Just had a Snowball Fight With Strawberries, Lemons, and Limes.

Rum Just had a Snowball Fight With Strawberries, Lemons, and Limes. Glacier Margarita: An Icy-Cold Twist on the Southwest's Best. Blue Agave Spirit, Lime, And Salt.

An Icy-Cold Twist on the Southwest's Best. Blue Agave Spirit, Lime, And Salt. Sunshine On the Rocks : A Tropi-Gold Fruit Twist Over Vodka Coconut Creme, and a Kiss of Sweetness.

: A Tropi-Gold Fruit Twist Over Vodka Coconut Creme, and a Kiss of Sweetness. VodkaBerry Snow: Refreshment Takes a Vodka Splash Through Tart-Sweet Citrus and Berries.

"Ice Pops are so nostalgic from childhood. Fueling them with alcohol for adults takes something nostalgic and makes it a tad naughty. It's your childhood memories, only tainted! A little naughtiness, cheekiness, or a dash of mayhem oozes summer fun. We've taken that innocent treat, fuelled it with premium booze and fruit purees, and created a high-quality product that is low in sugar and is the perfect partner in crime for every type of summer shenanigan." – Alana Thomson, Founder of Wreck Beach Spirits.

Boozie Freezie is an alcoholic freeze pop product line armed with premium spirits, fruit purees and concentrates, a dash of sugar, and sweetened with Monk Fruit, a natural sweetener that has no calories. Health is important to the Wreck Beach Spirits team and Thomson wants her products to reflect that.

Boozie Freezies are available to purchase in 6-packs as well as a 12-pack Mixer Pack. Americans can begin enjoying Boozie Freezies in the next few weeks and clothing is optional.

About Wreck Beach Spirits

Wreck Beach Spirits is a female-run, craft alcoholic beverage company. The name of Wreck Beach Spirits was inspired where the products got their start, Wreck Beach in Vancouver, Canada. This beach is an internationally-acclaimed 7.8 km long clothing-optional beach. They currently offer a line of Unsweetened Vodka Fizz in Canada and Boozie Freezies launching in select states and online at https://rancholiquoronline.com.

