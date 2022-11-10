America's First Caribbean Museum Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary and Launches Giving Season Campaign

PLANTATION, Fla., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Island SPACE, the first and only Caribbean heritage museum in the United States, is celebrating its second anniversary and the #GivingSeason with a series of opportunities for patrons to support its mission to elevate the profile of Caribbean art, history and culture throughout the diaspora.

A Haitian themed display in the main archive at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum | Photography by Island Syndicate A Jamaican Maroon Chieftainess' crown and a ceremonial healing necklace in the Emancipation display at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum | Photography by Island Syndicate

Starting with Island SPACE Milestones 2022, the museum will recognize some of South Florida's outstanding Caribbean trailblazers while celebrating its two-year anniversary. This casually elegant event will be a night of fundraising, fashion, celebration and connection held on Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, at the Broward Mall in Plantation. For a suggested donation of $100 or above, art enthusiasts and cultural philanthropists are invited to join the celebration of Caribbean excellence. Tickets can be reserved at islandspacefl.org/anniversary.

The following day, Island SPACE will participate in one of the nation's foremost 24-hour annual giving events #GiveMiamiDay. On Thursday, November 17th, the online campaign "where all locals are philanthropists" encourages donors to find a nonprofit they believe in, like Island SPACE. Make a personal or corporate charitable donation at www.givemiamiday.org/islandspace.

Finally, from #GivingTuesday on November 29th through New Year's Day, Island SPACE invites the generations of Caribbean people they represent, the companies they work for and their friends and family who love Caribbean culture to support the museum through multiple platforms including GoFundMe, Facebook and AmazonSmile, as well as Benevity for corporate giving. In addition, donations can be made directly through PayPal or Zelle to [email protected], or email the museum for details at [email protected]. For more information go to islandspacefl.org/giving.

Previous supporters have included Florida Power & Light Company, Grace Foods, and The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation.

Board president Calibe Thompson said, "We've made great strides in promoting exceptional Caribbean arts and cultural programs.This giving season, we aim to earn the financial support of a broad community so we can do even more in 'the place where Caribbean cultures unite.'"

Key Dates

November 16, 2022 : Island SPACE Milestones 2022 Second Anniversary

: Island SPACE Milestones 2022 Second Anniversary November 17, 2022 : Give Miami Day

: Give Miami Day November 29, 2022 : Giving Tuesday

About Island SPACE

Island Society for the Promotion of Artistic and Cultural Education (Island SPACE) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of arts, culture, history, and educational initiatives that represent the Caribbean region, in South Florida and the broader diaspora.

The public is invited to visit the museum Thursdays through Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. through 7:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. General museum entry is $10 per adult and $5 per child. Visit islandspacefl.org to learn more.

Media Contact:

Calibe Thompson

305-342-5314

[email protected]

SOURCE Island SPACE