America's Top Young Nordic Skiers to Compete in Lake Tahoe for National Titles in the 2020 U.S. Ski & Snowboard Junior Cross Country National Championships

SODA SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 400 of the country's elite cross-country skiers and future Olympic hopefuls ages 14-19 will gather here next month to compete in the 2020 U.S. Ski & Snowboard Junior XC National Championships. Races will be held Monday, March 9 through Saturday, March 14th at the Auburn Ski Club Training Center (ASCTC) on Donner Summit, following opening ceremonies March 8 at Squaw Valley Resort, site of the 1960 Winter Olympics.

"Competing in the Junior National Championships is the pinnacle of success for all of these athletes," said Organizing Committee chair Valli Murnane. "For a handful, it is the beginning of a journey to international and Olympic competition."

Racers from 10 divisions will be vying for Junior National Champion titles in four events: Individual Classic on Monday, March 9; Freestyle Sprint on Wednesday, March 11; Individual Skate on Friday, March 13; and Classic Relay on Saturday, March 14. There are three racing divisions per gender: U20 (ages 18-19), U18 (ages 16-17) and U16 (ages 14-15). The top finisher in each division will be crowned Junior National Champion. The top team will win the Alaska Cup.

Organizers are working to fill 200 volunteer positions. To sign up and for a detailed schedule, course maps and other event information, visit www.xcjuniornationals2020.com .

About the Course

ASC Training Center is the West Coast's premier Nordic Ski, Biathlon, Snowboard, and Alpine Ski venue with more than 25km of groomed competition snow high in the rugged Sierra Nevada mountains. Known for its challenging course, record snowfall and picturesque location, ASCTC previously hosted Junior Nationals in 1971, 2005, 2009 and 2015. For more information, visit www.asctrainingcenter.org .

Livestream

All race events will be video recorded and broadcast. For livestream viewing information and race day livestream links, visit https://usskiandsnowboard.org/xcountrylive .

Multimedia Files

For high-resolution photos, logos and other media files, visit http://bit.ly/JN2020

Contact: Cuyler Mayer

ASC Training Center

cuyler@asctrainingcenter.org

(530) 426-3313

SOURCE Auburn Ski Club, Inc.