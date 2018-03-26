AmeriQuest and Corcentric Announce Unification of Brand Identity

"Our objective is to create consistent brand awareness and recognition within the industries we serve," said Doug Clark, Chairman and CEO. "We believe this new direction will help to build long-term equity for our brand and enable us to compete more aggressively in the marketplace. Unification simplifies our message, enables us to serve our growing roster of customers more effectively, and furthers our vision of helping companies transform the way they purchase, pay, and get paid."

By bringing together the resources and expertise of AmeriQuest and Corcentric, the company is able to expand access and value for all of its customers. As a result, customers gain greater access to innovation and new products and solutions – giving them an increased competitive advantage.

"Fifteen years ago, AmeriQuest recognized the need to couple our highly successful purchasing programs with financial process automation technology enabled by Corcentric," added Clark. "Combining these two customer-focused, highly complementary brands is a singular opportunity to create additional value for our customers and position the company for long-term growth."

As part of the rebranding, the company has also announced organizational changes that are intended to align the leadership structure for ongoing success. Doug Clark transitions from President and CEO to the role of Chairman and CEO. Matt Clark, formerly Chief Operating Officer, moves into the role of President and COO.

The unified Corcentric brand is also accompanied by a new visual identity and website (corcentric.com). The logo of a stylized letter 'c' forms the core of its visual brand association. The dotted ring grid represents exponential growth, connectivity, and optimization. As part of Corcentric's focused approach on optimizing how companies purchase, pay, and get paid, the new branding will be represented across all of Corcentric's products and solutions.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading provider of procurement and finance solutions that transform how companies purchase, pay, and get paid. Corcentric's procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions empower companies to spend smarter, optimize cash flow, and drive profitability. Since 1996, more than 6,000 customers from the middle market to the Fortune 1000 have used Corcentric to unlock new potential within their enterprise. Learn more at corcentric.com, or follow Corcentric on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/corcentric.





