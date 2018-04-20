Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For First Quarter 2018

MOULTRIE, Ga., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") today reported net income of $26.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared with $21.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.  The Company reported adjusted net income of $27.8 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2018, compared with $21.6 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2017.  Adjusted net income excludes after-tax merger and acquisition costs and loss on the sale of former bank premises.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company's adjusted return on average assets was 1.44%, compared with 1.27% for the first quarter of 2017.  Commenting on the Company's earnings, Edwin W. Hortman, Jr., Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "I am proud of the solid financial results our bankers continue to produce.  We had an impressive first quarter on loan growth, which was ahead of last year's pace, and our pipelines grew consistently throughout the quarter.  Our adjusted efficiency ratio improved as well, falling back below 60% in the quarter, and our credit quality improved slightly."

Following is a summary of the adjustments between reported net income and adjusted net income:

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation



Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2018

2017

Net income available to common shareholders

$

26,660

$

21,153




Adjustment items:


 Merger and conversion charges

835

402

 Loss on sale of premises

583

295

 Tax effect of adjustment items

(298)

(244)

After tax adjustment items

1,120

453




Adjusted net income

$

27,780

$

21,606




Reported net income per diluted share

$

0.70

$

0.59

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

0.73

$

0.60




Reported return on average assets

1.38

%

1.24

%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.44

%

1.27

%

Highlights of the Company's performance and results for the first quarter of 2018 include the following:

  • Growth in adjusted net earnings of 28.6% compared with the first quarter of 2017
  • Organic growth in loans of $153.8 million, or 10.8%, compared with $98.5 million, or 8.5%, in the first quarter of 2017
  • Adjusted return on average assets of 1.44%, compared with 1.27% in the first quarter of 2017
  • Adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 17.09%, compared with 15.84% in the first quarter of 2017
  • Adjusted efficiency ratio of 59.95%, compared with 60.88% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 59.67% in the first quarter of 2017
  • Excluding accretion, increases in net interest margin of 2 bps during the first quarter of 2018 compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and 5 bps compared with the first quarter of 2017
  • Increase in total revenue to $95.3 million for the quarter
  • Annualized net charge-offs of 0.09% of average total loans and 0.14% of average non-purchased loans

Pending Acquisitions
During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company announced its intent to acquire Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation ("Atlantic"), the parent company of Atlantic Coast Bank, Jacksonville, Florida.  Atlantic Coast Bank operates 12 full-service banking locations, eight of which are located in the Jacksonville, Florida MSA, three of which are located in the Waycross, Georgia MSA, and one of which is located in the Douglas, Georgia MSA.  The acquisition will further expand the Company's existing Southeastern footprint in the attractive Jacksonville market, where the Company will be the largest community bank by deposit market share after the acquisition.  The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approval.  The merger has been approved by Atlantic's stockholders.

Additionally, during the first quarter of 2018, the Company announced its intent to acquire Hamilton State Bancshares, Inc. ("Hamilton"), the parent company of Hamilton State Bank, Hoschton, Georgia.  Hamilton currently operates 28 banking locations, 24 of which are located within the Atlanta MSA, two of which are located in the Gainesville, Georgia MSA and the other two of which are located in Georgia just outside the Atlanta MSA.  Combined with the Company's existing Atlanta location, the combined bank will have approximately $1.4 billion of deposits in the Atlanta MSA and will be the thirteenth largest bank in the market.  The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approval and the approval of Hamilton's shareholders.

Upon completion of these transactions, the combined company will have approximately $11.3 billion in assets and a branching network across four states.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $69.8 million, compared with $62.1 million for the first quarter of 2017, an increase of $7.7 million, or 12.4%.  The Company's net interest margin, excluding the effects of accretion income, increased during the quarter to 3.84%, compared with 3.82% in the fourth quarter of 2017.  Increasing margins against the linked quarter resulted from higher loan yields, reduced levels of short-term assets and steady deposit costs which, offset approximately six basis points of margin dilution associated with lower yields on tax-preferred assets.  Accretion income in the first quarter of 2018 declined materially to $1.4 million, compared with $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.  Including accretion income and reflecting this decrease, the Company's net interest margin declined to 3.92% compared with 3.94% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Yields on earning assets in the first quarter of 2018 increased to 4.52%, compared with 4.49% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 4.38% in the first quarter of 2017.  Interest income on legacy loans on a tax-equivalent basis increased during the first quarter of 2018 to $58.8 million, compared with $57.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $43.2 million in the first quarter of 2017.  Excluding accretion income, yields on total loans were 4.75% in the first quarter of 2018, an increase from 4.70% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 4.56% in the first quarter of 2017.  Increased loan yields reflect several quarters of increased variable rate production as well as continued increases in yields on quarterly loan production.  Loan production yields in the first quarter averaged 5.19%, compared with 4.44% in the same quarter of 2017.

Total interest expense for the first quarter of 2018 was $10.7 million, compared with $6.5 million for the same quarter of 2017.  Higher borrowing costs and continued increases in deposit costs were the primary reasons for this increase.  Deposit costs increased in the first quarter of 2018 to 0.43%, a modest increase of three basis points compared with the fourth quarter of 2017.  Borrowing costs increased to 2.89% in the first quarter of 2018, compared with 2.60% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Non-interest Income
Non-interest income in the first quarter of 2018 was $26.5 million, an increase of $758,000, or 2.9%, compared with the same quarter in 2017.  The Company experienced mostly stable levels of service charge revenue in the first quarter of 2018 as compared with prior quarters.

The Company's mortgage division continued to grow, in both revenues and net income. Revenue in the retail mortgage group totaled $16.6 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 22.9% compared with $13.5 million in the first quarter of 2017.  Net income for the Company's retail mortgage division increased 67.4% during the first quarter of 2018 to $4.7 million, compared with $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2017.  Total production in the first quarter of 2018 for the retail mortgage group amounted to $356.1 million (86% retail and 14% wholesale), compared with $311.8 million in the same quarter of 2017 (85% retail and 15% wholesale).  The Company's open pipeline increased in the first quarter of 2018 to $153.3 million, compared with $119.6 million at the end of 2017 and $146.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Revenues from the Company's warehouse lending division increased by $828,000, or 58.1%, during the first quarter of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017.  The division experienced increased profitability due to stabilized expenses, allowing the net income for the division to increase 70.2% from $942,000 in the first quarter of 2017 to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2018.  Loan production increased from $647.4 million in the first quarter of 2017 to approximately $887.7 million in the current quarter.

Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense decreased $239,000 to $59.1 million during the first quarter of 2018, compared with $59.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.  During the first quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company incurred pre-tax merger and conversion charges of $835,000 and $421,000, respectively, as well as losses on the sale of premises totaling $583,000 and $308,000, respectively.  In addition, the Company incurred $434,000 of charges in the fourth quarter of 2017 in connection with exiting the consent order relating to Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") compliance.  Excluding these charges, operating expenses decreased approximately $494,000 to $57.7 million in the first quarter of 2018, down from $58.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Efforts to improve and stabilize the Company's efficiency ratio and net overhead ratio have been successful.  During the first quarter of 2018, the Company's adjusted efficiency ratio declined to 59.95%, compared with 60.88% in the fourth quarter of 2017.  The Company's adjusted net overhead ratio also declined to 1.62% in the first quarter of 2018, compared with 1.77% in the fourth quarter of 2017.  Management expects to continue improving efficiency and overhead ratios from the Company's expected organic growth in 2018, as well as from the movement expected to result from the Company's pending acquisitions.

Salaries and benefits were stable in the first quarter of 2018 at $$32.1 million, compared with $30.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.  Compared with the same quarter in 2017, compensation costs have increased by $4.3 million, which relates to higher incentive pay, increased investment in the Company's BSA function and new positions in the premium and equipment finance divisions.

Occupancy costs increased $321,000, or 5.5%, in the first quarter of 2018 to $6.2 million, from $5.9 million in the same quarter of 2017.  Data processing and telecommunications costs for the quarter were $7.1 million, an increase of $563,000, or 8.6%, over the first quarter of 2017.  Total credit costs (provision and non-provision credit resolution-related costs) totaled $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with $2.8 million in the same quarter in 2017 and $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Income Tax Expense
The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 22.4%, compared with 32.6% during the same period last year.  The decrease is a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017.  This reduction in the federal tax rate positively impacted the Company's diluted earnings per share by $0.08 and return on assets by 17 bps during the first quarter of 2018.  The Company expects that future effective tax rates will be consistent with its effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018.

Balance Sheet Trends
Total assets at March 31, 2018 were $8.02 billion, compared with $7.86 billion at December 31, 2017.  Loans, including loans held for sale, totaled $6.30 billion at March 31, 2018, compared with $6.24 billion at December 31, 2017.  During the quarter, growth in core loans (legacy and purchased non-covered loans) increased by $153.8 million, or 10.8% on an annualized basis.  This loan growth was diversified across our markets and types of loans, with all categories of legacy loans showing increases.

Loan production and growth associated with the new premium finance division continue to be strong.  Loans outstanding grew from $482.5 million at the end of 2017 to $501.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018.  Production during the first quarter of 2018 was $289.5 million in the division, compared with $241.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $251.6 million in the first quarter of 2017.  The Company believes it can sustain annualized growth rates in the division of 10% - 15% for the next few years, with strong credit quality and steady profitability levels.

Investment securities at the end of the first quarter of 2018 were $880.8 million, or 11.9% of earning assets, compared with $853.1 million, or 11.7% of earning assets, at December 31, 2017.

The Company experienced a normal and seasonal decline in deposit balances of approximately $180 million with total deposits ending the quarter at $6.45 billion.  Compared with the same period in 2017, deposits have increased by $803.8 million, or 14.2%, as the Company has aggressively pursued balances to fund its loan growth, despite being careful with respect to pricing and margins.  Relative to total loan growth of $874.2 million, the Company has funded approximately 92% of its incremental loan growth with related deposit growth and has seen the pace of deposit growth regularly increase.  Management believes that the pending mergers, which will give the Company a presence in Atlanta, Orlando and Tampa, will provide additional opportunities to increase deposit growth rates over already impressive levels.

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2018 totaled $868.9 million, compared with $804.5 million at December 31, 2017.  The increase in shareholders' equity was the result of the issuance of shares of common stock in the Company's purchase of the remainder of US Premium Finance Holding Company, plus earnings of $26.7 million during the quarter, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $9.5 million during the quarter.  Tangible book value per share at March 31, 2018 was $16.90, up slightly compared with $16.60 per share at the end of the same quarter in 2017.

Conference Call
The Company will host a teleconference at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time today (April 20, 2018) to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions.  The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-504-1190 (or 1-855-669-9657 for participants in Canada and 1-412-902-6630 for other international participants).  The conference ID name is Ameris Bancorp ABCB.   A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until May 4, 2018.  To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-855-669-9658 for participants in Canada and 1-412-317-0088 for other international participants).  The conference replay access code is 10119157.  The conference call replay and the financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at www.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 97 locations in Georgia, Alabama, northern Florida and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management of Ameris Bancorp (the "Company") uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.  The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate" and similar expressions and variations thereof identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made.  The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance.  Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, the following:  general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including, without limitation, movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the ability of the parties to the proposed Atlantic and Hamilton merger transactions to consummate the proposed merger transactions or satisfy the conditions to the completion of the proposed merger transactions, including, without limitation, the receipt of shareholder approval and the receipt of required regulatory approvals on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule; the ability of the parties to the proposed Atlantic and Hamilton merger transactions to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed merger transactions; the businesses of the Company and Atlantic and/or Hamilton may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the proposed merger transactions may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the proposed merger transactions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees or others; diversion of management time to merger-related issues; dilution caused by the Company's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the proposed merger transactions; and success and timing of other business strategies.  For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequently filed Current Reports on Form 8-K.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and none of the Company, Atlantic or Hamilton undertakes any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation
In connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Atlantic, the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (No. 333-222563) and a definitive Proxy Statement of Atlantic and a Prospectus of the Company, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed Atlantic transaction.  The proposed transaction has been submitted to Atlantic's stockholders for their consideration.  This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval.  STOCKHOLDERS OF ATLANTIC ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY DO AND WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.  Stockholders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC on its website at http://www.sec.gov.  Stockholders may also obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC by the Company on its website at http://www.AmerisBank.com and by Atlantic on its website at https://www.AtlanticCoastBank.net/.

Participants in the Merger Solicitation
The Company and Atlantic, and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Atlantic in respect of the proposed merger transaction.  Information regarding the directors and executive officers of Atlantic is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on February 20, 2018.  Information about Atlantic's directors and executive officers can also be found in Atlantic's definitive proxy statement in connection with its 2017 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 18, 2017, and other documents subsequently filed by Atlantic with the SEC.  Information regarding the Company's directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement in connection with its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 2, 2018, and other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the SEC.  Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are contained in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC, which may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Hamilton State Bancshares, Inc.
The Company intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC to register the shares of the Company's common stock that will be issued to Hamilton's shareholders in connection with the proposed Hamilton transaction.  The registration statement will include a proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials in connection with the proposed Hamilton transaction.  This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval.  SHAREHOLDERS OF HAMILTON ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGER.  Shareholders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC on its website at http://www.sec.gov.  Shareholders may also obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC by the Company on its website at http://www.AmerisBank.com.

Participants in the Merger Solicitation
The Company and Hamilton, and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Hamilton in respect of the proposed merger transaction.  Information regarding the directors and executive officers of the Company and Hamilton and other persons who may be deemed participants in the solicitation of the shareholders of Hamilton in connection with the proposed transaction will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus for Hamilton's special meeting of shareholders, which will be filed by the Company with the SEC.  Information about the Company's directors and executive officers can also be found in the Company's definitive proxy statement in connection with its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 2, 2018, and other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the SEC.  Additional information regarding the interests of such participants will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents regarding the proposed merger transaction filed with the SEC when they become available.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Financial Highlights

Table 1

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017










EARNINGS








 Net income

$

26,660

$

9,150

$

20,158

$

23,087

$

21,153

 Adjusted net income

$

27,780

$

23,590

$

23,617

$

23,458

$

21,606










COMMON SHARE DATA








 Earnings per share available to common shareholders








  Basic

$

0.70

$

0.25

$

0.54

$

0.62

$

0.59

  Diluted

$

0.70

$

0.24

$

0.54

$

0.62

$

0.59

 Adjusted Diluted EPS

$

0.73

$

0.63

$

0.63

$

0.63

$

0.60

 Cash dividends per share

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.10

 Book value per share (period end)

$

22.67

$

21.59

$

21.54

$

21.03

$

20.42

 Tangible book value per share (period end)

$

16.90

$

17.86

$

17.78

$

17.24

$

16.60

 Weighted average number of shares








  Basic

37,966,781

37,238,564

37,225,418

37,162,810

35,664,420

  Diluted

38,250,122

37,556,335

37,552,667

37,489,348

36,040,240

 Period end number of shares

38,327,081

37,260,012

37,231,049

37,222,904

37,128,714

 Market data








  High intraday price

$

59.05

$

51.30

$

51.28

$

49.80

$

49.50

  Low intraday price

$

47.90

$

44.75

$

41.05

$

42.60

$

41.60

  Period end closing price

$

52.90

$

48.20

$

48.00

$

48.20

$

46.10

  Average daily volume

235,964

206,178

168,911

169,617

242,982










PERFORMANCE RATIOS








 Return on average assets

1.38

%

0.47

%

1.07

%

1.29

%

1.24

%

 Adjusted return on average assets

1.44

%

1.20

%

1.26

%

1.32

%

1.27

%

 Return on average common equity

12.73

%

4.47

%

10.04

%

11.95

%

12.33

%

 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

17.09

%

13.91

%

14.28

%

14.86

%

15.84

%

 Earning asset yield (TE)

4.52

%

4.49

%

4.50

%

4.45

%

4.38

%

 Total cost of funds

0.63

%

0.57

%

0.57

%

0.52

%

0.42

%

 Net interest margin (TE)

3.92

%

3.94

%

3.95

%

3.95

%

3.97

%

 Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total
 revenue (TE)

24.71

%

22.41

%

25.68

%

27.81

%

27.27

%

 Efficiency ratio

62.04

%

63.74

%

67.94

%

61.02

%

61.52

%

 Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

59.95

%

60.88

%

61.09

%

59.37

%

59.67

%










CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)








 Shareholders' equity to assets

10.83

%

10.24

%

10.48

%

10.58

%

10.69

%

 Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.30

%

8.62

%

8.81

%

8.84

%

8.86

%










EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION








 Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.30

%

8.62

%

8.81

%

8.84

%

8.86

%

 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

2.53

%

1.62

%

1.67

%

1.74

%

1.83

%

 Equity to assets (GAAP)

10.83

%

10.24

%

10.48

%

10.58

%

10.69

%










OTHER DATA (period end)








 Full time equivalent employees








  Banking Division

1,072

1,085

1,080

1,082

1,039

  Retail Mortgage Division

290

279

272

268

252

  Warehouse Lending Division

7

8

8

8

8

  SBA Division

21

20

23

23

20

  Premium Finance Division

67

68

62

56

50

  Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount

1,457

1,460

1,445

1,437

1,369










Assets per Banking Division FTE

$

7,484

$

7,241

$

7,083

$

6,837

$

6,829

Branch locations

97

97

97

97

97

Deposits per branch location

$

66,455

$

68,308

$

60,778

$

59,726

$

58,169

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Income Statement

Table 2

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017










Interest income








Interest and fees on loans

$

73,267

$

73,440

$

70,462

$

65,464

$

61,521

Interest on taxable securities

5,207

5,097

5,062

5,195

4,800

Interest on nontaxable securities

322

372

392

401

416

Interest on deposits in other banks

716

655

406

351

313

Interest on federal funds sold










Total interest income

79,512

79,564

76,322

71,411

67,050










Interest expense








Interest on deposits

6,772

6,398

5,136

4,580

3,763

Interest on other borrowings

3,939

3,643

4,331

3,674

2,697

Total interest expense

10,711

10,041

9,467

8,254

6,460










Net interest income

68,801

69,523

66,855

63,157

60,590

Provision for loan losses

1,801

2,536

1,787

2,205

1,836

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

67,000

66,987

65,068

60,952

58,754










Noninterest income








Service charges on deposits accounts

10,228

10,340

10,535

10,616

10,563

Mortgage banking activity

11,900

10,037

13,340

13,943

11,215

Other service charges, commissions and fees

719

735

699

729

709

Gain on sale of securities

37





37


Other noninterest income

3,580

2,451

2,425

2,864

3,219

Total noninterest income

26,464

23,563

26,999

28,189

25,706










Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

32,089

30,507

32,583

29,132

27,794

Occupancy and equipment expenses

6,198

6,010

6,036

6,146

5,877

Data processing and telecommunications expenses

7,135

7,219

7,050

7,028

6,572

Credit resolution related expenses(1)

549

614

1,347

599

933

Advertising and marketing expenses

1,229

1,519

1,247

1,259

1,106

Amortization of intangible assets

934

942

941

1,013

1,036

Merger and conversion charges

835

421

92



402

Other noninterest expenses

10,129

12,105

14,471

10,562

9,373

Total noninterest expense

59,098

59,337

63,767

55,739

53,093










Income before income tax expense

34,366

31,213

28,300

33,402

31,367

Income tax expense

7,706

22,063

8,142

10,315

10,214

Net income

$

26,660

$

9,150

$

20,158

$

23,087

$

21,153










Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.70

$

0.24

$

0.54

$

0.62

$

0.59










(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet

Table 3

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017










Assets








Cash and due from banks

$

123,945

$

139,313

$

131,071

$

139,500

$

127,164

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks

210,930

191,345

112,844

137,811

232,045

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

848,585

810,873

819,593

818,693

830,765

Other investments

32,227

42,270

47,977

42,495

35,950

Loans held for sale, at fair value

111,135

197,442

137,392

146,766

105,637










Loans

5,051,986

4,856,514

4,574,678

4,230,228

3,785,480

Purchased loans

818,587

861,595

917,126

950,499

1,006,935

Purchased loan pools

319,598

328,246

465,218

490,114

529,099

Loans, net of unearned income

6,190,171

6,046,355

5,957,022

5,670,841

5,321,514

Allowance for loan losses

(26,200)

(25,791)

(25,966)

(25,101)

(25,250)

Loans, net

6,163,971

6,020,564

5,931,056

5,645,740

5,296,264










Other real estate owned

9,171

8,464

9,391

11,483

10,466

Purchased other real estate owned

6,723

9,011

9,946

11,330

11,668

Total other real estate owned

15,894

17,475

19,337

22,813

22,134










Premises and equipment, net

116,381

117,738

119,458

121,108

121,610

Goodwill

208,513

125,532

125,532

125,532

125,532

Other intangible assets, net

12,562

13,496

14,437

15,378

16,391

Deferred income taxes, net

28,677

28,320

39,365

41,124

41,505

Cash value of bank owned life insurance

80,007

79,641

79,241

78,834

78,442

Other assets

70,001

72,194

72,517

62,064

61,417

Total assets

$

8,022,828

$

7,856,203

$

7,649,820

$

7,397,858

$

7,094,856










Liabilities








Deposits








Noninterest-bearing

$

1,867,900

$

1,777,141

$

1,718,022

$

1,672,918

$

1,654,723

Interest-bearing

4,578,265

4,848,704

4,177,482

4,120,479

3,987,646

  Total deposits

6,446,165

6,625,845

5,895,504

5,793,397

5,642,369

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

23,270

30,638

14,156

18,400

40,415

Other borrowings

555,535

250,554

808,572

679,591

525,669

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

85,881

85,550

85,220

84,889

84,559

Other liabilities

43,033

59,137

44,447

38,899

43,628

Total liabilities

7,153,884

7,051,724

6,847,899

6,615,176

6,336,640










Shareholders' Equity








Preferred stock










Common stock

39,820

38,735

38,706

38,698

38,603

Capital stock

559,040

508,404

506,779

505,803

503,543

Retained earnings

296,366

273,119

267,694

251,259

231,894

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

(10,823)

(1,280)

3,241

1,421

(1,209)

Treasury stock

(15,459)

(14,499)

(14,499)

(14,499)

(14,615)

Total shareholders' equity

868,944

804,479

801,921

782,682

758,216

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

8,022,828

$

7,856,203

$

7,649,820

$

7,397,858

$

7,094,856










Other Data








Earning assets

$

7,393,048

$

7,288,285

$

7,074,828

$

6,816,606

$

6,525,911

Intangible assets

221,075

139,028

139,969

140,910

141,923

Interest-bearing liabilities

5,242,951

5,215,446

5,085,430

4,903,359

4,638,289

Average assets

7,823,451

7,777,996

7,461,367

7,152,024

6,915,965

Average common shareholders' equity

849,346

812,264

796,856

774,664

695,830

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Asset Quality Information

Table 4

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017










Allowance for Loan Losses








Balance at beginning of period

$

25,791

$

25,966

$

25,101

$

25,250

$

23,920










Provision for loan losses

1,801

2,536

1,787

2,205

1,836










Charge-offs

2,872

3,638

2,443

3,284

1,102

Recoveries

1,480

927

1,521

930

596

  Net charge-offs (recoveries)

1,392

2,711

922

2,354

506










Ending balance

$

26,200

$

25,791

$

25,966

$

25,101

$

25,250










Net Charge-off Information


















Charge-offs








Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

1,449

$

954

$

1,091

$

701

$

104

Real estate - construction and development





1

41

53

Real estate - commercial and farmland

142

440

18

386

9

Real estate - residential

198

120

852

963

216

Consumer installment

962

696

320

438

164

Purchased loans

121

1,428

161

755

556

Purchased loan pools










  Total charge-offs

2,872

3,638

2,443

3,284

1,102










Recoveries








Commercial, financial and agricultural

656

571

409

221

69

Real estate - construction and development

114

2

126

98

20

Real estate - commercial and farmland

24

28

26

121

9

Real estate - residential

182

47

56

73

61

Consumer installment

67

38

17

44

17

Purchased loans

437

241

887

373

420

Purchased loan pools










  Total recoveries

1,480

927

1,521

930

596










Net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

1,392

$

2,711

$

922

$

2,354

$

506










Non-Performing Assets








Nonaccrual loans (excluding purchased loans)

$

14,420

$

14,202

$

15,325

$

17,083

$

18,281

Nonaccrual purchased loans

15,940

15,428

19,049

17,357

23,606

Nonaccrual purchased loan pools





915

918


Other real estate owned

9,171

8,464

9,391

11,483

10,466

Purchased other real estate owned

6,723

9,011

9,946

11,330

11,668

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more (excluding purchased loans)

2,497

5,991

2,941

1,784

933

Accruing purchased loans delinquent 90 days or more







147


Total non-performing assets

$

48,751

$

53,096

$

57,567

$

60,102

$

64,954










Asset Quality Ratios








Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.61

%

0.68

%

0.75

%

0.81

%

0.92

%

Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.09

%

0.18

%

0.06

%

0.17

%

0.04

%

Net charge-offs, excluding purchased loans as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.14

%

0.13

%

0.15

%

0.20

%

0.04

%

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information

Table 5

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017










Loans by Type








Legacy loans








  Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

1,387,437

$

1,362,508

$

1,307,209

$

1,218,633

$

1,061,599

  Real estate - construction and development

631,504

624,595

550,189

486,858

415,029

  Real estate - commercial and farmland

1,636,654

1,535,439

1,558,882

1,519,002

1,458,110

  Real estate - residential

1,080,028

1,009,461

969,289

857,069

726,795

  Consumer installment

316,363

324,511

189,109

148,666

123,947

  Total legacy loans

$

5,051,986

$

4,856,514

$

4,574,678

$

4,230,228

$

3,785,480

Purchased loans








  Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

64,612

$

74,378

$

80,895

$

87,612

$

89,897

  Real estate - construction and development

48,940

65,513

68,583

73,567

82,378

  Real estate - commercial and farmland

465,870

468,246

500,169

510,312

538,046

  Real estate - residential

236,453

250,539

264,312

275,504

292,911

  Consumer installment

2,712

2,919

3,167

3,504

3,703

  Total purchased loans

$

818,587

$

861,595

$

917,126

$

950,499

$

1,006,935

Purchased loan pools








  Real estate - residential

$

319,598

$

328,246

$

465,218

$

490,114

$

529,099

  Total purchased loan pools

$

319,598

$

328,246

$

465,218

$

490,114

$

529,099

Total loan portfolio








  Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

1,452,049

$

1,436,886

$

1,388,104

$

1,306,245

$

1,151,496

  Real estate - construction and development

680,444

690,108

618,772

560,425

497,407

  Real estate - commercial and farmland

2,102,524

2,003,685

2,059,051

2,029,314

1,996,156

  Real estate - residential

1,636,079

1,588,246

1,698,819

1,622,687

1,548,805

  Consumer installment

319,075

327,430

192,276

152,170

127,650

  Total loans

$

6,190,171

$

6,046,355

$

5,957,022

$

5,670,841

$

5,321,514










Troubled Debt Restructurings (excluding purchased loans)








Accruing troubled debt restructurings








  Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

39

$

41

$

44

$

40

$

42

  Real estate - construction and development

176

417

424

429

435

  Real estate - commercial and farmland

4,606

4,680

4,769

4,859

3,944

  Real estate - residential

6,547

6,199

7,209

6,829

9,220

  Consumer installment

7

5

6

12

18

  Total accruing troubled debt restructurings

$

11,375

$

11,342

$

12,452

$

12,169

$

13,659

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings








  Commercial, financial and agricultural

$

224

$

120

$

129

$

136

$

142

  Real estate - construction and development

7

34

34

34

34

  Real estate - commercial and farmland

2,127

204

210

192

1,617

  Real estate - residential

838

1,508

1,212

1,975

998

  Consumer installment

93

98

130

133

129

  Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

$

3,289

$

1,964

$

1,715

$

2,470

$

2,920

   Total troubled debt restructurings (excluding purchased loans)

$

14,664

$

13,306

$

14,167

$

14,639

$

16,579

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information (continued)

Table 5

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017










Loans by Risk Grade








Legacy loans








  Grade 1 - Prime credit

$

557,625

$

554,979

$

510,262

$

490,514

$

420,814

  Grade 2 - Strong credit

673,591

688,481

692,217

631,141

587,180

  Grade 3 - Good credit

2,050,717

2,033,979

2,003,173

1,875,308

1,718,749

  Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit

1,676,308

1,487,781

1,277,969

1,147,786

958,623

  Grade 5 - Fair credit

17,499

16,996

14,977

15,386

20,889

  Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

39,795

30,075

36,143

32,871

37,298

  Grade 7 - Substandard

36,444

44,216

39,930

37,116

41,821

  Grade 8 - Doubtful

7

7

7

106

106

  Grade 9 - Loss










  Total legacy loans

$

5,051,986

$

4,856,514

$

4,574,678

$

4,230,228

$

3,785,480

Purchased loans








  Grade 1 - Prime credit

$

3,808

$

3,964

$

4,039

$

5,959

$

6,017

  Grade 2 - Strong credit

97,448

101,098

107,097

39,391

38,179

  Grade 3 - Good credit

243,730

259,872

275,855

327,449

365,434

  Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit

367,997

385,080

411,776

459,903

476,954

  Grade 5 - Fair credit

20,012

19,736

19,859

22,058

22,081

  Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned

33,705

37,121

50,696

41,869

43,450

  Grade 7 - Substandard

51,887

54,724

47,804

53,870

54,820

  Grade 8 - Doubtful










  Grade 9 - Loss










  Total purchased loans

$

818,587

$

861,595

$

917,126

$

950,499

$

1,006,935

Purchased loan pools








  Grade 3 - Good credit

$

318,696

$

327,342

$

464,303

$

489,196

$

528,181

  Grade 7 - Substandard

902

904

915

918

918

  Total purchased loan pools

$

319,598

$

328,246

$

465,218

$

490,114

$

529,099

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Average Balances

Table 6

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017










Earning Assets








Federal funds sold

$

9

$

3

$



$



$


Interest-bearing deposits in banks

147,481

184,287

109,266

121,810

147,385

Investment securities - taxable

777,310

759,253

760,907

766,375

759,850

Investment securities - nontaxable

48,455

58,858

60,862

63,210

65,374

Other investments

34,654

32,706

42,687

37,375

37,392

Loans held for sale

138,129

138,468

126,798

110,933

77,617

Loans

4,902,082

4,692,997

4,379,082

3,994,213

3,678,149

Purchased loans

842,509

888,854

937,595

973,521

1,034,983

Purchased loan pools

325,113

446,677

475,742

516,949

547,057

Total Earning Assets

$

7,215,742

$

7,202,103

$

6,892,939

$

6,584,386

$

6,347,807










Deposits








Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,780,738

$

1,805,996

$

1,654,467

$

1,615,001

$

1,604,495

NOW accounts

1,337,718

1,301,628

1,201,151

1,154,364

1,169,567

MMDA

1,970,571

1,964,437

1,682,306

1,621,487

1,486,972

Savings accounts

278,080

273,979

278,991

278,666

268,741

Retail CDs < $100,000

422,771

433,303

437,641

441,556

444,195

Retail CDs $100,000 and over

593,635

592,916

582,598

560,320

517,354

Brokered CDs










Total Deposits

6,383,513

6,372,259

5,837,154

5,671,394

5,491,324

Non-Deposit Funding








Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

20,909

25,970

19,414

27,088

42,589

FHLB advances

371,556

369,076

608,413

483,583

525,583

Other borrowings

75,553

75,571

75,590

75,625

47,738

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

85,701

85,372

85,040

84,710

84,379

Total Non-Deposit Funding

553,719

555,989

788,457

671,006

700,289

Total Funding

$

6,937,232

$

6,928,248

$

6,625,611

$

6,342,400

$

6,191,613

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)







Table 7

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017










Interest Income








Federal funds sold

$



$



$



$



$


Interest-bearing deposits in banks

716

655

406

351

313

Investment securities - taxable

5,207

5,097

5,062

5,195

4,800

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

408

572

603

617

640

Loans held for sale

1,210

1,380

1,131

1,058

653

Loans (TE)

58,771

57,193

53,394

47,255

43,157

Purchased loans

11,762

13,150

14,048

14,765

15,173

Purchased loan pools

2,424

3,531

3,491

3,786

3,832

Total Earning Assets

$

80,498

$

81,578

$

78,135

$

73,027

$

68,568










Accretion income (included above)

$

1,444

$

2,183

$

2,725

$

2,896

$

2,810










Interest Expense








Deposits








  Noninterest-bearing deposits

$



$



$



$



$


  NOW accounts

953

811

600

520

497

  MMDA

3,526

3,288

2,316

2,008

1,538

  Savings accounts

47

46

47

45

43

  Retail CDs < $100,000

668

702

684

636

562

  Retail CDs $100,000 and over

1,578

1,551

1,489

1,371

1,123

  Brokered CDs










Total Deposits

6,772

6,398

5,136

4,580

3,763

Non-Deposit Funding








  Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

9

12

11

13

20

  FHLB advances

1,457

1,180

1,849

1,238

907

  Other borrowings

1,134

1,144

1,183

1,158

559

  Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

1,339

1,307

1,288

1,265

1,211

Total Non-Deposit Funding

3,939

3,643

4,331

3,674

2,697

Total Funding

$

10,711

$

10,041

$

9,467

$

8,254

$

6,460










Net Interest Income (TE)

$

69,787

$

71,537

$

68,668

$

64,773

$

62,108

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Yields(1)







Table 8

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017










Earning Assets








Federal funds sold

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

1.97

%

1.41

%

1.47

%

1.16

%

0.86

%

Investment securities - taxable

2.72

%

2.66

%

2.64

%

2.72

%

2.56

%

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE)

3.41

%

3.86

%

3.93

%

3.92

%

3.97

%

Loans held for sale

3.55

%

3.95

%

3.54

%

3.83

%

3.41

%

Loans (TE)

4.86

%

4.84

%

4.84

%

4.75

%

4.76

%

Purchased loans

5.66

%

5.87

%

5.94

%

6.08

%

5.95

%

Purchased loan pools

3.02

%

3.14

%

2.91

%

2.94

%

2.84

%

Total Earning Assets

4.52

%

4.49

%

4.50

%

4.45

%

4.38

%










Deposits








Noninterest-bearing deposits

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

NOW accounts

0.29

%

0.25

%

0.20

%

0.18

%

0.17

%

MMDA

0.73

%

0.66

%

0.55

%

0.50

%

0.42

%

Savings accounts

0.07

%

0.07

%

0.07

%

0.06

%

0.06

%

Retail CDs < $100,000

0.64

%

0.64

%

0.62

%

0.58

%

0.51

%

Retail CDs $100,000 and over

1.08

%

1.04

%

1.01

%

0.98

%

0.88

%

Brokered CDs

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Total Deposits

0.43

%

0.40

%

0.35

%

0.32

%

0.28

%

Non-Deposit Funding








Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

0.17

%

0.18

%

0.22

%

0.19

%

0.19

%

FHLB advances

1.59

%

1.27

%

1.21

%

1.03

%

0.70

%

Other borrowings

6.09

%

6.01

%

6.21

%

6.14

%

4.75

%

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures

6.34

%

6.07

%

6.01

%

5.99

%

5.82

%

Total Non-Deposit Funding

2.89

%

2.60

%

2.18

%

2.20

%

1.56

%

Total Funding(2)

0.63

%

0.57

%

0.57

%

0.52

%

0.42

%










Net Interest Spread

3.89

%

3.92

%

3.93

%

3.93

%

3.96

%










Net Interest Margin(3)

3.92

%

3.94

%

3.95

%

3.95

%

3.97

%










(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017.

(2) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits.

(3) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted Net Income







Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Net income available to common shareholders

$

26,660

$

9,150

$

20,158

$

23,087

$

21,153










Adjustment items:








Merger and conversion charges

835

421

92



402

Certain compliance resolution expenses



434

4,729




Accelerated premium amortization on loans sold from purchased loan pools



456






Financial impact of Hurricane Irma





410




Loss on sale of premises

583

308

91

570

295

Tax effect of adjustment items

(298)

(567)

(1,863)

(199)

(244)

After tax adjustment items

1,120

1,052

3,459

371

453










Tax expense attributable to remeasurement of deferred tax assets and deferred tax
liabilities at reduced federal corporate tax rate



13,388
















Adjusted net income

$

27,780

$

23,590

$

23,617

$

23,458

$

21,606










Weighted average number of shares - diluted

38,250,122

37,566,335

37,552,667

37,489,348

36,040,240

Net income per diluted share

$

0.70

$

0.24

$

0.54

$

0.62

$

0.59

Adjusted net income per diluted share

$

0.73

$

0.63

$

0.63

$

0.63

$

0.60










Average assets

$

7,823,451

$

7,777,996

$

7,461,367

$

7,152,024

$

6,915,965

Return on average assets

1.38

%

0.47

%

1.07

%

1.29

%

1.24

%

Adjusted return on average assets

1.44

%

1.20

%

1.26

%

1.32

%

1.27

%










Average common equity

$

849,346

$

812,264

$

796,856

$

774,664

$

695,830

Average tangible common equity

$

659,096

$

672,728

$

656,375

$

633,190

$

553,335

Return on average common equity

12.73

%

4.47

%

10.04

%

11.95

%

12.33

%

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity

17.09

%

13.91

%

14.28

%

14.86

%

15.84

%










Net Interest Margin Excluding Accretion and Yield on Total Loans Excluding Accretion







Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Total interest income (TE)

$

80,498

$

81,578

$

78,135

$

73,027

$

68,568

Accretion income

1,444

2,183

2,725

2,896

2,810

Total interest income (TE) excluding accretion

79,054

79,395

75,410

70,131

65,758

Interest expense

10,711

10,041

9,467

8,254

6,460

Net interest income (TE) excluding accretion

$

68,343

$

69,354

$

65,943

$

61,877

$

59,298










Yield on total loans (TE) excluding accretion

4.75

%

4.70

%

4.65

%

4.59

%

4.56

%

Net interest margin (TE) excluding accretion

3.84

%

3.82

%

3.80

%

3.77

%

3.79

%










AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)







Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Adjusted Noninterest Expense








Total noninterest expense

$

59,098

$

59,337

$

63,767

$

55,739

$

53,093

Adjustment items:








Merger and conversion expenses

(835)

(421)

(92)



(402)

Certain compliance resolution expenses



(434)

(4,729)




Financial impact of Hurricane Irma





(410)




Loss on sale of premises

(583)

(308)

(91)

(570)

(295)

Adjusted noninterest expense

$

57,680

$

58,174

$

58,445

$

55,169

$

52,396










Total Revenue








Net interest income

$

68,801

$

69,523

$

66,855

$

63,157

$

60,590

Noninterest income

26,464

23,563

26,999

28,189

25,706

Total revenue

$

95,265

$

93,086

$

93,854

$

91,346

$

86,296










Adjusted Total Revenue








Net interest income (TE)

$

69,787

$

71,537

$

68,668

$

64,773

$

62,108

Noninterest income

26,464

23,563

26,999

28,189

25,706

Total revenue (TE)

96,251

95,100

95,667

92,962

87,814

Adjustment items:








Gain on sale of securities

(37)





(37)


Accelerated premium amortization on loans sold from purchased loan pools



456






Adjusted total revenue (TE)

$

96,214

$

95,556

$

95,667

$

92,925

$

87,814










Efficiency ratio

62.04

%

63.74

%

67.94

%

61.02

%

61.52

%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE)

59.95

%

60.88

%

61.09

%

59.37

%

59.67

%










Tangible Book Value Per Share







Table 9D

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands except per share data)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

Total shareholders' equity

$

868,944

$

804,479

$

801,921

$

782,682

$

758,216

Less:








Goodwill

208,513

125,532

125,532

125,532

125,532

Other intangibles, net

12,562

13,496

14,437

15,378

16,391

Total tangible shareholders' equity

$

647,869

$

665,451

$

661,952

$

641,772

$

616,293










Period end number of shares

38,327,081

37,260,012

37,231,049

37,222,904

37,128,714

Book value per share (period end)

$

22.67

$

21.59

$

21.54

$

21.03

$

20.42

Tangible book value per share (period end)

$

16.90

$

17.86

$

17.78

$

17.24

$

16.60

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Segment Reporting







Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017










Banking Division








Net interest income

$

55,359

$

55,193

$

53,600

$

51,800

$

50,126

Provision for loan losses

888

2,277

1,037

1,491

1,982

Noninterest income

13,099

12,442

13,007

12,954

13,013

Noninterest expense








  Salaries and employee benefits

22,068

20,100

20,554

19,359

18,844

  Occupancy and equipment expenses

5,477

5,368

5,384

5,427

5,257

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

6,304

6,399

6,357

6,378

6,043

  Other noninterest expenses

11,080

11,837

14,905

10,209

9,241

Total noninterest expense

44,929

43,704

47,200

41,373

39,385

Income before income tax expense

22,641

21,654

18,370

21,890

21,772

Income tax expense

5,242

18,717

4,850

6,095

6,856

Net income

$

17,399

$

2,937

$

13,520

$

15,795

$

14,916










Retail Mortgage Division








Net interest income

$

4,997

$

4,876

$

4,265

$

3,470

$

2,976

Provision for loan losses

217

154

262

347

8

Noninterest income

11,585

9,090

12,257

13,053

10,513

Noninterest expense








  Salaries and employee benefits

7,742

8,225

9,792

7,763

7,216

  Occupancy and equipment expenses

593

533

555

610

519

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

389

429

425

440

317

  Other noninterest expenses

1,731

1,230

1,001

888

1,141

Total noninterest expense

10,455

10,417

11,773

9,701

9,193

Income before income tax expense

5,910

3,395

4,487

6,475

4,288

Income tax expense

1,244

1,189

1,475

2,361

1,501

Net income

$

4,666

$

2,206

$

3,012

$

4,114

$

2,787










Warehouse Lending Division








Net interest income

$

1,855

$

1,983

$

1,535

$

1,254

$

1,105

Provision for loan losses



27

215

176

(232)

Noninterest income

397

399

583

438

319

Noninterest expense








  Salaries and employee benefits

138

127

129

127

147

  Occupancy and equipment expenses



1

1

1

1

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

33

18

28

25

27

  Other noninterest expenses

52

26

51

54

32

Total noninterest expense

223

172

209

207

207

Income before income tax expense

2,029

2,183

1,694

1,309

1,449

Income tax expense

426

763

580

472

507

Net income

$

1,603

$

1,420

$

1,114

$

837

$

942

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES

FINANCIAL TABLES

Segment Reporting (continued)







Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

(dollars in thousands)

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017










SBA Division








Net interest income

$

924

$

971

$

981

$

885

$

907

Provision for loan losses

537

(209)

(1)

51

48

Noninterest income

1,370

1,614

1,130

1,718

1,815

Noninterest expense








  Salaries and employee benefits

740

787

858

890

591

  Occupancy and equipment expenses

58

56

54

54

51

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

9

9

9

2

1

  Other noninterest expenses

236

205

63

259

211

Total noninterest expense

1,043

1,057

984

1,205

854

Income before income tax expense

714

1,737

1,128

1,347

1,820

Income tax expense

150

608

394

472

637

Net income

$

564

$

1,129

$

734

$

875

$

1,183










Premium Finance Division








Net interest income

$

5,666

$

6,500

$

6,474

$

5,748

$

5,476

Provision for loan losses

159

287

274

140

30

Noninterest income

13

18

22

26

46

Noninterest expense








  Salaries and employee benefits

1,401

1,268

1,250

993

996

  Occupancy and equipment expenses

70

52

42

54

49

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

400

364

231

183

184

  Other noninterest expenses

577

2,303

2,078

2,023

2,225

Total noninterest expense

2,448

3,987

3,601

3,253

3,454

Income before income tax expense

3,072

2,244

2,621

2,381

2,038

Income tax expense

644

786

843

915

713

Net income

$

2,428

$

1,458

$

1,778

$

1,466

$

1,325










Total Consolidated








Net interest income

$

68,801

$

69,523

$

66,855

$

63,157

$

60,590

Provision for loan losses

1,801

2,536

1,787

2,205

1,836

Noninterest income

26,464

23,563

26,999

28,189

25,706

Noninterest expense








  Salaries and employee benefits

32,089

30,507

32,583

29,132

27,794

  Occupancy and equipment expenses

6,198

6,010

6,036

6,146

5,877

  Data processing and telecommunications expenses

7,135

7,219

7,050

7,028

6,572

  Other noninterest expenses

13,676

15,601

18,098

13,433

12,850

Total noninterest expense

59,098

59,337

63,767

55,739

53,093

Income before income tax expense

34,366

31,213

28,300

33,402

31,367

Income tax expense

7,706

22,063

8,142

10,315

10,214

Net income

$

26,660

$

9,150

$

20,158

$

23,087

$

21,153

 

