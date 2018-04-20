Ameris Bancorp Announces Financial Results For First Quarter 2018

For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company's adjusted return on average assets was 1.44%, compared with 1.27% for the first quarter of 2017. Commenting on the Company's earnings, Edwin W. Hortman, Jr., Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "I am proud of the solid financial results our bankers continue to produce. We had an impressive first quarter on loan growth, which was ahead of last year's pace, and our pipelines grew consistently throughout the quarter. Our adjusted efficiency ratio improved as well, falling back below 60% in the quarter, and our credit quality improved slightly."

Following is a summary of the adjustments between reported net income and adjusted net income:

Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation







Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31, (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2018

2017 Net income available to common shareholders $ 26,660



$ 21,153









Adjustment items:





Merger and conversion charges 835



402

Loss on sale of premises 583



295

Tax effect of adjustment items (298)



(244)

After tax adjustment items 1,120



453









Adjusted net income $ 27,780



$ 21,606









Reported net income per diluted share $ 0.70



$ 0.59

Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.73



$ 0.60









Reported return on average assets 1.38 %

1.24 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.44 %

1.27 %

Highlights of the Company's performance and results for the first quarter of 2018 include the following:

Growth in adjusted net earnings of 28.6% compared with the first quarter of 2017

Organic growth in loans of $153.8 million , or 10.8%, compared with $98.5 million , or 8.5%, in the first quarter of 2017

, or 10.8%, compared with , or 8.5%, in the first quarter of 2017 Adjusted return on average assets of 1.44%, compared with 1.27% in the first quarter of 2017

Adjusted return on average tangible common equity of 17.09%, compared with 15.84% in the first quarter of 2017

Adjusted efficiency ratio of 59.95%, compared with 60.88% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 59.67% in the first quarter of 2017

Excluding accretion, increases in net interest margin of 2 bps during the first quarter of 2018 compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 and 5 bps compared with the first quarter of 2017

Increase in total revenue to $95.3 million for the quarter

for the quarter Annualized net charge-offs of 0.09% of average total loans and 0.14% of average non-purchased loans

Pending Acquisitions

During the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company announced its intent to acquire Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation ("Atlantic"), the parent company of Atlantic Coast Bank, Jacksonville, Florida. Atlantic Coast Bank operates 12 full-service banking locations, eight of which are located in the Jacksonville, Florida MSA, three of which are located in the Waycross, Georgia MSA, and one of which is located in the Douglas, Georgia MSA. The acquisition will further expand the Company's existing Southeastern footprint in the attractive Jacksonville market, where the Company will be the largest community bank by deposit market share after the acquisition. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approval. The merger has been approved by Atlantic's stockholders.

Additionally, during the first quarter of 2018, the Company announced its intent to acquire Hamilton State Bancshares, Inc. ("Hamilton"), the parent company of Hamilton State Bank, Hoschton, Georgia. Hamilton currently operates 28 banking locations, 24 of which are located within the Atlanta MSA, two of which are located in the Gainesville, Georgia MSA and the other two of which are located in Georgia just outside the Atlanta MSA. Combined with the Company's existing Atlanta location, the combined bank will have approximately $1.4 billion of deposits in the Atlanta MSA and will be the thirteenth largest bank in the market. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2018 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approval and the approval of Hamilton's shareholders.

Upon completion of these transactions, the combined company will have approximately $11.3 billion in assets and a branching network across four states.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the first quarter of 2018 totaled $69.8 million, compared with $62.1 million for the first quarter of 2017, an increase of $7.7 million, or 12.4%. The Company's net interest margin, excluding the effects of accretion income, increased during the quarter to 3.84%, compared with 3.82% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Increasing margins against the linked quarter resulted from higher loan yields, reduced levels of short-term assets and steady deposit costs which, offset approximately six basis points of margin dilution associated with lower yields on tax-preferred assets. Accretion income in the first quarter of 2018 declined materially to $1.4 million, compared with $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Including accretion income and reflecting this decrease, the Company's net interest margin declined to 3.92% compared with 3.94% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Yields on earning assets in the first quarter of 2018 increased to 4.52%, compared with 4.49% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 4.38% in the first quarter of 2017. Interest income on legacy loans on a tax-equivalent basis increased during the first quarter of 2018 to $58.8 million, compared with $57.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $43.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. Excluding accretion income, yields on total loans were 4.75% in the first quarter of 2018, an increase from 4.70% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 4.56% in the first quarter of 2017. Increased loan yields reflect several quarters of increased variable rate production as well as continued increases in yields on quarterly loan production. Loan production yields in the first quarter averaged 5.19%, compared with 4.44% in the same quarter of 2017.

Total interest expense for the first quarter of 2018 was $10.7 million, compared with $6.5 million for the same quarter of 2017. Higher borrowing costs and continued increases in deposit costs were the primary reasons for this increase. Deposit costs increased in the first quarter of 2018 to 0.43%, a modest increase of three basis points compared with the fourth quarter of 2017. Borrowing costs increased to 2.89% in the first quarter of 2018, compared with 2.60% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income in the first quarter of 2018 was $26.5 million, an increase of $758,000, or 2.9%, compared with the same quarter in 2017. The Company experienced mostly stable levels of service charge revenue in the first quarter of 2018 as compared with prior quarters.

The Company's mortgage division continued to grow, in both revenues and net income. Revenue in the retail mortgage group totaled $16.6 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of 22.9% compared with $13.5 million in the first quarter of 2017. Net income for the Company's retail mortgage division increased 67.4% during the first quarter of 2018 to $4.7 million, compared with $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2017. Total production in the first quarter of 2018 for the retail mortgage group amounted to $356.1 million (86% retail and 14% wholesale), compared with $311.8 million in the same quarter of 2017 (85% retail and 15% wholesale). The Company's open pipeline increased in the first quarter of 2018 to $153.3 million, compared with $119.6 million at the end of 2017 and $146.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2017.

Revenues from the Company's warehouse lending division increased by $828,000, or 58.1%, during the first quarter of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017. The division experienced increased profitability due to stabilized expenses, allowing the net income for the division to increase 70.2% from $942,000 in the first quarter of 2017 to $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2018. Loan production increased from $647.4 million in the first quarter of 2017 to approximately $887.7 million in the current quarter.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased $239,000 to $59.1 million during the first quarter of 2018, compared with $59.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. During the first quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2017, the Company incurred pre-tax merger and conversion charges of $835,000 and $421,000, respectively, as well as losses on the sale of premises totaling $583,000 and $308,000, respectively. In addition, the Company incurred $434,000 of charges in the fourth quarter of 2017 in connection with exiting the consent order relating to Bank Secrecy Act ("BSA") compliance. Excluding these charges, operating expenses decreased approximately $494,000 to $57.7 million in the first quarter of 2018, down from $58.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Efforts to improve and stabilize the Company's efficiency ratio and net overhead ratio have been successful. During the first quarter of 2018, the Company's adjusted efficiency ratio declined to 59.95%, compared with 60.88% in the fourth quarter of 2017. The Company's adjusted net overhead ratio also declined to 1.62% in the first quarter of 2018, compared with 1.77% in the fourth quarter of 2017. Management expects to continue improving efficiency and overhead ratios from the Company's expected organic growth in 2018, as well as from the movement expected to result from the Company's pending acquisitions.

Salaries and benefits were stable in the first quarter of 2018 at $$32.1 million, compared with $30.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Compared with the same quarter in 2017, compensation costs have increased by $4.3 million, which relates to higher incentive pay, increased investment in the Company's BSA function and new positions in the premium and equipment finance divisions.

Occupancy costs increased $321,000, or 5.5%, in the first quarter of 2018 to $6.2 million, from $5.9 million in the same quarter of 2017. Data processing and telecommunications costs for the quarter were $7.1 million, an increase of $563,000, or 8.6%, over the first quarter of 2017. Total credit costs (provision and non-provision credit resolution-related costs) totaled $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with $2.8 million in the same quarter in 2017 and $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018 was 22.4%, compared with 32.6% during the same period last year. The decrease is a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act that was enacted in the fourth quarter of 2017. This reduction in the federal tax rate positively impacted the Company's diluted earnings per share by $0.08 and return on assets by 17 bps during the first quarter of 2018. The Company expects that future effective tax rates will be consistent with its effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2018.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets at March 31, 2018 were $8.02 billion, compared with $7.86 billion at December 31, 2017. Loans, including loans held for sale, totaled $6.30 billion at March 31, 2018, compared with $6.24 billion at December 31, 2017. During the quarter, growth in core loans (legacy and purchased non-covered loans) increased by $153.8 million, or 10.8% on an annualized basis. This loan growth was diversified across our markets and types of loans, with all categories of legacy loans showing increases.

Loan production and growth associated with the new premium finance division continue to be strong. Loans outstanding grew from $482.5 million at the end of 2017 to $501.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2018. Production during the first quarter of 2018 was $289.5 million in the division, compared with $241.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and $251.6 million in the first quarter of 2017. The Company believes it can sustain annualized growth rates in the division of 10% - 15% for the next few years, with strong credit quality and steady profitability levels.

Investment securities at the end of the first quarter of 2018 were $880.8 million, or 11.9% of earning assets, compared with $853.1 million, or 11.7% of earning assets, at December 31, 2017.

The Company experienced a normal and seasonal decline in deposit balances of approximately $180 million with total deposits ending the quarter at $6.45 billion. Compared with the same period in 2017, deposits have increased by $803.8 million, or 14.2%, as the Company has aggressively pursued balances to fund its loan growth, despite being careful with respect to pricing and margins. Relative to total loan growth of $874.2 million, the Company has funded approximately 92% of its incremental loan growth with related deposit growth and has seen the pace of deposit growth regularly increase. Management believes that the pending mergers, which will give the Company a presence in Atlanta, Orlando and Tampa, will provide additional opportunities to increase deposit growth rates over already impressive levels.

Shareholders' equity at March 31, 2018 totaled $868.9 million, compared with $804.5 million at December 31, 2017. The increase in shareholders' equity was the result of the issuance of shares of common stock in the Company's purchase of the remainder of US Premium Finance Holding Company, plus earnings of $26.7 million during the quarter, partially offset by an increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $9.5 million during the quarter. Tangible book value per share at March 31, 2018 was $16.90, up slightly compared with $16.60 per share at the end of the same quarter in 2017.

Conference Call

The Company will host a teleconference at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time today (April 20, 2018) to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-504-1190 (or 1-855-669-9657 for participants in Canada and 1-412-902-6630 for other international participants). The conference ID name is Ameris Bancorp ABCB. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the end of the conference call until May 4, 2018. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (or 1-855-669-9658 for participants in Canada and 1-412-317-0088 for other international participants). The conference replay access code is 10119157. The conference call replay and the financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at www.amerisbank.com .

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Moultrie, Georgia. The Company's banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank, had 97 locations in Georgia, Alabama, northern Florida and South Carolina at the end of the most recent quarter.

This news release contains certain performance measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management of Ameris Bancorp (the "Company") uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures are useful when evaluating the underlying performance and efficiency of the Company's operations and balance sheet. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results with prior periods and demonstrate the effects of significant gains and charges in the current period. The Company's management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial performance without the impact of unusual items that may obscure trends in the Company's underlying performance. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate" and similar expressions and variations thereof identify certain of such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of potential future performance. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, the following: general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations, including, without limitation, movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; the ability of the parties to the proposed Atlantic and Hamilton merger transactions to consummate the proposed merger transactions or satisfy the conditions to the completion of the proposed merger transactions, including, without limitation, the receipt of shareholder approval and the receipt of required regulatory approvals on the terms expected or on the anticipated schedule; the ability of the parties to the proposed Atlantic and Hamilton merger transactions to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion and accounting and tax treatments of the proposed merger transactions; the businesses of the Company and Atlantic and/or Hamilton may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from the proposed merger transactions may not be fully realized within the expected timeframes; disruption from the proposed merger transactions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with customers, employees or others; diversion of management time to merger-related issues; dilution caused by the Company's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in connection with the proposed merger transactions; and success and timing of other business strategies. For a discussion of some of the other risks and other factors that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequently filed Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and none of the Company, Atlantic or Hamilton undertakes any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation

In connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Atlantic, the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (No. 333-222563) and a definitive Proxy Statement of Atlantic and a Prospectus of the Company, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed Atlantic transaction. The proposed transaction has been submitted to Atlantic's stockholders for their consideration. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. STOCKHOLDERS OF ATLANTIC ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE TRANSACTION AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY DO AND WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Stockholders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC on its website at http://www.sec.gov. Stockholders may also obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC by the Company on its website at http://www.AmerisBank.com and by Atlantic on its website at https://www.AtlanticCoastBank.net/.

Participants in the Merger Solicitation

The Company and Atlantic, and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Atlantic in respect of the proposed merger transaction. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of Atlantic is available in its definitive proxy statement, which was filed with the SEC on February 20, 2018. Information about Atlantic's directors and executive officers can also be found in Atlantic's definitive proxy statement in connection with its 2017 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 18, 2017, and other documents subsequently filed by Atlantic with the SEC. Information regarding the Company's directors and executive officers is available in its definitive proxy statement in connection with its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 2, 2018, and other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the SEC. Other information regarding the participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, are contained in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials filed with the SEC, which may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph.

Hamilton State Bancshares, Inc.

The Company intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4 with the SEC to register the shares of the Company's common stock that will be issued to Hamilton's shareholders in connection with the proposed Hamilton transaction. The registration statement will include a proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials in connection with the proposed Hamilton transaction. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval. SHAREHOLDERS OF HAMILTON ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS REGARDING THE MERGER AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE MERGER. Shareholders may obtain free copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC on its website at http://www.sec.gov. Shareholders may also obtain free copies of the documents filed with the SEC by the Company on its website at http://www.AmerisBank.com.

Participants in the Merger Solicitation

The Company and Hamilton, and certain of their respective directors, executive officers and other members of management and employees, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Hamilton in respect of the proposed merger transaction. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of the Company and Hamilton and other persons who may be deemed participants in the solicitation of the shareholders of Hamilton in connection with the proposed transaction will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus for Hamilton's special meeting of shareholders, which will be filed by the Company with the SEC. Information about the Company's directors and executive officers can also be found in the Company's definitive proxy statement in connection with its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders, which was filed with the SEC on April 2, 2018, and other documents subsequently filed by the Company with the SEC. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants will be included in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents regarding the proposed merger transaction filed with the SEC when they become available.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Financial Highlights Table 1

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017



















EARNINGS

















Net income $ 26,660



$ 9,150



$ 20,158



$ 23,087



$ 21,153

Adjusted net income $ 27,780



$ 23,590



$ 23,617



$ 23,458



$ 21,606





















COMMON SHARE DATA

















Earnings per share available to common shareholders

















Basic $ 0.70



$ 0.25



$ 0.54



$ 0.62



$ 0.59

Diluted $ 0.70



$ 0.24



$ 0.54



$ 0.62



$ 0.59

Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.73



$ 0.63



$ 0.63



$ 0.63



$ 0.60

Cash dividends per share $ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ 0.10



$ 0.10

Book value per share (period end) $ 22.67



$ 21.59



$ 21.54



$ 21.03



$ 20.42

Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 16.90



$ 17.86



$ 17.78



$ 17.24



$ 16.60

Weighted average number of shares

















Basic 37,966,781



37,238,564



37,225,418



37,162,810



35,664,420

Diluted 38,250,122



37,556,335



37,552,667



37,489,348



36,040,240

Period end number of shares 38,327,081



37,260,012



37,231,049



37,222,904



37,128,714

Market data

















High intraday price $ 59.05



$ 51.30



$ 51.28



$ 49.80



$ 49.50

Low intraday price $ 47.90



$ 44.75



$ 41.05



$ 42.60



$ 41.60

Period end closing price $ 52.90



$ 48.20



$ 48.00



$ 48.20



$ 46.10

Average daily volume 235,964



206,178



168,911



169,617



242,982





















PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.38 %

0.47 %

1.07 %

1.29 %

1.24 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.44 %

1.20 %

1.26 %

1.32 %

1.27 % Return on average common equity 12.73 %

4.47 %

10.04 %

11.95 %

12.33 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 17.09 %

13.91 %

14.28 %

14.86 %

15.84 % Earning asset yield (TE) 4.52 %

4.49 %

4.50 %

4.45 %

4.38 % Total cost of funds 0.63 %

0.57 %

0.57 %

0.52 %

0.42 % Net interest margin (TE) 3.92 %

3.94 %

3.95 %

3.95 %

3.97 % Noninterest income excluding securities transactions, as a percent of total

revenue (TE) 24.71 %

22.41 %

25.68 %

27.81 %

27.27 % Efficiency ratio 62.04 %

63.74 %

67.94 %

61.02 %

61.52 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 59.95 %

60.88 %

61.09 %

59.37 %

59.67 %



















CAPITAL ADEQUACY (period end)

















Shareholders' equity to assets 10.83 %

10.24 %

10.48 %

10.58 %

10.69 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.30 %

8.62 %

8.81 %

8.84 %

8.86 %



















EQUITY TO ASSETS RECONCILIATION

















Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.30 %

8.62 %

8.81 %

8.84 %

8.86 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 2.53 %

1.62 %

1.67 %

1.74 %

1.83 % Equity to assets (GAAP) 10.83 %

10.24 %

10.48 %

10.58 %

10.69 %



















OTHER DATA (period end)

















Full time equivalent employees

















Banking Division 1,072



1,085



1,080



1,082



1,039

Retail Mortgage Division 290



279



272



268



252

Warehouse Lending Division 7



8



8



8



8

SBA Division 21



20



23



23



20

Premium Finance Division 67



68



62



56



50

Total Ameris Bancorp FTE headcount 1,457



1,460



1,445



1,437



1,369





















Assets per Banking Division FTE $ 7,484



$ 7,241



$ 7,083



$ 6,837



$ 6,829

Branch locations 97



97



97



97



97

Deposits per branch location $ 66,455



$ 68,308



$ 60,778



$ 59,726



$ 58,169



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Income Statement Table 2

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017



















Interest income

















Interest and fees on loans $ 73,267



$ 73,440



$ 70,462



$ 65,464



$ 61,521

Interest on taxable securities 5,207



5,097



5,062



5,195



4,800

Interest on nontaxable securities 322



372



392



401



416

Interest on deposits in other banks 716



655



406



351



313

Interest on federal funds sold —



—



—



—



—

Total interest income 79,512



79,564



76,322



71,411



67,050





















Interest expense

















Interest on deposits 6,772



6,398



5,136



4,580



3,763

Interest on other borrowings 3,939



3,643



4,331



3,674



2,697

Total interest expense 10,711



10,041



9,467



8,254



6,460





















Net interest income 68,801



69,523



66,855



63,157



60,590

Provision for loan losses 1,801



2,536



1,787



2,205



1,836

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 67,000



66,987



65,068



60,952



58,754





















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposits accounts 10,228



10,340



10,535



10,616



10,563

Mortgage banking activity 11,900



10,037



13,340



13,943



11,215

Other service charges, commissions and fees 719



735



699



729



709

Gain on sale of securities 37



—



—



37



—

Other noninterest income 3,580



2,451



2,425



2,864



3,219

Total noninterest income 26,464



23,563



26,999



28,189



25,706





















Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 32,089



30,507



32,583



29,132



27,794

Occupancy and equipment expenses 6,198



6,010



6,036



6,146



5,877

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 7,135



7,219



7,050



7,028



6,572

Credit resolution related expenses(1) 549



614



1,347



599



933

Advertising and marketing expenses 1,229



1,519



1,247



1,259



1,106

Amortization of intangible assets 934



942



941



1,013



1,036

Merger and conversion charges 835



421



92



—



402

Other noninterest expenses 10,129



12,105



14,471



10,562



9,373

Total noninterest expense 59,098



59,337



63,767



55,739



53,093





















Income before income tax expense 34,366



31,213



28,300



33,402



31,367

Income tax expense 7,706



22,063



8,142



10,315



10,214

Net income $ 26,660



$ 9,150



$ 20,158



$ 23,087



$ 21,153





















Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.70



$ 0.24



$ 0.54



$ 0.62



$ 0.59





















(1) Includes expenses associated with problem loans and OREO, as well as OREO losses and writedowns.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Period End Balance Sheet Table 3

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017



















Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 123,945



$ 139,313



$ 131,071



$ 139,500



$ 127,164

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in banks 210,930



191,345



112,844



137,811



232,045

Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 848,585



810,873



819,593



818,693



830,765

Other investments 32,227



42,270



47,977



42,495



35,950

Loans held for sale, at fair value 111,135



197,442



137,392



146,766



105,637





















Loans 5,051,986



4,856,514



4,574,678



4,230,228



3,785,480

Purchased loans 818,587



861,595



917,126



950,499



1,006,935

Purchased loan pools 319,598



328,246



465,218



490,114



529,099

Loans, net of unearned income 6,190,171



6,046,355



5,957,022



5,670,841



5,321,514

Allowance for loan losses (26,200)



(25,791)



(25,966)



(25,101)



(25,250)

Loans, net 6,163,971



6,020,564



5,931,056



5,645,740



5,296,264





















Other real estate owned 9,171



8,464



9,391



11,483



10,466

Purchased other real estate owned 6,723



9,011



9,946



11,330



11,668

Total other real estate owned 15,894



17,475



19,337



22,813



22,134





















Premises and equipment, net 116,381



117,738



119,458



121,108



121,610

Goodwill 208,513



125,532



125,532



125,532



125,532

Other intangible assets, net 12,562



13,496



14,437



15,378



16,391

Deferred income taxes, net 28,677



28,320



39,365



41,124



41,505

Cash value of bank owned life insurance 80,007



79,641



79,241



78,834



78,442

Other assets 70,001



72,194



72,517



62,064



61,417

Total assets $ 8,022,828



$ 7,856,203



$ 7,649,820



$ 7,397,858



$ 7,094,856





















Liabilities

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing $ 1,867,900



$ 1,777,141



$ 1,718,022



$ 1,672,918



$ 1,654,723

Interest-bearing 4,578,265



4,848,704



4,177,482



4,120,479



3,987,646

Total deposits 6,446,165



6,625,845



5,895,504



5,793,397



5,642,369

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 23,270



30,638



14,156



18,400



40,415

Other borrowings 555,535



250,554



808,572



679,591



525,669

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 85,881



85,550



85,220



84,889



84,559

Other liabilities 43,033



59,137



44,447



38,899



43,628

Total liabilities 7,153,884



7,051,724



6,847,899



6,615,176



6,336,640





















Shareholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —



—



—



—



—

Common stock 39,820



38,735



38,706



38,698



38,603

Capital stock 559,040



508,404



506,779



505,803



503,543

Retained earnings 296,366



273,119



267,694



251,259



231,894

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (10,823)



(1,280)



3,241



1,421



(1,209)

Treasury stock (15,459)



(14,499)



(14,499)



(14,499)



(14,615)

Total shareholders' equity 868,944



804,479



801,921



782,682



758,216

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,022,828



$ 7,856,203



$ 7,649,820



$ 7,397,858



$ 7,094,856





















Other Data

















Earning assets $ 7,393,048



$ 7,288,285



$ 7,074,828



$ 6,816,606



$ 6,525,911

Intangible assets 221,075



139,028



139,969



140,910



141,923

Interest-bearing liabilities 5,242,951



5,215,446



5,085,430



4,903,359



4,638,289

Average assets 7,823,451



7,777,996



7,461,367



7,152,024



6,915,965

Average common shareholders' equity 849,346



812,264



796,856



774,664



695,830



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Asset Quality Information Table 4

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017



















Allowance for Loan Losses

















Balance at beginning of period $ 25,791



$ 25,966



$ 25,101



$ 25,250



$ 23,920





















Provision for loan losses 1,801



2,536



1,787



2,205



1,836





















Charge-offs 2,872



3,638



2,443



3,284



1,102

Recoveries 1,480



927



1,521



930



596

Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1,392



2,711



922



2,354



506





















Ending balance $ 26,200



$ 25,791



$ 25,966



$ 25,101



$ 25,250





















Net Charge-off Information





































Charge-offs

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,449



$ 954



$ 1,091



$ 701



$ 104

Real estate - construction and development —



—



1



41



53

Real estate - commercial and farmland 142



440



18



386



9

Real estate - residential 198



120



852



963



216

Consumer installment 962



696



320



438



164

Purchased loans 121



1,428



161



755



556

Purchased loan pools —



—



—



—



—

Total charge-offs 2,872



3,638



2,443



3,284



1,102





















Recoveries

















Commercial, financial and agricultural 656



571



409



221



69

Real estate - construction and development 114



2



126



98



20

Real estate - commercial and farmland 24



28



26



121



9

Real estate - residential 182



47



56



73



61

Consumer installment 67



38



17



44



17

Purchased loans 437



241



887



373



420

Purchased loan pools —



—



—



—



—

Total recoveries 1,480



927



1,521



930



596





















Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,392



$ 2,711



$ 922



$ 2,354



$ 506





















Non-Performing Assets

















Nonaccrual loans (excluding purchased loans) $ 14,420



$ 14,202



$ 15,325



$ 17,083



$ 18,281

Nonaccrual purchased loans 15,940



15,428



19,049



17,357



23,606

Nonaccrual purchased loan pools —



—



915



918



—

Other real estate owned 9,171



8,464



9,391



11,483



10,466

Purchased other real estate owned 6,723



9,011



9,946



11,330



11,668

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more (excluding purchased loans) 2,497



5,991



2,941



1,784



933

Accruing purchased loans delinquent 90 days or more —



—



—



147



—

Total non-performing assets $ 48,751



$ 53,096



$ 57,567



$ 60,102



$ 64,954





















Asset Quality Ratios

















Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.61 %

0.68 %

0.75 %

0.81 %

0.92 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.09 %

0.18 %

0.06 %

0.17 %

0.04 % Net charge-offs, excluding purchased loans as a percent of average loans (annualized) 0.14 %

0.13 %

0.15 %

0.20 %

0.04 %

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information Table 5

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017



















Loans by Type

















Legacy loans

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,387,437



$ 1,362,508



$ 1,307,209



$ 1,218,633



$ 1,061,599

Real estate - construction and development 631,504



624,595



550,189



486,858



415,029

Real estate - commercial and farmland 1,636,654



1,535,439



1,558,882



1,519,002



1,458,110

Real estate - residential 1,080,028



1,009,461



969,289



857,069



726,795

Consumer installment 316,363



324,511



189,109



148,666



123,947

Total legacy loans $ 5,051,986



$ 4,856,514



$ 4,574,678



$ 4,230,228



$ 3,785,480

Purchased loans

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 64,612



$ 74,378



$ 80,895



$ 87,612



$ 89,897

Real estate - construction and development 48,940



65,513



68,583



73,567



82,378

Real estate - commercial and farmland 465,870



468,246



500,169



510,312



538,046

Real estate - residential 236,453



250,539



264,312



275,504



292,911

Consumer installment 2,712



2,919



3,167



3,504



3,703

Total purchased loans $ 818,587



$ 861,595



$ 917,126



$ 950,499



$ 1,006,935

Purchased loan pools

















Real estate - residential $ 319,598



$ 328,246



$ 465,218



$ 490,114



$ 529,099

Total purchased loan pools $ 319,598



$ 328,246



$ 465,218



$ 490,114



$ 529,099

Total loan portfolio

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 1,452,049



$ 1,436,886



$ 1,388,104



$ 1,306,245



$ 1,151,496

Real estate - construction and development 680,444



690,108



618,772



560,425



497,407

Real estate - commercial and farmland 2,102,524



2,003,685



2,059,051



2,029,314



1,996,156

Real estate - residential 1,636,079



1,588,246



1,698,819



1,622,687



1,548,805

Consumer installment 319,075



327,430



192,276



152,170



127,650

Total loans $ 6,190,171



$ 6,046,355



$ 5,957,022



$ 5,670,841



$ 5,321,514





















Troubled Debt Restructurings (excluding purchased loans)

















Accruing troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 39



$ 41



$ 44



$ 40



$ 42

Real estate - construction and development 176



417



424



429



435

Real estate - commercial and farmland 4,606



4,680



4,769



4,859



3,944

Real estate - residential 6,547



6,199



7,209



6,829



9,220

Consumer installment 7



5



6



12



18

Total accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 11,375



$ 11,342



$ 12,452



$ 12,169



$ 13,659

Nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings

















Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 224



$ 120



$ 129



$ 136



$ 142

Real estate - construction and development 7



34



34



34



34

Real estate - commercial and farmland 2,127



204



210



192



1,617

Real estate - residential 838



1,508



1,212



1,975



998

Consumer installment 93



98



130



133



129

Total nonaccrual troubled debt restructurings $ 3,289



$ 1,964



$ 1,715



$ 2,470



$ 2,920

Total troubled debt restructurings (excluding purchased loans) $ 14,664



$ 13,306



$ 14,167



$ 14,639



$ 16,579



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Loan Information (continued) Table 5

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017



















Loans by Risk Grade

















Legacy loans

















Grade 1 - Prime credit $ 557,625



$ 554,979



$ 510,262



$ 490,514



$ 420,814

Grade 2 - Strong credit 673,591



688,481



692,217



631,141



587,180

Grade 3 - Good credit 2,050,717



2,033,979



2,003,173



1,875,308



1,718,749

Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit 1,676,308



1,487,781



1,277,969



1,147,786



958,623

Grade 5 - Fair credit 17,499



16,996



14,977



15,386



20,889

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 39,795



30,075



36,143



32,871



37,298

Grade 7 - Substandard 36,444



44,216



39,930



37,116



41,821

Grade 8 - Doubtful 7



7



7



106



106

Grade 9 - Loss —



—



—



—



—

Total legacy loans $ 5,051,986



$ 4,856,514



$ 4,574,678



$ 4,230,228



$ 3,785,480

Purchased loans

















Grade 1 - Prime credit $ 3,808



$ 3,964



$ 4,039



$ 5,959



$ 6,017

Grade 2 - Strong credit 97,448



101,098



107,097



39,391



38,179

Grade 3 - Good credit 243,730



259,872



275,855



327,449



365,434

Grade 4 - Satisfactory credit 367,997



385,080



411,776



459,903



476,954

Grade 5 - Fair credit 20,012



19,736



19,859



22,058



22,081

Grade 6 - Other assets especially mentioned 33,705



37,121



50,696



41,869



43,450

Grade 7 - Substandard 51,887



54,724



47,804



53,870



54,820

Grade 8 - Doubtful —



—



—



—



—

Grade 9 - Loss —



—



—



—



—

Total purchased loans $ 818,587



$ 861,595



$ 917,126



$ 950,499



$ 1,006,935

Purchased loan pools

















Grade 3 - Good credit $ 318,696



$ 327,342



$ 464,303



$ 489,196



$ 528,181

Grade 7 - Substandard 902



904



915



918



918

Total purchased loan pools $ 319,598



$ 328,246



$ 465,218



$ 490,114



$ 529,099



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Average Balances Table 6

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017



















Earning Assets

















Federal funds sold $ 9



$ 3



$ —



$ —



$ —

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 147,481



184,287



109,266



121,810



147,385

Investment securities - taxable 777,310



759,253



760,907



766,375



759,850

Investment securities - nontaxable 48,455



58,858



60,862



63,210



65,374

Other investments 34,654



32,706



42,687



37,375



37,392

Loans held for sale 138,129



138,468



126,798



110,933



77,617

Loans 4,902,082



4,692,997



4,379,082



3,994,213



3,678,149

Purchased loans 842,509



888,854



937,595



973,521



1,034,983

Purchased loan pools 325,113



446,677



475,742



516,949



547,057

Total Earning Assets $ 7,215,742



$ 7,202,103



$ 6,892,939



$ 6,584,386



$ 6,347,807





















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,780,738



$ 1,805,996



$ 1,654,467



$ 1,615,001



$ 1,604,495

NOW accounts 1,337,718



1,301,628



1,201,151



1,154,364



1,169,567

MMDA 1,970,571



1,964,437



1,682,306



1,621,487



1,486,972

Savings accounts 278,080



273,979



278,991



278,666



268,741

Retail CDs < $100,000 422,771



433,303



437,641



441,556



444,195

Retail CDs $100,000 and over 593,635



592,916



582,598



560,320



517,354

Brokered CDs —



—



—



—



—

Total Deposits 6,383,513



6,372,259



5,837,154



5,671,394



5,491,324

Non-Deposit Funding

















Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 20,909



25,970



19,414



27,088



42,589

FHLB advances 371,556



369,076



608,413



483,583



525,583

Other borrowings 75,553



75,571



75,590



75,625



47,738

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 85,701



85,372



85,040



84,710



84,379

Total Non-Deposit Funding 553,719



555,989



788,457



671,006



700,289

Total Funding $ 6,937,232



$ 6,928,248



$ 6,625,611



$ 6,342,400



$ 6,191,613



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Interest Income and Interest Expense (TE)















Table 7

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017



















Interest Income

















Federal funds sold $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

Interest-bearing deposits in banks 716



655



406



351



313

Investment securities - taxable 5,207



5,097



5,062



5,195



4,800

Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 408



572



603



617



640

Loans held for sale 1,210



1,380



1,131



1,058



653

Loans (TE) 58,771



57,193



53,394



47,255



43,157

Purchased loans 11,762



13,150



14,048



14,765



15,173

Purchased loan pools 2,424



3,531



3,491



3,786



3,832

Total Earning Assets $ 80,498



$ 81,578



$ 78,135



$ 73,027



$ 68,568





















Accretion income (included above) $ 1,444



$ 2,183



$ 2,725



$ 2,896



$ 2,810





















Interest Expense

















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —

NOW accounts 953



811



600



520



497

MMDA 3,526



3,288



2,316



2,008



1,538

Savings accounts 47



46



47



45



43

Retail CDs < $100,000 668



702



684



636



562

Retail CDs $100,000 and over 1,578



1,551



1,489



1,371



1,123

Brokered CDs —



—



—



—



—

Total Deposits 6,772



6,398



5,136



4,580



3,763

Non-Deposit Funding

















Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 9



12



11



13



20

FHLB advances 1,457



1,180



1,849



1,238



907

Other borrowings 1,134



1,144



1,183



1,158



559

Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 1,339



1,307



1,288



1,265



1,211

Total Non-Deposit Funding 3,939



3,643



4,331



3,674



2,697

Total Funding $ 10,711



$ 10,041



$ 9,467



$ 8,254



$ 6,460





















Net Interest Income (TE) $ 69,787



$ 71,537



$ 68,668



$ 64,773



$ 62,108



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Yields(1)















Table 8

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017



















Earning Assets

















Federal funds sold 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1.97 %

1.41 %

1.47 %

1.16 %

0.86 % Investment securities - taxable 2.72 %

2.66 %

2.64 %

2.72 %

2.56 % Investment securities - nontaxable (TE) 3.41 %

3.86 %

3.93 %

3.92 %

3.97 % Loans held for sale 3.55 %

3.95 %

3.54 %

3.83 %

3.41 % Loans (TE) 4.86 %

4.84 %

4.84 %

4.75 %

4.76 % Purchased loans 5.66 %

5.87 %

5.94 %

6.08 %

5.95 % Purchased loan pools 3.02 %

3.14 %

2.91 %

2.94 %

2.84 % Total Earning Assets 4.52 %

4.49 %

4.50 %

4.45 %

4.38 %



















Deposits

















Noninterest-bearing deposits 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 % NOW accounts 0.29 %

0.25 %

0.20 %

0.18 %

0.17 % MMDA 0.73 %

0.66 %

0.55 %

0.50 %

0.42 % Savings accounts 0.07 %

0.07 %

0.07 %

0.06 %

0.06 % Retail CDs < $100,000 0.64 %

0.64 %

0.62 %

0.58 %

0.51 % Retail CDs $100,000 and over 1.08 %

1.04 %

1.01 %

0.98 %

0.88 % Brokered CDs 0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Total Deposits 0.43 %

0.40 %

0.35 %

0.32 %

0.28 % Non-Deposit Funding

















Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 0.17 %

0.18 %

0.22 %

0.19 %

0.19 % FHLB advances 1.59 %

1.27 %

1.21 %

1.03 %

0.70 % Other borrowings 6.09 %

6.01 %

6.21 %

6.14 %

4.75 % Subordinated deferrable interest debentures 6.34 %

6.07 %

6.01 %

5.99 %

5.82 % Total Non-Deposit Funding 2.89 %

2.60 %

2.18 %

2.20 %

1.56 % Total Funding(2) 0.63 %

0.57 %

0.57 %

0.52 %

0.42 %



















Net Interest Spread 3.89 %

3.92 %

3.93 %

3.93 %

3.96 %



















Net Interest Margin(3) 3.92 %

3.94 %

3.95 %

3.95 %

3.97 %



















(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21% for 2018 and 35% for 2017. (2) Rate calculated based on total average funding including noninterest-bearing deposits. (3) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.

AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

Adjusted Net Income















Table 9A

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Net income available to common shareholders $ 26,660



$ 9,150



$ 20,158



$ 23,087



$ 21,153





















Adjustment items:

















Merger and conversion charges 835



421



92



—



402

Certain compliance resolution expenses —



434



4,729



—



—

Accelerated premium amortization on loans sold from purchased loan pools —



456



—



—



—

Financial impact of Hurricane Irma —



—



410



—



—

Loss on sale of premises 583



308



91



570



295

Tax effect of adjustment items (298)



(567)



(1,863)



(199)



(244)

After tax adjustment items 1,120



1,052



3,459



371



453





















Tax expense attributable to remeasurement of deferred tax assets and deferred tax

liabilities at reduced federal corporate tax rate —



13,388



—



—



—





















Adjusted net income $ 27,780



$ 23,590



$ 23,617



$ 23,458



$ 21,606





















Weighted average number of shares - diluted 38,250,122



37,566,335



37,552,667



37,489,348



36,040,240

Net income per diluted share $ 0.70



$ 0.24



$ 0.54



$ 0.62



$ 0.59

Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 0.73



$ 0.63



$ 0.63



$ 0.63



$ 0.60





















Average assets $ 7,823,451



$ 7,777,996



$ 7,461,367



$ 7,152,024



$ 6,915,965

Return on average assets 1.38 %

0.47 %

1.07 %

1.29 %

1.24 % Adjusted return on average assets 1.44 %

1.20 %

1.26 %

1.32 %

1.27 %



















Average common equity $ 849,346



$ 812,264



$ 796,856



$ 774,664



$ 695,830

Average tangible common equity $ 659,096



$ 672,728



$ 656,375



$ 633,190



$ 553,335

Return on average common equity 12.73 %

4.47 %

10.04 %

11.95 %

12.33 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 17.09 %

13.91 %

14.28 %

14.86 %

15.84 %



















Net Interest Margin Excluding Accretion and Yield on Total Loans Excluding Accretion















Table 9B

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Total interest income (TE) $ 80,498



$ 81,578



$ 78,135



$ 73,027



$ 68,568

Accretion income 1,444



2,183



2,725



2,896



2,810

Total interest income (TE) excluding accretion 79,054



79,395



75,410



70,131



65,758

Interest expense 10,711



10,041



9,467



8,254



6,460

Net interest income (TE) excluding accretion $ 68,343



$ 69,354



$ 65,943



$ 61,877



$ 59,298





















Yield on total loans (TE) excluding accretion 4.75 %

4.70 %

4.65 %

4.59 %

4.56 % Net interest margin (TE) excluding accretion 3.84 %

3.82 %

3.80 %

3.77 %

3.79 %





















AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)

Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (TE)















Table 9C

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Adjusted Noninterest Expense

















Total noninterest expense $ 59,098



$ 59,337



$ 63,767



$ 55,739



$ 53,093

Adjustment items:

















Merger and conversion expenses (835)



(421)



(92)



—



(402)

Certain compliance resolution expenses —



(434)



(4,729)



—



—

Financial impact of Hurricane Irma —



—



(410)



—



—

Loss on sale of premises (583)



(308)



(91)



(570)



(295)

Adjusted noninterest expense $ 57,680



$ 58,174



$ 58,445



$ 55,169



$ 52,396





















Total Revenue

















Net interest income $ 68,801



$ 69,523



$ 66,855



$ 63,157



$ 60,590

Noninterest income 26,464



23,563



26,999



28,189



25,706

Total revenue $ 95,265



$ 93,086



$ 93,854



$ 91,346



$ 86,296





















Adjusted Total Revenue

















Net interest income (TE) $ 69,787



$ 71,537



$ 68,668



$ 64,773



$ 62,108

Noninterest income 26,464



23,563



26,999



28,189



25,706

Total revenue (TE) 96,251



95,100



95,667



92,962



87,814

Adjustment items:

















Gain on sale of securities (37)



—



—



(37)



—

Accelerated premium amortization on loans sold from purchased loan pools —



456



—



—



—

Adjusted total revenue (TE) $ 96,214



$ 95,556



$ 95,667



$ 92,925



$ 87,814





















Efficiency ratio 62.04 %

63.74 %

67.94 %

61.02 %

61.52 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (TE) 59.95 %

60.88 %

61.09 %

59.37 %

59.67 %



















Tangible Book Value Per Share















Table 9D

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands except per share data) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017 Total shareholders' equity $ 868,944



$ 804,479



$ 801,921



$ 782,682



$ 758,216

Less:

















Goodwill 208,513



125,532



125,532



125,532



125,532

Other intangibles, net 12,562



13,496



14,437



15,378



16,391

Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 647,869



$ 665,451



$ 661,952



$ 641,772



$ 616,293





















Period end number of shares 38,327,081



37,260,012



37,231,049



37,222,904



37,128,714

Book value per share (period end) $ 22.67



$ 21.59



$ 21.54



$ 21.03



$ 20.42

Tangible book value per share (period end) $ 16.90



$ 17.86



$ 17.78



$ 17.24



$ 16.60



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Segment Reporting















Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017



















Banking Division

















Net interest income $ 55,359



$ 55,193



$ 53,600



$ 51,800



$ 50,126

Provision for loan losses 888



2,277



1,037



1,491



1,982

Noninterest income 13,099



12,442



13,007



12,954



13,013

Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 22,068



20,100



20,554



19,359



18,844

Occupancy and equipment expenses 5,477



5,368



5,384



5,427



5,257

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 6,304



6,399



6,357



6,378



6,043

Other noninterest expenses 11,080



11,837



14,905



10,209



9,241

Total noninterest expense 44,929



43,704



47,200



41,373



39,385

Income before income tax expense 22,641



21,654



18,370



21,890



21,772

Income tax expense 5,242



18,717



4,850



6,095



6,856

Net income $ 17,399



$ 2,937



$ 13,520



$ 15,795



$ 14,916





















Retail Mortgage Division

















Net interest income $ 4,997



$ 4,876



$ 4,265



$ 3,470



$ 2,976

Provision for loan losses 217



154



262



347



8

Noninterest income 11,585



9,090



12,257



13,053



10,513

Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 7,742



8,225



9,792



7,763



7,216

Occupancy and equipment expenses 593



533



555



610



519

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 389



429



425



440



317

Other noninterest expenses 1,731



1,230



1,001



888



1,141

Total noninterest expense 10,455



10,417



11,773



9,701



9,193

Income before income tax expense 5,910



3,395



4,487



6,475



4,288

Income tax expense 1,244



1,189



1,475



2,361



1,501

Net income $ 4,666



$ 2,206



$ 3,012



$ 4,114



$ 2,787





















Warehouse Lending Division

















Net interest income $ 1,855



$ 1,983



$ 1,535



$ 1,254



$ 1,105

Provision for loan losses —



27



215



176



(232)

Noninterest income 397



399



583



438



319

Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 138



127



129



127



147

Occupancy and equipment expenses —



1



1



1



1

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 33



18



28



25



27

Other noninterest expenses 52



26



51



54



32

Total noninterest expense 223



172



209



207



207

Income before income tax expense 2,029



2,183



1,694



1,309



1,449

Income tax expense 426



763



580



472



507

Net income $ 1,603



$ 1,420



$ 1,114



$ 837



$ 942



AMERIS BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARIES FINANCIAL TABLES

Segment Reporting (continued)















Table 10

Three Months Ended

Mar

Dec

Sep

Jun

Mar (dollars in thousands) 2018

2017

2017

2017

2017



















SBA Division

















Net interest income $ 924



$ 971



$ 981



$ 885



$ 907

Provision for loan losses 537



(209)



(1)



51



48

Noninterest income 1,370



1,614



1,130



1,718



1,815

Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 740



787



858



890



591

Occupancy and equipment expenses 58



56



54



54



51

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 9



9



9



2



1

Other noninterest expenses 236



205



63



259



211

Total noninterest expense 1,043



1,057



984



1,205



854

Income before income tax expense 714



1,737



1,128



1,347



1,820

Income tax expense 150



608



394



472



637

Net income $ 564



$ 1,129



$ 734



$ 875



$ 1,183





















Premium Finance Division

















Net interest income $ 5,666



$ 6,500



$ 6,474



$ 5,748



$ 5,476

Provision for loan losses 159



287



274



140



30

Noninterest income 13



18



22



26



46

Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 1,401



1,268



1,250



993



996

Occupancy and equipment expenses 70



52



42



54



49

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 400



364



231



183



184

Other noninterest expenses 577



2,303



2,078



2,023



2,225

Total noninterest expense 2,448



3,987



3,601



3,253



3,454

Income before income tax expense 3,072



2,244



2,621



2,381



2,038

Income tax expense 644



786



843



915



713

Net income $ 2,428



$ 1,458



$ 1,778



$ 1,466



$ 1,325





















Total Consolidated

















Net interest income $ 68,801



$ 69,523



$ 66,855



$ 63,157



$ 60,590

Provision for loan losses 1,801



2,536



1,787



2,205



1,836

Noninterest income 26,464



23,563



26,999



28,189



25,706

Noninterest expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 32,089



30,507



32,583



29,132



27,794

Occupancy and equipment expenses 6,198



6,010



6,036



6,146



5,877

Data processing and telecommunications expenses 7,135



7,219



7,050



7,028



6,572

Other noninterest expenses 13,676



15,601



18,098



13,433



12,850

Total noninterest expense 59,098



59,337



63,767



55,739



53,093

Income before income tax expense 34,366



31,213



28,300



33,402



31,367

Income tax expense 7,706



22,063



8,142



10,315



10,214

Net income $ 26,660



$ 9,150



$ 20,158



$ 23,087



$ 21,153



