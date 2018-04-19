Ameritech Financial Encourages Student Loan Borrowers to Determine What a Positive Repayment Outcome Means for Them

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritech Financial is in the business of helping student loan borrowers achieve positive outcomes. What does this mean? A positive repayment outcome, to be more specific. So what constitutes a positive repayment outcome? Ameritech Financial encourages student loan borrowers to explore what a positive repayment situation means for them.

"Borrowers should be evaluating their loan situations only in the context of their own lives," said Tom Knickerbocker, executive vice president of Ameritech Financial. "While hearing other people's loan stories may be helpful or even inspirational for certain borrowers, by no means just because they approached their loans in a specific way should you do the same."

For example, quick payoff of student loans may be the definition of a positive repayment situation for some borrowers. Borrowers who manage to stick to slim budgets, possibly save money on major expenses like housing and generate enough income to pay down their loans fast may find this type of repayment ideal.

However, a positive repayment situation can look very different for other borrowers. Some borrowers may want to pursue other financial goals, like retirement or homeownership, and not put every extra dollar towards their student loans. This repayment approach means taking more time to repay loans.

Still, other borrowers may have more limited options because their incomes are low compared to their loan balances. They might be struggling to make payments. Borrowers like this who have federal student loans may benefit from income-driven repayment plans (IDRs). These plans allow borrowers to make payments based on income and family size. This often means lower, more affordable payments and a greater chance of the borrower staying current on his or her loans.

The lower payments, however, do mean a slower repayment process. But because borrowers stay on top of their loans, slow repayment can be a positive repayment situation for them. Borrowers who remain in IDRs are also positioned for loan forgiveness at the end of a repayment period of 20 or 25 years.

These plans are available to federal loan borrowers but require an application and yearly recertification. Ameritech Financial is a private company which helps student loan borrowers apply for and recertify their IDRs. The company guides borrowers through the process and provides document preparation support. Ameritech Financial is not affiliated with any government agency or loan servicer, and the company is focused on borrower success.

"A great repayment situation reflects the needs of the borrower," said Knickerbocker. "At Ameritech Financial, we cater to individual clients' needs in an effort to maximize their success."

