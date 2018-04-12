Ameritech Financial: Student Loan Repayment Approach Should Be Unique to Each Borrower

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to student loan repayment, there is no one-size-fits-all. Because incomes and personal situations vary so widely, student loan borrowers should not enter into a certain repayment situation just because, say, someone they know is doing that. Borrowers must carefully consider whether any repayment situation will be beneficial to them. This includes income-driven repayment plans (IDRs), for example. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation company which aligns student loan borrowers with federal repayment programs that the company can assist borrowers in applying for, advocates for an individualized approach when it comes to repayment.

"Income-driven repayment can be an absolute lifesaver for many borrowers, but not every borrower is the same," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "Ameritech Financial clients can expect help when it comes to applying for repayment plans, but only if it makes sense to do so."

Borrowers whose incomes are very high relative to their debt may not have any reason to enter into a repayment plan. (It's important to note, though, that some borrowers who have higher incomes may also have very high debt balances, and may benefit from income-driven repayment.) Borrowers who are currently in income-driven repayment plans may wish to change their plans to one that better suits them. Other borrowers may need to stay in the plan for the entire duration of the 20- or 25-year repayment period.

Ameritech Financial provides a loan analysis and document preparation for applications and recertifications for income-driven repayment. Ameritech Financial may offer other support services regarding processes a borrower needs to take before he or she is eligible for income-driven repayment. Ameritech Financial treats each client and their loan situation individually.

"Clients of Ameritech Financial can expect a high quality of service that is geared to their needs," said Knickerbocker. "And based on our best knowledge of student loans. Every client is unique from our point of view."

About Ameritech Financial

Ameritech Financial is a private company located in Rohnert Park, California. Ameritech Financial has already helped thousands of consumers with financial analysis and student loan document preparation to apply for federal student loan repayment programs offered through the Department of Education.

Each Ameritech Financial telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Ameritech Financial prides itself on its exceptional Customer Service.

