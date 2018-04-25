Ameritech Financial Suggests Using Student Loans to Catalyze Better Financial Habits

ROHNERT PARK, Calif., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Some individuals need a challenge to set them in the right direction. While there are those who may naturally have personal financial habits in line, good budgeting techniques, and a healthy handle on their income and expenses, others may be floundering. Student loans, while they can be a huge challenge for borrowers, may serve as an incentive for some borrowers to establish good personal finance habits. Ameritech Financial, a document preparation that helps student loan borrowers apply for federal repayment plans that potentially lower their monthly payments, encourages borrowers to use their loans, if possible, as a catalyst for good financial habits.

"Good financial habits look different for everybody because no two financial situations are exactly the same," said Tom Knickerbocker, Executive Vice President of Ameritech Financial. "Once you add in student loans, the situation gets more complicated. But if the elements are right, student loans may have positive effects on someone's financial habits."

For one, having student loans may force borrowers to look at their entire budgets and see where student loans fit in. For borrowers with sufficient income to cover their student loan payments, they might be much more attentive to spending in order to divert money towards their student loan payments. They might be paying more attention to their credit report or score and seeing how their loans affect these. Student loans may provide a central focus around which to organize financial habits.

Some borrowers may need more help. Former students with federal loans who are having trouble may be interested in income-driven repayment plans which base monthly payments on income and family size. These plans are often more affordable to qualified borrowers who can enroll, sometimes freeing up other funds to put towards other financial goals. Thus, participation in income-driven repayment plans may spur some positive financial habits as well as providing relief for struggling borrowers.

Income-driven repayment plans are offered by the Department of Education and require an application and yearly recertification. Borrowers can apply for free by themselves, but for borrowers who are stuck and need extra help jumpstarting the process, they may wish to call for assistance. Ameritech Financial is a private, independent company which helps borrowers apply for and recertify their enrollment in income-driven plans. Ameritech Financial provides a financial analysis and document preparation support to all clients to ensure the applications for income-driven plans are correct.

Clients should know Ameritech Financial is not affiliated with any government agency or loan servicer. Additionally, clients remain in control of their student loan accounts and are responsible for making payments to their servicer or servicers.

"While all kinds of borrowers can use student loans to start healthy financial habits, we hope that our clients especially can," said Knickerbocker. "With our support and guidance in the process of applying for a new repayment plan, we aim to help clients reach a better financial place."

