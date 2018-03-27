Amerlux Launches High Bay 202 Pendant

Designed for open-ceiling concepts in retail and supermarket applications, the fixture boasts a prismatic refractor or aluminum reflectors that deliver a more controlled, glare-free beam of light. The high color rendering index (CRI) score of 90 is critical for presenting fresh products in supermarkets or distinguishing vibrant colors in retail.

"Our new High Bay 202 Pendant accentuates natural colors to such a high level that it triggers a response from other senses," said Amerlux CEO and President Chuck Campagna. "Its impressive color rendering, which is critical for fresh products in a supermarket or vibrant clothing in a retailer's boutique, makes our latest innovation a show-stopper."

The 60W version of the LED fixture provides light (3000K or 3500K) with a lumen output of 6600 lm and a zero-to-10V dimming capability. It also offers a choice of wired or independent occupancy or daylight controls to maximize its return on investment.

The 150W version is better suited for higher ceilings found in airports, big box retail stores and auto dealerships that require higher output illumination. The LED fixture provides a consistent lighting experience by delivering the appropriate foot-candle levels to adequately illuminate the space without casting shadow or glare. It boasts a lumen output of 18,500 lm, a color temperature of 3500K and 4000K and an 80 CRI. Like the 60W fixture, it also provides zero-to10V dimming capability.

The High Bay 202 Pendant's LED lamp offers a greater return of investment when compared to other possible lighting solutions. The fixture provides a better lighting performance because it distributes light more evenly. In addition, it reduces energy consumption by as much as 60 percent and it delivers an impressive reduction in maintenance costs because its 100,000-hour lamp lasts much longer than a comparable, 20,000-hour HID lamp.

The High Bay 202 Pendant, which comes with a five-year warranty, can ship in 10 days or less from the time they are ordered to quickly advance any new construction or retrofit project.

About Amerlux

Amerlux creates bold lighting solutions that add warmth and brilliance to the world. The design-and-manufacture company builds long-term relationships with architects, facility managers and lighting designers by taking every complex problem personally. Its award-winning portfolio includes innovative interior and exterior lighting products that deliver striking aesthetics and rich performance through advanced engineering. For more information, please visit Amerlux.com or call 973.850.4342.

