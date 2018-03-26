Amerock Celebrates 90-Years of Innovation and Design By Introducing "The Best of Amerock"

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerock, founded in 1928, is celebrating its 90th anniversary in the decorative hardware business – a category the brand created. As a pioneer of innovative solutions, today, their focus is on streamlining the overwhelming selection process into a quick and simple offering of its most popular collections in today's hottest on-trend finishes, called the Best of Amerock.

In the 1940s and 1950s, 68 percent of American homes displayed Amerock hardware. The company was recognized for single-handedly increasing hardware installations in the kitchen from $3 dollars to upwards of $60 per kitchen. In the 1960s, the National Association of Homebuilders credited Amerock for manufacturing products that increase homes salability.

"Amerock was the first to manufacturer matching cabinet hardware and hinges, providing a simple solution for our customers," says Michelle Zeller, chief marketing officer for Amerock. "In listening to our customers today and understanding their purchasing process, we've learned that selecting decorative cabinet hardware can be painful -- there are simply too many choices to process," added Zeller.

Amerock has identified thirteen of its most popular collections and expanded each to offer Satin Nickel, Oil-Rubbed Bronze, Polished Nickel, Black Bronze, or Golden Champagne, giving designers and customers a good starting point. "Ninety-years of experience allows us to anticipate needs and deliver solutions in a meticulous manner," says Zeller.

About Amerock

Since 1928, Amerock® Hardware has set out to offer decorative hardware solutions that inspire, coordinate and help express personal style throughout the home. Amerock offers a complete line of decorative and functional cabinet hardware, bath hardware, hook and rail and wall plates. Amerock is headquartered in Huntersville, NC. For additional information please visit www.amerock.com.

