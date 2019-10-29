Amgen Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019. Key results include:

Total revenues decreased 3% to $5.7 billion in comparison to the third quarter of 2018, reflecting the impact of biosimilar and generic competition against key products.

in comparison to the third quarter of 2018, reflecting the impact of biosimilar and generic competition against key products. Although product sales declined 1% globally, units grew double digits or better for Prolia ® (denosumab), Repatha ® (evolocumab), Aimovig ® (erenumab-aooe), Parsabiv ® (etelcalcetide), KYPROLIS ® (carfilzomib) and BLINCYTO ® (blinatumomab).

(denosumab), Repatha (evolocumab), Aimovig (erenumab-aooe), Parsabiv (etelcalcetide), KYPROLIS (carfilzomib) and BLINCYTO (blinatumomab). GAAP earnings per share (EPS) increased 14% to $3.27 benefited by lower weighted-average shares outstanding and higher operating income.

benefited by lower weighted-average shares outstanding and higher operating income. GAAP operating income increased 7% to $2.5 billion and GAAP operating margin increased 3.1 percentage points to 45.3%.

and GAAP operating margin increased 3.1 percentage points to 45.3%. Non-GAAP EPS decreased 1% to $3.66 as a result of lower revenue, offset partially by lower weighted-average shares outstanding.

as a result of lower revenue, offset partially by lower weighted-average shares outstanding. Non-GAAP operating income decreased 6% to $2.8 billion and non-GAAP operating margin decreased 2.8 percentage points to 51.1%.

and non-GAAP operating margin decreased 2.8 percentage points to 51.1%. The Company generated $3.2 billion of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2019 versus $3.1 billion in the third quarter of 2018.

of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2019 versus in the third quarter of 2018. 2019 total revenues guidance revised to $22.8 - $23.0 billion ; EPS guidance to $12.50 - $12.80 on a GAAP basis and $14.20 - $14.45 on a non-GAAP basis. This guidance excludes the impact of the Otezla ® (apremilast) acquisition.

- ; EPS guidance to - on a GAAP basis and - on a non-GAAP basis. This guidance excludes the impact of the Otezla (apremilast) acquisition. The Company expects the Otezla acquisition to close before the end of the fourth quarter.

"Amgen continues to execute well in a dynamic environment, with many of our innovative medicines delivering double-digit, volume-driven growth, complemented by the strong performance of our recently launched biosimilar products," said Robert A. Bradway, chairman and chief executive officer. "We continue to advance numerous first-in-class medicines in our pipeline, while also pursuing external opportunities that will contribute to our long-term growth, such as our pending acquisition of Otezla."

$Millions, except EPS, dividend per share and percentages

Q3'19

Q3'18

YOY Δ Total Revenues

$ 5,737



$ 5,904



(3%) GAAP Operating Income

$ 2,476



$ 2,323



7% GAAP Net Income

$ 1,968



$ 1,859



6% GAAP EPS

$ 3.27



$ 2.86



14% Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 2,793



$ 2,971



(6%) Non-GAAP Net Income

$ 2,201



$ 2,392



(8%) Non-GAAP EPS

$ 3.66



$ 3.69



(1%) Dividend Per Share

$ 1.45



$ 1.32



10%



References in this release to "non-GAAP" measures, measures presented "on a non-GAAP basis" and to "free cash flow" (computed by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow) refer to non-GAAP financial measures. Adjustments to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and other items are presented on the attached reconciliations.

Product Sales Performance

Total product sales decreased 1% for the third quarter of 2019 versus the third quarter of 2018.

decreased 1% for the third quarter of 2019 versus the third quarter of 2018. Prolia sales increased 18% driven by higher unit demand.

sales increased 18% driven by higher unit demand. EVENITY ® (romosozumab-aqqg) was launched in the first half of this year and generated $59 million of sales in the third quarter of 2019.

(romosozumab-aqqg) was launched in the first half of this year and generated of sales in the third quarter of 2019. Repatha sales increased 40% driven by higher unit demand, offset partially by lower net selling price.

sales increased 40% driven by higher unit demand, offset partially by lower net selling price. Aimovig generated $66 million in sales in the third quarter of 2019.

generated in sales in the third quarter of 2019. Parsabiv sales increased 54% driven by higher unit demand, offset partially by lower net selling price.

sales increased 54% driven by higher unit demand, offset partially by lower net selling price. KYPROLIS sales increased 15% driven primarily by higher unit demand.

sales increased 15% driven primarily by higher unit demand. XGEVA ® (denosumab) sales increased 10% driven primarily by higher unit demand.

(denosumab) sales increased 10% driven primarily by higher unit demand. Vectibix ® (panitumumab) sales increased 8% driven primarily by higher unit demand.

(panitumumab) sales increased 8% driven primarily by higher unit demand. Nplate ® (romiplostim) sales increased 10% driven primarily by higher unit demand.

(romiplostim) sales increased 10% driven primarily by higher unit demand. BLINCYTO sales increased 47% driven by higher unit demand.

sales increased 47% driven by higher unit demand. Biosimilar sales generated $173 million in the third quarter of 2019.

sales generated in the third quarter of 2019. Enbrel ® (etanercept) sales increased 6% driven by higher net selling price and favorable changes in accounting estimates, offset partially by lower unit demand.

(etanercept) sales increased 6% driven by higher net selling price and favorable changes in accounting estimates, offset partially by lower unit demand. Neulasta ® (pegfilgrastim) sales decreased 32% driven by the impact of biosimilar competition on unit demand and lower net selling price.

(pegfilgrastim) sales decreased 32% driven by the impact of biosimilar competition on unit demand and lower net selling price. NEUPOGEN ® (filgrastim) sales decreased 36% driven primarily by lower net selling price, unfavorable changes in accounting estimates and the impact of biosimilar competition on unit demand.

(filgrastim) sales decreased 36% driven primarily by lower net selling price, unfavorable changes in accounting estimates and the impact of biosimilar competition on unit demand. EPOGEN ® (epoetin alfa) sales decreased 15% driven primarily by lower net selling price.

(epoetin alfa) sales decreased 15% driven primarily by lower net selling price. Aranesp ® (darbepoetin alfa) sales decreased 5% driven primarily by the impact of competition on unit demand.

(darbepoetin alfa) sales decreased 5% driven primarily by the impact of competition on unit demand. Sensipar/Mimpara® (cinacalcet) sales decreased 73% driven by the impact of generic competition on unit demand.

Product Sales Detail by Product and Geographic Region

$Millions, except percentages

Q3'19

Q3'18

YOY Δ



US

ROW

TOTAL

TOTAL

TOTAL Prolia®

$ 425



$ 205



$ 630



$ 532



18% EVENITY®

12



47



59



—



* Repatha®

85



83



168



120



40% Aimovig®

66



—



66



22



* Parsabiv®

137



20



157



102



54% KYPROLIS®

163



103



266



232



15% XGEVA®

356



120



476



433



10% Vectibix®

79



117



196



181



8% Nplate®

119



76



195



177



10% BLINCYTO®

47



38



85



58



47% Biosimilars**

81



92



173



19



* Enbrel®

1,323



43



1,366



1,292



6% Neulasta®

619



92



711



1,051



(32%) NEUPOGEN®

32



22



54



85



(36%) EPOGEN®

215



—



215



252



(15%) Aranesp®

204



248



452



477



(5%) Sensipar®/Mimpara®

38



71



109



409



(73%) Other***

28



57



85



68



25% Total product sales

$ 4,029



$ 1,434



$ 5,463



$ 5,510



(1%)





















* Change in excess of 100%



** Biosimilars includes KANJINTI™, AMGEVITA™ and MVASI™. *** Other includes Bergamo, MN Pharma, IMLYGIC® and Corlanor®.

Operating Expense, Operating Margin and Tax Rate Analysis

On a GAAP basis:

Total Operating Expenses decreased 9%. Cost of Sales margin increased 0.2 percentage points due primarily to unfavorable product mix, offset partially by lower manufacturing costs. Research & Development (R&D) expenses increased 8% driven primarily by increased spending in research and early pipeline in support of our oncology programs, offset partially by decreased spending in support of marketed products. Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 5% driven primarily by lower general and administrative expenses as well as the end of certain amortization of intangible assets in 2018. Other operating expenses decreased due primarily to an impairment charge in the prior period associated with a nonkey intangible asset acquired in a business combination.

decreased 9%. margin increased 0.2 percentage points due primarily to unfavorable product mix, offset partially by lower manufacturing costs. expenses increased 8% driven primarily by increased spending in research and early pipeline in support of our oncology programs, offset partially by decreased spending in support of marketed products. expenses decreased 5% driven primarily by lower general and administrative expenses as well as the end of certain amortization of intangible assets in 2018. Other operating expenses decreased due primarily to an impairment charge in the prior period associated with a nonkey intangible asset acquired in a business combination. Operating Margin increased 3.1 percentage points to 45.3%.

increased 3.1 percentage points to 45.3%. Tax Rate increased 2.4 percentage points due primarily to a prior-year tax benefit associated with intercompany sales under U.S. corporate tax reform.

On a non-GAAP basis:

Total Operating Expenses were flat. Cost of Sales margin increased 0.1 percentage points due primarily to unfavorable product mix, offset partially by lower manufacturing costs. R&D expenses increased 8% driven primarily by increased spending in research and early pipeline in support of our oncology programs, offset partially by decreased spending in support of marketed products. SG&A expenses decreased 5% driven primarily by lower general and administrative expenses.

were flat. margin increased 0.1 percentage points due primarily to unfavorable product mix, offset partially by lower manufacturing costs. expenses increased 8% driven primarily by increased spending in research and early pipeline in support of our oncology programs, offset partially by decreased spending in support of marketed products. expenses decreased 5% driven primarily by lower general and administrative expenses. Operating Margin decreased 2.8 percentage points to 51.1%.

decreased 2.8 percentage points to 51.1%. Tax Rate increased 2.2 percentage points due primarily to a prior-year tax benefit associated with intercompany sales under U.S. corporate tax reform.

$Millions, except percentages

GAAP

Non-GAAP



Q3'19

Q3'18

YOY Δ

Q3'19

Q3'18

YOY Δ Cost of Sales

$ 1,036



$ 1,037



—%

$ 760



$ 759



—% % of product sales

19.0%



18.8%



0.2 pts.

13.9%



13.8%



0.1 pts. Research & Development

$ 1,001



$ 926



8%

$ 977



$ 906



8% % of product sales

18.3%



16.8%



1.5 pts.

17.9%



16.4%



1.5 pts. Selling, General & Administrative

$ 1,223



$ 1,293



(5%)

$ 1,207



$ 1,268



(5%) % of product sales

22.4%



23.5%



(1.1) pts.

22.1%



23.0%



(0.9) pts. Other

$ 1



$ 325



(100%)

$ —



$ —



—% Total Operating Expenses

$ 3,261



$ 3,581



(9%)

$ 2,944



$ 2,933



—%

























Operating Margin























operating income as % of product sales

45.3%



42.2%



3.1 pts.

51.1%



53.9%



(2.8) pts.

























Tax Rate

13.6%



11.2%



2.4 pts.

15.2%



13.0%



2.2 pts.

























pts: percentage points









Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The Company generated $3.2 billion of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2019 versus $3.1 billion in the third quarter of 2018 driven primarily by favorable changes in working capital.

of free cash flow in the third quarter of 2019 versus in the third quarter of 2018 driven primarily by favorable changes in working capital. The Company's third quarter 2019 dividend of $1.45 per share was declared on Aug. 2, 2019 , and was paid on Sept. 6, 2019 , to all stockholders of record as of Aug. 15, 2019 , representing a 10% increase from 2018.

per share was declared on , and was paid on , to all stockholders of record as of , representing a 10% increase from 2018. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased 6.2 million shares of common stock at a total cost of $1.2 billion . At the end of the third quarter, the Company had $3.6 billion remaining under its stock repurchase authorization.

$Billions, except shares

Q3'19

Q3'18

YOY Δ

Operating Cash Flow

$ 3.4



$ 3.3



$ 0.1



Capital Expenditures

0.2



0.2



0.0



Free Cash Flow

3.2



3.1



0.1



Dividends Paid

0.9



0.9



0.0



Share Repurchase

1.2



1.7



(0.5)



Average Diluted Shares (millions)

602



649



(47)



















Cash and Investments

20.9



29.9



(9.1)



Debt Outstanding

29.8



34.4



(4.6)



Stockholders' Equity

10.9



14.3



(3.4)



















Note: Numbers may not add due to rounding



2019 Guidance

For the full year 2019, the Company now expects:

Total revenues in the range of $22.8 billion to $23.0 billion .

in the range of to . Previously, the Company expected total revenues in the range of $22.4 billion to $22.9 billion .

to . On a GAAP basis, EPS in the range of $12.50 to $12.80 and a tax rate in the range of 13% to 14%.

in the range of to and a in the range of 13% to 14%. Previously, the Company expected GAAP EPS in the range of $12.10 to $12.71 and a tax rate in the range of 13% to 14%.

to and a tax rate in the range of 13% to 14%. On a non-GAAP basis, EPS in the range of $14.20 to $14.45 and a tax rate in the range of 14% to 15%.

in the range of to and a in the range of 14% to 15%. Previously, the Company expected non-GAAP EPS in the range of $13.75 to $14.30 and a tax rate in the range of 14% to 15%.

to and a tax rate in the range of 14% to 15%. Capital expenditures to be approximately $650 million .

to be approximately . 2019 Guidance does not include the Otezla acquisition which is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter.

Third Quarter Product and Pipeline Update

The Company provided the following updates on selected product and pipeline programs:

Research

In September, the Company announced that it joined a consortium to perform the whole genome sequencing of approximately 500,000 participants in the UK Biobank. deCODE Genetics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen, will provide the whole genome sequencing for the project, along with the Wellcome Sanger Institute.

Tezepelumab

A Phase 3 Study evaluating the efficacy and safety of tezepelumab in adults and adolescents with severe uncontrolled asthma has completed enrollment, with the primary analysis expected in late 2020.

A Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of tezepelumab in adults with moderate to very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease is enrolling patients.

AMG 570

A Phase 2 study of AMG 570, a bispecific inhibitor of ICOSL and BAFF, is enrolling patients with systemic lupus erythematosus.

EVENITY

In October, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency adopted a positive opinion recommending Marketing Authorization for EVENITY for the treatment of severe osteoporosis in postmenopausal women at high risk of fracture, with a contraindication for patients with a history of myocardial infarction or stroke.

KYPROLIS

In September, the Phase 3 CANDOR study evaluating KYPROLIS in combination with dexamethasone and DARZALEX® (daratumumab) (KdD) compared to KYPROLIS and dexamethasone alone (Kd) met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS), demonstrating a 37% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma treated with KdD. The median PFS for patients treated with Kd alone was 15.8 months, while the median PFS for patients treated with KdD had not been reached by the cut-off date.

BLINCYTO

In September, an open-label, randomized, controlled global multicenter Phase 3 trial evaluating BLINCYTO compared to conventional consolidation chemotherapy in pediatric patients with high-risk, B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) at first relapse met its primary endpoint of event-free survival at a prespecified interim analysis.

In September, an open-label, randomized, controlled multicenter Phase 3 trial in Australia , Canada , New Zealand and the U.S. conducted by the Children's Oncology Group (COG) in pediatric B-cell ALL patients at first relapse closed to accrual for the high-risk and intermediate risk-arm based on the recommendation of the COG Data Monitoring Committee. The closure decision was based on a strong trend towards improved disease-free survival and improved overall survival, markedly lower toxicity and better minimal residual disease clearance for BLINCYTO compared to chemotherapy.

Nplate

In October, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a Supplemental Biologics License Application for Nplate to include new data in its U.S. prescribing information showing sustained platelet responses in adults with immune thrombocytopenia. The updated indication expands treatment to newly diagnosed and persistent adult ITP patients who have had an insufficient response to corticosteroids, immunoglobulins or splenectomy.

A Phase 3 trial evaluating Nplate for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia in patients receiving chemotherapy for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, ovarian cancer or breast cancer is enrolling patients.

AMG 510

The Company discussed clinical data from the first-in-human study that was presented at medical conferences in Q3.

The Phase 2 non-small cell lung cancer monotherapy study continues to enroll patients.

Initial cohort of colorectal cancer patients has been enrolled at the target dose in a Phase 2 monotherapy study, and as the data mature, the Company will determine the development path for colorectal cancer.

The next clinical data update for AMG 510 is expected in 2020.

ABP 798 (biosimilar rituximab)

In August, a Phase 3 study in patients with CD20-positive B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma met its primary endpoint. The primary endpoint, as assessment of overall response rate by week 28, was within the prespecified margin for ABP 798 compared to Rituxan ® (rituximab), showing clinical equivalence.

(rituximab), showing clinical equivalence. Submission of a Biologics License Application in the U.S. for ABP 798 is expected in Q1 2020.

Tezepelumab is being developed in collaboration with AstraZeneca PLC

EVENITY is developed in collaboration with UCB globally, as well as our joint venture partner Astellas in Japan

Rituxan is a registered trademark of Genentech

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this news release, management has presented its operating results for the third quarters of 2019 and 2018, in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and on a non-GAAP basis. In addition, management has presented its full year 2019 EPS and tax rate guidance in accordance with GAAP and on a non-GAAP basis. These non-GAAP financial measures are computed by excluding certain items related to acquisitions, restructuring and certain other items from the related GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the news release. Management has also presented Free Cash Flow (FCF), which is a non-GAAP financial measure, for the third quarters of 2019 and 2018. FCF is computed by subtracting capital expenditures from operating cash flow, each as determined in accordance with GAAP.

The Company believes that its presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to and facilitates additional analysis by investors. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to enhance an investor's overall understanding of the financial performance and prospects for the future of the Company's ongoing business activities by facilitating comparisons of results of ongoing business operations among current, past and future periods. The Company believes that FCF provides a further measure of the Company's liquidity.

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures set forth in the news release in connection with its own budgeting and financial planning internally to evaluate the performance of the business, including to allocate resources and to evaluate results relative to incentive compensation targets. The non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, not a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

For more information, visit www.amgen.com and follow us on www.twitter.com/amgen .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Amgen. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including any statements on the outcome, benefits and synergies of the acquisition of Otezla, including anticipated Otezla sales growth and the timing of non-GAAP EPS accretion, as well as estimates of revenues, operating margins, capital expenditures, cash, other financial metrics, expected legal, arbitration, political, regulatory or clinical results or practices, customer and prescriber patterns or practices, reimbursement activities and outcomes and other such estimates and results. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, including those discussed below and more fully described in the Securities and Exchange Commission reports filed by Amgen, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequent periodic reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K. Unless otherwise noted, Amgen is providing this information as of the date of this news release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those we project. Our results may be affected by our ability to successfully market both new and existing products domestically and internationally, clinical and regulatory developments involving current and future products, sales growth of recently launched products, competition from other products including biosimilars, difficulties or delays in manufacturing our products and global economic conditions. In addition, sales of our products are affected by pricing pressure, political and public scrutiny and reimbursement policies imposed by third-party payers, including governments, private insurance plans and managed care providers and may be affected by regulatory, clinical and guideline developments and domestic and international trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment. Furthermore, our research, testing, pricing, marketing and other operations are subject to extensive regulation by domestic and foreign government regulatory authorities. We or others could identify safety, side effects or manufacturing problems with our products, including our devices, after they are on the market. Our business may be impacted by government investigations, litigation and product liability claims. In addition, our business may be impacted by the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities. If we fail to meet the compliance obligations in the corporate integrity agreement between us and the U.S. government, we could become subject to significant sanctions. Further, while we routinely obtain patents for our products and technology, the protection offered by our patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by our competitors, or we may fail to prevail in present and future intellectual property litigation. We perform a substantial amount of our commercial manufacturing activities at a few key facilities, including in Puerto Rico, and also depend on third parties for a portion of our manufacturing activities, and limits on supply may constrain sales of certain of our current products and product candidate development. We rely on collaborations with third parties for the development of some of our product candidates and for the commercialization and sales of some of our commercial products. In addition, we compete with other companies with respect to many of our marketed products as well as for the discovery and development of new products. Discovery or identification of new product candidates or development of new indications for existing products cannot be guaranteed and movement from concept to product is uncertain; consequently, there can be no guarantee that any particular product candidate or development of a new indication for an existing product will be successful and become a commercial product. Further, some raw materials, medical devices and component parts for our products are supplied by sole third-party suppliers. Certain of our distributors, customers and payers have substantial purchasing leverage in their dealings with us. The discovery of significant problems with a product similar to one of our products that implicate an entire class of products could have a material adverse effect on sales of the affected products and on our business and results of operations. Our efforts to acquire other companies or products and to integrate the operations of companies we have acquired may not be successful. A breakdown, cyberattack or information security breach could compromise the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our systems and our data. Our stock price is volatile and may be affected by a number of events. Our business performance could affect or limit the ability of our Board of Directors to declare a dividend or our ability to pay a dividend or repurchase our common stock. We may not be able to access the capital and credit markets on terms that are favorable to us, or at all.

Amgen Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income - GAAP (In millions, except per-share data) (Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,

Nine months ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Product sales $ 5,463



$ 5,510



$ 16,323



$ 16,532

Other revenues 274



394



842



985

Total revenues 5,737



5,904



17,165



17,517

















Operating expenses:













Cost of sales 1,036



1,037



3,103



3,005

Research and development 1,001



926



2,804



2,555

Selling, general and administrative 1,223



1,293



3,637



3,773

Other 1



325



(5)



303

Total operating expenses 3,261



3,581



9,539



9,636

















Operating income 2,476



2,323



7,626



7,881

















Interest expense, net 313



355



988



1,040

Interest and other income, net 114



126



517



519

















Income before income taxes 2,277



2,094



7,155



7,360

















Provision for income taxes 309



235



1,016



894

















Net income $ 1,968



$ 1,859



$ 6,139



$ 6,466

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 3.29



$ 2.88



$ 10.08



$ 9.67

Diluted $ 3.27



$ 2.86



$ 10.01



$ 9.61

















Weighted-average shares used in calculation of earnings per share:













Basic 599

645



609



669

Diluted 602

649



613



673



Amgen Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets - GAAP (In millions)



September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

(Unaudited)



Assets Current assets:





Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 20,853



$ 29,304

Trade receivables, net 3,606



3,580

Inventories 3,243



2,940

Other current assets 3,349



1,794

Total current assets 31,051



37,618









Property, plant and equipment, net 4,901



4,958

Intangible assets, net 6,702



7,443

Goodwill 14,705



14,699

Other assets 2,176



1,698

Total assets $ 59,535



$ 66,416









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 8,688



$ 9,069

Current portion of long-term debt 2,049



4,419

Total current liabilities 10,737



13,488









Long-term debt 27,742



29,510

Long-term deferred tax liabilities 665



864

Long-term tax liabilities 7,921



8,770

Other noncurrent liabilities 1,543



1,284

Total stockholders' equity 10,927



12,500

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 59,535



$ 66,416









Shares outstanding 596



630

