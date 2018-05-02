Amid Heightened Concern and Public Outcry About Data Privacy, People are Now Able to Benefit From Envoy's User-First Networking Application Built Upon Privacy and Security

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/685034/Envoy.jpg )



The recent Facebook data privacy crisis in which the data of up to 87 million users may have been improperly shared, and the sudden public realization that companies are mining social media and other applications to harvest personal data (Facebook disclosed "most" of its two billion users may have been exposed to having their public profile information harvested), is surprising only in that it has come this late.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Switzerland, Envoy AG officially launched to the global market in February 2018. Envoy works for both individual users and organizations of any size. It allows users, for the first time, to upload, consolidate and combine contact data from multiple sources, including other social media platforms, from corporate data storage and processing systems, email and CRM applications, from mobile and networked devices.

"Since Envoy's inception, we have striven to design and build the single most powerful and widely available mechanism to provide individuals with the control and privacy they require to consider sharing their contacts with companies and colleagues," said Envoy Founder & CEO Ralph Schonenbach. "This addresses the challenge that every company faces - no one trusts sharing their valuable contacts with their company's CRM," he continued. "Our unique value proposition is based on a paradox - sharing data while keeping it secret."

Envoy allows users to manage all their contact data in a secure vault and to exercise total control over with whom it is shared and for how long. Envoy's engine extracts information from uploaded and shared contact data to discover potentially unlimited business and social opportunities.

Most importantly, privacy is fundamental to the Envoy offering. Unlike other social media services, Envoy does not capture data to profile its users, sell or share user data with other platforms, advertisers or marketing companies and would never do so in the future without the express and unambiguous consent of the individual user or its customer base. Envoy does not target users with irrelevant, unwanted and unsolicited content. Envoy pledges to uphold its users' rights to be forgotten, to delete accounts and to export and expunge data on demand.

Already GDPR compliant, beginning Autumn 2018, Envoy will leverage the technology of Blockchain to deliver new user services, including identity validation and fraud protection, data encryption, creation and revocation of user endorsements, and more.

To learn more about Envoy, please visit: http://www.envoyworld.com

SOURCE Envoy AG