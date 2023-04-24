Amino Acid Market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.83% from 2022 to 2027, The growing demand for use in sports supplements to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The amino acid market is set to grow by USD 11,618.55 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast period. The growing demand for use in sports supplements is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the increase in raw material prices may impede the market growth. Discover Commodity Chemicals industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The amino acid market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Amino Acid Market 2023-2027

Amino Acid Market - Vendor Landscape

The global amino acid market is fragmented, with the presence of small and large vendors. These vendors operate in a highly competitive market. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks across the world, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets.

Companies Mentioned

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Amino GmbH

Angus Chemical Co.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Aushadh Agri Science Pvt. Ltd.

Bachem AG

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Daesang Corp.

Evonik Industries AG

Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Kaneka Eurogentec SA

Kemin Industries Inc.

Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.

Molkem Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Nagase and Co. Ltd.

Novasep Holding SAS

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Vendor Offerings

Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - The company offers amino acids for food, feed, pharmaceutical, and beauty industry.

The company offers amino acids for food, feed, pharmaceutical, and beauty industry. Amino GmbH - The company offers amino acids such as DL Aspartic acid, DL Serine, Glycine, Lalanine, and L Aspartic acid.

The company offers amino acids such as DL Aspartic acid, DL Serine, Glycine, Lalanine, and L Aspartic acid. Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers amino acids such as Llysine Monohydrochloride, Lthreonine, tryptophan, and isoleucine.

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View a Sample

Amino Acid Market - Key Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (animal feed, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages), type (plant-based and animal-based), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the animal feed segment will be significant for the market growth during the forecast period. Growing awareness of the benefits of these products in controlling disease outbreaks is driving the consumption of feed additives. Disease outbreaks affect animal health and lead to the loss of livestock. Poultry and livestock diseases that have had a global impact in the last five years include avian influenza, foot-and-mouth disease, Rift Valley fever, rinderpest, bovine pleurisy, and swine vesicular disease. Feed additives are added to livestock feeds that require additional nutrients such as amino acids, fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals to grow healthy.

View the Sample of this report for more key highlights of the various market segments.

Amino Acid Market - Regional Market Outlook

APAC is estimated to account for 48% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growing awareness of the benefits of amino acids has led to an increase in demand for meat in the region, boosting the amino acid market. Meat contains all nine essential amino acids needed by the body. These amino acids combine to form proteins, the building blocks of the body. China , Japan and India are the largest meat consumers in APAC. China and Japan are the largest importers and consumers of pork in the region. Additionally, the number of amino acid production facilities in the region is increasing. With the establishment of this subsidiary, the company planned to expand its pharmaceutical-grade amino acid business in Asia . The increase in amino acid manufacturing facilities in APAC is driving the growth of the amino acid market in the region.

Gain instant lifetime access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The fumaric acid market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 308.14 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (fermentation, maelic anhydride, and fumaria officinails), application (food and beverages, unsaturated polyester resins, rosin paper sizes, alkyd resins, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The introduction of ethnic and innovative flavors is notably driving the market growth.

The purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.46% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 45.16 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (polyester fiber, pet resins, films, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increase in demand from the textile industry is notably driving the market growth.

Amino Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.83% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,618.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.61 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Amino GmbH, Angus Chemical Co., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Aushadh Agri Science Pvt. Ltd., Bachem AG, CJ CheilJedang Corp., Daesang Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Kaneka Eurogentec SA, Kemin Industries Inc., Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., Molkem Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., Novasep Holding SAS, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., The Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Materials Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global amino acid market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global amino acid market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Animal feed - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Animal feed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Animal feed - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Plant based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Plant based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Plant based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Plant based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Plant based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Animal based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Animal based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Animal based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Animal based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Animal based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Exhibit 112: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Amino GmbH

Exhibit 117: Amino GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 118: Amino GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Amino GmbH - Key offerings

12.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 120: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.6 Bachem AG

Exhibit 124: Bachem AG - Overview



Exhibit 125: Bachem AG - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Bachem AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Bachem AG - Segment focus

12.7 CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Exhibit 128: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 129: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: CJ CheilJedang Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Daesang Corp.

Exhibit 132: Daesang Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Daesang Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Daesang Corp. - Key offerings

12.9 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 135: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 136: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 138: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

12.10 Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Kaneka Eurogentec SA

Exhibit 144: Kaneka Eurogentec SA - Overview



Exhibit 145: Kaneka Eurogentec SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Kaneka Eurogentec SA - Key offerings

12.12 Kemin Industries Inc.

Exhibit 147: Kemin Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Kemin Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Kemin Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 150: Kemin Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Nagase and Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Nagase and Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Nagase and Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Nagase and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Nagase and Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 The Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 162: The Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 163: The Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: The Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 Wacker Chemie AG

Exhibit 165: Wacker Chemie AG - Overview



Exhibit 166: Wacker Chemie AG - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Wacker Chemie AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Wacker Chemie AG - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio