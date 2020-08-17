Amorepacific launches new, vegan-friendly lifestyle brand: Enough Project

Moisture Cream: Functional moisturizing cream, which utilizes the three-phased moisturizing effect of Beta-Hyaluronic Acid™, while being complemented by the powerful antioxidant effect of bakuchiol.

Enough project Moisture Cream is now available on US Amazon

Cleansing Foam: Moisturizing cleansing foam, which creates a creamy-thick lather, through a blend of mint extract and cacao butter, to remove dirt, impurities, and dead skin.

Enough project Cleansing Foam is now available on US Amazon

Essential Skin Toner: Essential moisturizing toner with Beta-Hyaluronic Acid™ offering the three-phased moisturizing effect and panthenol.

Enough project Essential Skin Toner is now available on US Amazon

Essential Lotion: Essential lotion, used to help balance oil-moisture levels in the skin through the three-phased moisturizing effect of Beta-Hyaluronic Acid™ and oil-soluble vitamin E.

Enough project Essential Lotion is now available on US Amazon

Mint Chocolate Cleansing Oil: A mixture of coconut oil, mentha arvensis (mint extract), and cacao, which completely removes makeup and oil the first time.

Enough project Mint Chocolate Cleansing Oil is now available on US Amazon

About Amorepacific Group

Amorepacific Group is a South Korean beauty and cosmetics conglomerate that was founded in 1945, it is the world's 12th largest cosmetics company, including Sulwhasoo, Laneige, Hera, Iope and so on. Amorepacific has always been committed to beauty and health, and unremittingly pursues the harmony and unity of eastern and western cultures, the pursuit has become a reality. Amorepacific Group's brands have entered multiple markets around the world. Additionally, it not only has its own R&D centers, but also has overseas branches across the world. Its international marketing network covers more than 40 countries. Moreover, there are more than 4,000 cosmetic items produced by Amorepacific, the high-quality products are welcomed by consumers around the world.

Learn more from:

Official site: Enough Project: http://enough-project.com/PRODUCT

Enoug h P roject Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/enoughproject_official/

Email Contact: [email protected]

