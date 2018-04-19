AMPLEXOR a Gold Sponsor and Exhibitor at SYNERGY 2018 in Chicago

SYNERGY 2018 is Corporate United's premier indirect-spend management event that brings together Corporate United's community of market-leading solution providers and partners. At SYNERGY, attendees will learn about the latest trends surrounding procurement from industry experts.

AMPLEXOR is a gold sponsor for this event and will be exhibiting as a vendor partner. AMPLEXOR's Executive Vice President of Global Content & Language Solutions, Shannon Zimmerman, and other AMPLEXOR colleagues, will be available to talk about AMPLEXOR's tailored global content and language solutions to Corporate United's clients.

Zimmerman comments about AMPLEXOR's participation at SYNERGY, "The procurement and supply chain sectors are critical, strategic partners that influence revenue enhancement, new product introduction, customer experience and risk management. We are excited to attend this year's SYNERGY event and greatly value our partnership with Corporate United, which facilitates prosperous, mutually beneficial customer relationships."

Learn more about AMPLEXOR's involvement at SYNERGY 2018 – Inspire. Educate. Perform.

About AMPLEXOR

AMPLEXOR International, headquartered in Luxembourg, is a leading digital solution provider offering global compliance, digital experience and content solutions. Continuously growing since its foundation in 1987 and today with a presence in over 23 countries, AMPLEXOR helps customers across key industries, such as Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy & Environment, the Public Sector and Defense, Aerospace & Transport achieve process efficiency, increase revenue generation, reduce time-to-market and ensure quality and compliance. AMPLEXOR's turnkey solutions support core industry processes, and include software technology, consulting, system integration, and language and content management services. For more information, visit www.AMPLEXOR.com.

