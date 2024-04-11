Amsted Automotive Will Present its Next-Gen EV Range-Extending Technology at 2024 SAE World Congress Experience

Next-gen multi-functional one-way clutch shift system enables extended EV driving range, reduces package requirements and lowers costs

Presentation will be April 16, 2024 , at 1:30 EST during the SAE International World Congress Experience (WCX)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive continues to push innovation in electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid powertrain systems, developing new ways to improve efficiency, enabling automakers to extend driving range and offer conventional driving convenience. Amsted will present details on its next-gen EV multi-functional one-way clutch shift system at the upcoming SAE International World Congress Experience (WCX).

The Amsted next-gen EV multi-functional one-way clutch shift system enables extended electric vehicle (EV) driving range, reduces package requirements and lowers costs, improving electric and hybrid vehicle function and performance.

Building upon the initial 2-speed Power-Shift system Amsted engineered for EV architectures, the company will share information on its next-gen system, an electro-mechanical One-Way-Clutch shift system that eliminates the drag losses associated with wet friction clutches. Leveraging the unique ability of electric motors and the ability to accurately control and manage on-demand torque, Amsted clutching technology focuses on improving system efficiency, increasing reliability, reducing shift time and simplifying controls.

John Jennings, the Director of Innovation and eMobility at Amsted, will give the presentation 1:30 pm EST on April 16, 2024 in the Learning Lab during WCX, which takes place at Huntington Place in Detroit.

Compared to the Amsted Power-Shift system, this next-gen technology which eliminates the friction-clutch pack offers these advantages:

Reduced weight of system

Reduced package space

Eliminated oil circuit and pump for friction pack

Eliminated actuation system for friction pack

Improved efficiency – no friction elements

No wear particle contamination from friction surfaces (supports sustainability)

Lower cost

Amsted Automotive is at the forefront of developing functional, efficient and cost-effective new EV propulsion system architectures that help automakers meet rising customer needs.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., Transform Automotive, SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive, off-highway and mining industries with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a leader in precision products and efficiency solutions for electrified, hybrid and ICE propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive Group plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.

