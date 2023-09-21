Amsted Executives Will Participate in Thought Leadership Panels During North American International Propulsion Conference

Amsted sponsors NAIPC to support and foster thought leadership in future powertrain development

Conference focus for 2023 is navigating the evolving propulsion ecosystem

Event takes place September 27-29, 2023 , in Chicago

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Automotive is once again sponsoring the North American International Propulsion Conference (NAIPC), and company executives will participate in several thought-leadership panel discussions.

The event, which takes place September 27-29, 2023, in Chicago, brings together leaders from global automakers and automotive suppliers in a forum that facilitates open conversations about challenges, solutions and opportunities in the powertrain and propulsion segment. This year's focus is navigating the evolving propulsion ecosystem.

Amsted Automotive will bring its knowledge base on integrated systems solutions for the rapidly expanding electric vehicle (EV) market. Its expertise ranges from advanced metal and net forming to torque management systems that solve multiple issues facing EV powertrain. This includes a novel, multi-functional clutch technology that improved EV efficiency by as much as 5-10% while facilitating seamless eAWD disconnect. The company also recently announced its multi-speed shifting system, and information on many Amsted Automotive solutions can be found at amstedauto.com, including white papers.

About Amsted Automotive Group

In 2021, Amsted Automotive Group brought together Means Industries Inc., SMW Manufacturing, and Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. to form a new and innovative technology team. The integration provides an expanded global presence with 21 facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia to serve the global automotive customer base with a robust manufacturing footprint, producing over 100 million components and assemblies annually. The group combines design and engineering expertise, strategically aligned to be a nimble leader in advanced metal-forming and efficient torque management solutions for electrified propulsion systems. Amsted Automotive Group plays an integral role in global automatic transmissions designed and manufactured in North America, Europe, and Asia.

SOURCE Amsted Automotive