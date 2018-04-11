Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Offers Spring Savings for Train Travel to Top Coastal Destinations

ORANGE, Calif., April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® is offering a friends and family discount with special savings on train travel to Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo counties through May 23, 2018. For a limited time, passengers can purchase one full-fare adult ticket and book up to three additional passengers on the same reservation at a 50 percent discount on select Pacific Surfliner trips.

Enjoy half price companion fares on travel to Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo on Amtrak Pacific Surfliner through May 23, 2018.

The friends and family discount is valid for travel on Pacific Surfliner trains to/from: Simi Valley, Moorpark, Camarillo, Oxnard, Ventura, Carpinteria, Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc-Surf, Guadalupe, Grover Beach, and San Luis Obispo.

"The promotional offer is part of our Hug the Coast campaign, which celebrates everything that makes Southern California great from its beautiful beaches and vibrant downtowns to the diverse and unique communities that we serve," said Bryan MacDonald, chairman of the Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency, which oversees the Pacific Surfliner service. "The friends and family promotion is designed to encourage travel to regions recently impacted by natural disasters, helping to drive necessary business back to those areas and support economic recovery."

Program details:

Book up to three companions with 50% savings – Purchase one full-fare Pacific Surfliner adult ticket for travel to/from Ventura , Santa Barbara , or San Luis Obispo counties, and receive three additional tickets at a 50 percent discount on the same reservation. On PacificSurfliner.com or Amtrak.com, select "Adult" (for up to four adult passengers). Enter promotional code V346. Purchase tickets at 800- USA -RAIL or a staffed station, and refer to discount code V346. This discount is not available through the Amtrak app.

Visit pacificsurfliner.com/save to view complete details on the Friends and Family Discount, browse trip ideas, download schedule information and more.

About the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner®

The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. To learn more, visit http://www.pacificsurfliner.com/.

About the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency

The Los Angeles – San Diego – San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency manages the Pacific Surfliner service in close coordination with its member agencies, Amtrak and Caltrans.

