Amusement Parks And Arcades Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the amusement parks and arcades market? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The global amusement parks and arcades global market report to 2022 report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers the following chapters



Executive Summary – The executive summary section of the report gives a brief overview and summary of the report

• Report Structure – This section gives the structure of the report and the information covered in the various sections.

• Market Characteristics – The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the amusement parks and arcades market. This chapter includes different goods and services covered in the report and basic definitions.

• Supply Chain – The supply chain section of the report defines and explains the key players in the amusement parks and arcades industry supply chain.

• Product/Service Analysis – The product analysis section of the report describes the leading products in the amusement parks and arcades market along with key features and differentiators for those products.

• Major Attractions – The major attractions section of the report describes the major attractions within some major amusement parks and arcades along with key features and differentiators.

• Customer Information – This chapter covers recent customers' trends/preferences in the global amusement parks and arcades market.

• Trends And Strategies – This chapter describes the major trends shaping the global amusement parks and arcades market. This section highlights likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit these opportunities.

• PESTEL Analysis – This chapter describes the market opportunity assessment through PESTEL analysis.

• Global Market Size And Growth – This section contains the global historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

• Regional And Country Analysis – This section contains the historic (2014-2018), forecast (2018-2022) market value and growth and market share comparison by region. This section contains the historic (2014-2018), forecast (2018-2022) market value and growth and market share comparison for 12 major countries.

• Segmentation– This section contains the market value (2014-2022) and analysis for different segments.

• Global Macro Comparison – The global amusement parks and arcades market comparison with macro-economic factors gives the amusement parks and arcades market size, percentage of GDP, and average amusement parks and arcades market expenditure.

• Regional Market Size and Growth – This section contains the region's market size (2018), historic (2014-2018) and forecast (2018-2022) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region. The market overview sections of the report describe the current size of the market, background information, government initiatives, regulations, regulatory bodies, associations, corporate tax structure, investments, and major companies. This information is also given for the two largest economies in the world, the USA and China.

• Competitive Landscape – This section covers details on the competitive landscape of the global amusement parks and arcades market, estimated market shares and company profiles for the leading players.

• Key Mergers And Acquisitions – This chapter gives the information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions which have shaped the market in recent years.

• Market Background – This section describes the amusements market of which the amusement parks and arcades market is a segment. This chapter includes the global amusements market 2014-18 and 2018-22 values, and regional and country analyses for the amusements market.

• Recommendations – This section includes opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research. This section also gives information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets. It gives an understanding of where there is significant business to be gained by competitors in the next five years.

• Appendix – This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



By Type: Theme parks, Water parks, Amusement arcades

By Type of Theme Parks: Segmentation By Age Group Of Visitors, Segmentation By Visitors' Gender

By Type of Water Parks: Segmentation By Age Group Of Visitors, Segmentation By Visitors' Gender

By Type of Amusement Arcades: Segmentation By Age Group Of Visitors, Segmentation By Visitors' Gender

By Revenue Source: Tickets, Food & Beverages, Hotels & Resorts, Merchandise And Others



Companies Mentioned: The Walt Disney Company, Universal Parks And Resorts, Merlin Entertainment Group, Oriental Land Company Ltd, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia



Regions: Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Reasons to Purchase

• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.

• Identify growth segments for investment.

• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.

• Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

• Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings

• Benchmark performance against key competitors.

• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.

• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.



