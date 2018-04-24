AmWager.com to Sponsor New Vocations Annual Open Barn and BBQ

New Vocations is a preeminent racehorse adoption organization that has been rehabilitating, retraining and rehoming former racehorses since 1992; the program has grown to become the largest program of its kind. AmWager.com, a U.S.-licensed and regulated online wagering platform, has been a longtime supporter of New Vocations, recognizing that being a participant in the racing industry comes with a responsibility to protect and care for the equine athletes at the heart of the sport.

"At the core of our business is a passion for horse racing, which has shaped our mission to do business in a way that has a positive impact. We are proud to support New Vocations in their continued success in bridging the gap between the racetrack and second careers," stated AmWager.com CEO Nelson Clemmens, a Thoroughbred owner and breeder who has been actively involved in the industry for more than 20 years.

AmWager.com has sponsored New Vocations' Open Barn & BBQ since the inaugural year, as well contributed to similar events over the course of its relationship with the nonprofit. The Open Barn & BBQ coincides with the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event, which takes place at the nearby Kentucky Horse Park and draws equestrians and equine enthusiasts from around the world. This event gives New Vocations, and the racing industry, a grand opportunity to advertise the aptitude former racehorses have to succeed as sport and pleasure horses.

"We are so grateful for AmWager's continued support of our annual event as well as our aftercare efforts. It's only through private donations, corporate sponsorship and grants that we are able to continue to provide our rehabilitation, retraining and rehoming services to over 500 horses a year."

Event attendees will get the chance to tour the stunning New Vocations at Mereworth Farm and spend time getting to know the adoptable Thoroughbreds that currently reside at the facility. The evening will also feature an educational demonstration, live music, and Southern-style BBQ dinner.

Limited tickets are available on the New Vocations website at newvocations.org. This is sure to be a sold-out event, so get yours before they're gone!

About AmWager.com:

AmWager.com is operated by AmWest Entertainment, LLC, a diversified simulcast service, technology and account wagering provider that enjoys supportive relationships with racetracks and racing organizations worldwide. Our teams' continued involvement in Thoroughbred racing and breeding, and our ongoing commitment to many state, national and international initiatives, are major determinants in how the company conducts business, utilizing transparency and best practices. www.amwager.com

About New Vocations:

Founded in 1992, New Vocations has grown into the largest racehorse adoption charity in the country. Its mission to rehabilitate, retrain and rehome retired racehorses has led to the placement of over 6,000 individuals, with nearly 450 retirees served by the program each year. With six facilities in Kentucky, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania, New Vocations serves over 40 racetracks, working directly with owners and trainers in need of equine aftercare options. www.newvocations.org

