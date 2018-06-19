An EHR + An Analytics Platform Offers Best Chance of Value-Based Care Success

A new, on-demand webinar from Geneia, a healthcare analytic solutions and services company that is simplifying the evolution to value-based care, explains why hospitals and health systems seeking value-based care success should add an analytics and insights platform to their EHR.

"EHRs were built for direct patient care, but most fall short of addressing population health needs," said Geneia Chief Strategy Officer Heather Lavoie. "Complementing the EHR with an analytics platform gets at the 70 percent of care that occurs outside of the hospital and office setting, by integrating health risk predictors and social determinants such as economic stability, housing, transportation, safety, social supports and access to nutritious food. These are the true determinants of a patient's health outcomes potential – and with strong medical practice – drive to value-based care."

