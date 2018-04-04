Analysis Group Welcomes New Affiliates and Consultants, and Announces Recent Promotions

"We are delighted to announce the promotions of our consultants, and to welcome new consultants and affiliates to the firm," said Martha S. Samuelson, CEO and Chairman of Analysis Group. "The intellectual rigor and creative problem solving that these consultants apply on behalf of our clients is remarkable. Among other contributions, they have evaluated the performance of investment portfolios and options trading strategies; analyzed the competitive effects of proposed mergers; examined allegations of off-label marketing and kickbacks in the pharmaceutical industry; assessed cost effectiveness in a broad range of disease areas; analyzed clinical trial data in the context of drug safety litigation; designed and implemented customized suspicious order monitoring and loss prevention programs; examined class certification and liability issues related to allegations of no-poaching and wage-fixing agreements; calculated reasonable royalty rates for music licensing; and utilized auction data to value smartphone features. We are also pleased to share the news of our affiliation with six esteemed academic and industry experts. These impressive individuals bring their own deep expertise in such areas as data science, data privacy, intangible marketing assets, brand valuation, regulated electric and gas utilities, international monetary systems, virtual currencies, and valuation models."

New Affiliates

Anindya Ghose, the Heinz Riehl Chair Professor of Business and Director of the Masters of Business Analytics Program at the New York University Stern School of Business, is an expert in quantitative marketing, business analytics, and information systems. He has done pioneering work involving economic issues and consumer behavior related to artificial intelligence, the Internet economy, digital marketing, big data, digital health, the Internet of Things, social media, data science, data privacy, and business analytics. He has served as an expert witness in state and federal court and before the Federal Trade Commission, and has experience in securities, antitrust and competition, copyright infringement, and merger appraisal cases involving industry domain knowledge, marketing, machine learning, and statistical issues. He has been retained as an expert witness by Apple and Facebook, among others, and has consulted for many global Internet, technology, telecommunications, financial services, and media firms. A leading global expert on the mobile economy and how it affects customer behavior, Professor Ghose recently authored the book Tap: Unlocking the Mobile Economy. He has written more than 80 papers published in premier scientific journals and presented at peer-reviewed conferences, and has given more than 200 talks internationally. Professor Ghose's research has received 15 "best paper" awards and nominations; the National Science Foundation's CAREER Award; and faculty research awards from Google, Microsoft, and Adobe. He was named one of the "Top 200 Thought Leaders in Big Data and Business Analytics" by AnalyticsWeek and one of the "Top 30 Management Thinkers" most likely to shape how organizations are managed and led in the next generation by Thinkers50. He is on the research council of the Wharton Customer Analytics Institute.

Shlomo Hershkop, director of engineering at Allure Security Technology, leads a team of engineers in implementing a next-generation enterprise insider-threat solution called Novo. This technology is based on his 10 years of extensive research into big data and computer security problems involving data mining and machine learning, particularly in network flows, user profiling, and email analysis. Broadly speaking, his work and research are aimed at making computers smarter, safer, and more secure. Prior to joining Allure, Dr. Hershkop was the assistant director of computer research facilities at Columbia University, where he was an active security researcher and developer with multiple publications and patents in the fields of computer security, data mining, machine learning, host and operating systems modeling, and electronic communications. He has taught courses at both Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania in the areas of programming languages, intrusion detection systems, embedded systems, data structures and algorithms, and artificial intelligence, among others. Dr. Hershkop has also served as an expert witness for a major financial institution on a cybersecurity case.

Jean-Pierre Landau, a professor in the Department of Economics at Sciences Po (Paris), is an expert in the areas of monetary policy, financial stability and regulation, international monetary systems, and macroprudential regulation, with over 40 years of experience in the public sector, banking, financial services, and academia. He has served as deputy governor of the Banque de France; executive director at the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington, D.C.; and undersecretary for external economic relations at the French Treasury. He has also been a member of the board of directors for the Bank of International Settlements; a member of the Financial Stability Board; and a member of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) work group devoted to economic and financial policy (Working Party 3). Professor Landau is also a former dean of the School of Public Affairs at Sciences Po (Paris). Additionally, he has been a visiting lecturer at Princeton University and Johns Hopkins University. Professor Landau has provided expert testimony in several international arbitrations. He has also been widely published and quoted in numerous journals and media outlets on topics including the financial crisis, Bitcoin, and global capital flows.

Francis A. Longstaff, the Allstate Professor of Insurance and Finance at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, has developed a deep knowledge of all aspects of financial valuation over his more than 40-year career. He is known for developing the Longstaff-Schwartz model (a multi-factor short-rate model) and the Longstaff-Schwartz method for valuing American options by Monte Carlo simulation. These valuation models have been used widely on Wall Street and throughout global financial markets. He regularly consults to financial institutions, including mutual funds, hedge funds, and commercial banks, as well as to risk management firms. Professor Longstaff has taught at UCLA since 1993; his research includes fixed-income markets and term structure theory, derivative markets and valuation theory, credit risk, computational finance, liquidity and its effects on prices and markets, and the role of arbitrage in financial markets. Earlier in his career, he served as the head of fixed-income derivative research at Salomon Brothers, Inc.; in the research department of the Chicago Board of Trade; and as a management consultant for Deloitte Haskins & Sells. Professor Longstaff has published more than 70 articles in academic journals, including The Journal of Finance, American Economic Review, and the Journal of Financial Economics. He is a certified public accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Natalie Mizik, a professor of marketing and the J. Gary Shansby Endowed Chair in Marketing Strategy at the Foster School of Business at the University of Washington, is an expert in marketing strategy, valuation of intangibles, earnings management, and executive compensation in a range of industries, including health care. Her research centers on examining the consequences of marketing strategies and activities on financial performance, developing new metrics for marketing assets, and building empirical models for assessing the value of intangible marketing assets. Professor Mizik has developed econometric analyses of sales, examined issues related to brand valuation, and researched evidence of real activity and accounting manipulations to artificially inflate reported earnings. She has published in top academic marketing and management journals. Professor Mizik has also served as an expert witness for a major pharmaceutical company in a false advertising case. An award-winning teacher and researcher, Professor Mizik has served on the faculty of Columbia Business School and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and as a visiting faculty member at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She has served on the American Marketing Association Academic Council and as an officer of the INFORMS (Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences) Society for Marketing Science.

William M. Mohl, president of WMM Enterprises, is an executive advisor with over 35 years of experience in the energy industry and 20 years of executive leadership experience. He has deep expertise in both regulated electric and gas utilities and unregulated energy businesses, including power, natural gas, and gas liquids. Mr. Mohl has provided expert testimony in dozens of energy and environmental matters. He gained his expertise as president of Entergy Wholesale Commodities; as chairman, president, and CEO of Entergy Louisiana, LLC, and Entergy Gulf States, LLC; as chief operating officer of Koch Investment Group, Ltd.; as vice president of energy trading at Koch Industries; and at Xcel Energy. During his tenure at Entergy, Mr. Mohl executed a portfolio transformation strategy that resulted in numerous power plant acquisitions, and secured the required regulatory approvals to move the Louisiana electric utilities into the MISO market, among other accomplishments. He has recently served as an advisor to companies on matters regarding distressed businesses, risk management, strategic planning, and merger integration. He also held various board roles for a number of different entities, including the Nuclear Energy Institute (NEI) and the Electric Power Supply Association (EPSA).

New Managing Principals

At the end of 2017, Analysis Group promoted two consultants to managing principal.

Michael Holland, of the Boston office, has more than 15 years of experience applying economics and finance to problems arising in corporate and business litigation. He has assisted clients in all phases of the litigation process, including discovery, estimation of damages, case strategy, and settlement negotiations. He has supported expert witnesses in their preparation of reports and testimony in securities- and valuation-related cases in a variety of industries, including mutual funds, private equity, municipal debt, and investment banking. Mr. Holland has conducted analyses and managed case teams in projects involving the assessment of market competition, the evaluation of costs in the financial services industry, the valuation of privately held companies, and the analysis of less-liquid structured products, including structured products used as collateral in secured lending arrangements and auction rate securities. His experience also includes valuing offers in mergers and acquisitions, and evaluating the impact of changes in market conditions on the valuation of deals.

Lisa B. Pinheiro, of the Montreal office, has an extensive background in quantitative analysis and statistical modeling, which she has applied to various practice areas, including finance, intellectual property, biostatistics, and antitrust. In finance, she focuses on cases involving allegations of market price manipulation, misleading communications, excessive mutual fund fees, and mortgage-backed securities. She has also applied survey analysis and statistical modeling to various intellectual property cases, including patent disputes among smartphone manufacturers, copyright tariff setting for musical works, and patent infringement in the pharmaceutical industry. She has extensive experience analyzing clinical trial, registry, and insurance claims data for both litigation and research purposes, and has published manuscripts on pharmacoeconomic issues. In the antitrust field, she has led and managed U.S. and Canadian cases and supported multiple experts in matters involving competition in the online search engine industry, class certification, and cartel and price-fixing allegations. Ms. Pinheiro has also coauthored expert reports and testified on questions relating to the modeling and calculation of royalties and damages. Prior to joining Analysis Group, Ms. Pinheiro served as executive director of the finance group of CIRANO, where she conducted applied research projects in collaboration with private and public partners, including work on hedge funds, style analysis, credit and operational risk, and the development of integrated risk management tools for practical applications.

New Principals

At the end of 2017, Analysis Group promoted one consultant to principal.

Samuel Weglein, of the Boston office, specializes in applying economics, statistics, and valuation to the analysis of liability issues and damages in antitrust, finance and securities, and general business litigation matters. Much of his recent antitrust work has been in health insurance and hospital markets. He has also assisted with antitrust litigation in a number of financial benchmark cases, including LIBOR and foreign exchange matters. In addition, Dr. Weglein has analyzed the economics of prepackaged software and managed projects to assess potential damages involving alleged anticompetitive conduct by Microsoft. He has also worked on behalf of Intel in antitrust litigation matters brought by AMD and the State of New York. In securities and finance litigation matters, Dr. Weglein has worked on behalf of several large financial institutions. These projects have included valuing long-defaulted sovereign debt, assessing damages arising from collateral calls on a total return swap, analyzing the reasonableness of the corporate governance regime of a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT), measuring the economic harm caused by management in a dispute over corporate control, and measuring the impact of short sales on securities prices. Dr. Weglein's experience spans numerous industries, including health and life insurance, investment and commercial banking, securities brokerage and clearing, asset management, semiconductors, computer hardware and software, minerals, oil and gas, shipping, automotive, food packaging, steel, real estate, medical devices, agribusiness, and biotechnology. He has coauthored a number of publications, including three white papers addressing the incentives facing dealers and manufacturers in the auto and heavy-duty vehicle industry.

In addition, Analysis Group welcomed one new principal to the firm.

Antoine Chapsal joined Analysis Group's Paris office. Dr. Chapsal specializes in empirical and theoretical industrial organization. He has provided economic expertise in a large number of high-profile cases involving mergers, abuses of dominant positions, cartels, information exchanges, regulation, and damages quantification. Recent examples of his work include the Lafarge/Holcim and Fnac/Darty mergers, as well as air freight, cathode ray tube, and elevator cartel cases. Dr. Chapsal has also assisted various firms in designing optimized pricing strategies and contracts that comply with competition rules. Previously, he worked at the French Ministry for the Economy and Finance, where he took part in the drafting of the horizontal merger guidelines, and in a U.S. competition-economics consultancy, where he contributed to the analysis of major antitrust and merger cases. Dr. Chapsal regularly publishes articles on competition economics, on subjects ranging from the econometric analysis of cartels to geographic market delineation and exclusionary strategies. He is an affiliated professor at the Sciences Po Department of Economics and a member of the CESifo academic research network.

New Vice Presidents

Analysis Group promoted 13 consultants to vice president.

In Boston, Pavel Darling performs complex quantitative analyses to address litigation, strategy, and policy questions, primarily in the health care and energy sectors. He has extensive experience with a range of sophisticated economic modeling tools and techniques, as well as industry databases. Aaron Fix is an experienced economist with expertise in antitrust economics, econometrics, statistics, and industrial organization. He specializes in the application of statistics and econometrics to antitrust issues, the evaluation of market structure, and the analysis of competitive behavior between firms. Jason Gilbody specializes in applying data analytics and complex quantitative and qualitative analyses to securities, antitrust, intellectual property, international trade, commercial litigation, and regulatory matters in the health care, pharmaceutical, and financial services industries. His most recent work has focused on health care litigation, including cases related to off-label marketing, kickbacks, and antitrust issues in the pharmaceutical industry. Jee-Yeon Lehmann focuses on the application of microeconomics, econometrics, and statistical methods to complex litigation matters in the areas of antitrust and competition, labor and employment, and health care.

In Chicago, Maria Garibotti specializes in the application of economics and statistics to questions arising in securities and antitrust litigation matters and government investigations. Samir P. Warty's work focuses on applying econometric methods and economic, financial, and statistical theory to solve complex problems arising in business disputes. He has conducted large-scale analyses and supported academic affiliates in a variety of securities and finance, antitrust, intellectual property, and general commercial litigation matters.

In Dallas, Thomas McGahee specializes in economic analysis and damages quantification in complex commercial disputes, including intellectual property, antitrust, breach of contract, and class certification matters. He is experienced in evaluating lost profits and reasonable royalty damages in a range of industries, such as computer hardware and software, mobile devices and applications, Internet products and services, medical devices, and automotive technology.

In Denver, John Drum specializes in complex financial accounting and the application of finance and accounting theory to questions arising in commercial disputes, securities, and finance litigation. His litigation work has included complicated areas of GAAP, financial statement analysis, valuation, and disclosures. Kevin Gallagher conducts economic and financial analyses and manages case teams in support of academic affiliates in a broad range of engagements, including transfer pricing, finance and securities, and antitrust. His transfer pricing work is focused on tax controversy.

In Los Angeles, Hristina Bojadzieva focuses her work on applying financial, accounting, and statistical analyses to finance, insurance, valuation, commercial disputes, damages, and intellectual property matters. Jerome Kim specializes in the application of economic, financial, and statistical analysis to complex securities and commercial business matters. His experience includes analysis of trading strategies and investment portfolios of hedge funds, pension funds, and mutual funds to evaluate their performance and investor suitability.

In Montréal, Marie-Hélène Lafeuille specializes in health economics and outcomes research. She has conducted a wide range of analyses for the investigation of, among other topics, clinical efficacy, safety profile, cost of illness, resource utilization patterns, treatment patterns, and cost-effectiveness in a broad range of disease areas, including oncology, hematology, schizophrenia, asthma, diabetes mellitus, epilepsy, chronic kidney disease, and cardiovascular diseases. Laura O'Laughlin conducts economic analysis and manages case teams in support of academic experts in a broad range of litigation and non-litigation matters throughout the U.S. and Canada. She has assisted clients in all phases of the litigation process, and has supported expert witnesses in the preparation of reports and other testimony in matters involving merger review, antitrust litigation, competition policy, labor relations, false advertising, finance, valuation, intellectual property, and patent infringement.

In addition, Analysis Group welcomed three new vice presidents to the firm.

In March 2018, Vice President Emmanuel Frot joined Analysis Group's Paris office. Dr. Frot is an economist with specialized expertise in applying quantitative analyses to competition, litigation, regulatory, and business intelligence issues. He advises firms in a wide range of industries, providing economic and econometric expertise on matters related to mergers, market concentrations, cartel investigations, and damages.

In October 2017, Vice President Benoit d'Udekem joined Analysis Group's Brussels office. Mr. d'Udekem specializes in complex asset valuation; analysis of liability, causality, and damages in financial and economic litigation; assessment of mergers and acquisitions; and transfer pricing and related tax matters.



Also in October 2017, Vice President Joshua White joined Analysis Group's London office. Mr. White specializes in applying microeconomics and sophisticated econometric modeling to address complex litigation questions, primarily in matters involving the health care, financial services, and technology industries. He has implemented complex econometric models that quantify pricing differences between private hospitals, simulated consumer demand for computer processors, and utilized auction data to value smartphone features, among other things.



