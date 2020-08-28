Analysis of European Disinfectant Sprays & Wipes Markets, 2019-2028

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research has estimated the Europe disinfectant sprays and wipes market to show an upward trend in terms of revenue and grow rapidly with a CAGR of 6.01% in the forecasting years 2019-2028. The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, Russia, Spain, and Rest of Europe countries together form the market in this region.



Italy is a nation that is one of the worst-hit, globally, by the COVID-19 pandemic. The country's government has taken several measures to combat the disease from spreading. Disinfectant wipes and sprays have emerged as an effective solution to obliterate microorganisms from surfaces completely, thereby helping control the infection spread. Manufacturers in the country are therefore invested in producing top-quality disinfectant products. This factor has favored the growth of the disinfectant sprays and wipes market in the country.



In the United Kingdom, the rising public awareness regarding the importance of cleanliness and disinfection has enhanced the demand for disinfectant wipes and sprays. The growing number of Coronavirus cases in the country has compelled vendors to produced technologically advanced disinfectant products to curb the spread of the disease. These products have witnessed a huge demand from the healthcare and residential segments, owing to their property of killing pathogens effectively. These factors are driving the growth of the UK's disinfectant sprays and wipes market.



The competitive players in this market are Stryker, Cleanwell, 3M Company, Procter & Gamble (P&G), Whiteley Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Cantel Medical, and Diamond Wipes International Inc.



Key Topics Covered



1. Europe Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Porter's Five Forces Model

2.3. Industry Components

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Insight

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Increasing Emergence of Unknown Pathogens

2.7.2. Rising Complications from Healthcare-Associated Infections

2.7.3. Advancement in Technology

2.8. Key Restraints

2.8.1. Incidence of Toxic Elements Associated With Disinfectants

2.8.2. Emerging Alternative Technologies

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Growing Usage of Marketing Tools and Strategies

2.9.2. Surging E-Commerce Platforms

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. Fluctuations in Raw Materials Prices



3. Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. Wipes

3.2. Sprays



4. Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Outlook - by Composition

4.1. Alcohol

4.2. Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl

4.3. Other Compositions



5. Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Outlook - by Industry Verticals

5.1. Residential

5.2. Healthcare

5.3. Commercial Spaces

5.4. Hospitality

5.5. Government & Other Industry Verticals



6. Geographical Analysis - Europe

6.1. Country Analysis

6.1.1. Germany

6.1.2. France

6.1.3. The United Kingdom

6.1.4. Italy

6.1.5. Russia

6.1.6. Spain

6.1.7. Rest of Europe



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Procter & Gamble (P&G)

7.2. Vernacare

7.3. Cantel Medical

7.4. Diamond Wipes International Inc.

7.5. 3M Company

7.6. Gojo Industries Inc.

7.7. Unilever

7.8. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

7.9. Stepan Company

7.10. Kimberly-Clark

7.11. Stryker

7.12. Ecolab

7.13. Cleanwell

7.14. Gama Healthcare

7.15. Whiteley Corporation

7.16. Lonza



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8z0uce

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

