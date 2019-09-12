Analysis of Plastics and Polymers in the Global Consumer Electronics Market - Forecast to 2025: Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Product Offerings and Alternatives

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of Plastics and Polymers in the Global Consumer Electronics Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ever-evolving consumer preferences, growing urbanization and rising disposable incomes, rapid technological advancements, and the proliferation of affordable Internet connectivity, among other factors collectively entails a dynamic period for the global consumer electronics market, composed primarily of devices such as televisions, computing devices (laptops, desktops, and tablets), audio equipment, wearables, and cameras and camcorders.



While conventional devices such as cameras and desktops continue to make way for advanced smartphones and tablets, the evolving use-cases for wearables and burgeoning sales of smart speakers, rapid adoption of larger, smarter televisions coupled with increasing growing focus on ensuring sustainability, are expected to have a marked impact on growth trajectories, especially for the materials used in the manufacture of the devices considered in this research service.



Plastics and polymers, owing to their impeccable ability to affect weight and cost savings without compromising on aesthetics and functionality, have assumed primacy in the manufacture of such devices. This study titled Plastics and Polymers used in the Global Consumer Electronics Market is an attempt to gauge the level of impact that such developments are expected to have on the consumption of key plastics and polymers used in the manufacture of such devices. It focuses on quantifying the consumption of specific plastics and polymers across a considered set of applications from 2018 to 2025.



The key materials considered in the study include Polycarbonate and ABS blends (PC/ABS); Polycarbonate (PC); Polystyrene (PS); Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA); and Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs).



The applications under consideration in this study include televisions, wearables, computing devices, mobile phones, audio devices, and cameras and camcorders.



In terms of plastics and polymers in the global consumer electronics market, Asia-Pacific has a dominant share in global consumer electronics output and accounted for approximately 80% overall market volume in 2018. Impending 5G revolution and significant strides towards a connected-world, growing preference for large-screen and smart televisions, and increasing preference for lightweight and aesthetically appealing devices, are expected to augur well for growth in the consumption of plastics and polymers for use in the considered set of applications over the forecast period.



Increasing awareness and the growing menace of electronics waste accumulation across the globe coupled with stringent regulations governing the use of some materials are expected compel incumbents to focus on internalizing eco-design principles and use greener offerings.



The study also analyzes current market size in terms of volume and revenue based on the weighted average prices of products in the marketplace. It also presents a seven year growth forecast (CAGR) for the segments under consideration.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the major polymers used in consumer electronics applications? What is the consumption scenario for such materials?

What are the prominent trends in key material types and applications in the consumer electronics market?

What are the trends in technology development and adoption of individual materials for specific applications in the consumer electronics market?

What are the key factors driving and restraining growth for plastics and polymers in the consumer electronics market?

Who are the key participants in the plastics and polymers in the consumer electronics market?

What are the regional trends in the plastics and polymers in the consumer electronics market?

What is the likely impact of regulations on the use of plastics and polymers in consumer electronics applications?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Executive Summary-Key Findings

Executive Summary-Strategic Factsheet

Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions-Scope

Market Definitions-Segmentation

Market Definitions-Applications

Market Definitions-Materials

Market Definitions-Geographic Scope

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Plastics and Polymers in the Consumer Electronics Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Plastics and Polymers in the Consumer Electronics Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Growth Outlook-Key End-product Shipments

Unit Shipment Forecast

Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Consumer Electronics Application-Key Materials

Materials Analysis Matrix-Key Application Segments

Plastics Content-Consumer Electronics

5. Analysis by Material Types

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Material Type

Unit Shipment Forecast by Material Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Material Type

Revenue Forecast by Material Type

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-PC/ABS Segment

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-ABS Segment

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Polystyrene (PS) Segment

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-PC Segment

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-PMMA Segment

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-TPE Segment

Attractiveness Analysis by Material Type

6. Analysis by Application

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

Unit Shipment Forecast by Application

Percent Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Televisions Segment

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Mobile Phones

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Wearables

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Computing Devices

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Cameras and Camcorders

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Audio Devices

Attractiveness Analysis by Application

7. Analysis by End Use

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by End Use

Unit Shipment Forecast by End Use

Percent Revenue Forecast by End Use

Revenue Forecast by End Use

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by End Use-Discussion

Attractiveness Analysis by End Use

8. Analysis by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Attractiveness Analysis By Region

9. Market Trends

Trends-Proliferation of Connected Devices

10. Electronics Manufacturing and Value Chain Overview

Electronics Manufacturing-Value Chain

Electronics Manufacturing-Challenges in Balancing Three Crucial Factors

Electronics Manufacturing-Closed Loop Recycling Approach

Plastics and Polymers Used in Consumer Electronics-Value Chain

Plastics and Polymers Used in Consumer Electronics-Value Chain Description

Indicative List of Market Participants

Product Matrix

11. Market Share Analysis

Market Share Analysis by Material Type

Competitive Environment

12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Favorable Macro-economic and Demographic Factors Shaping the Growth of the Consumer Electronics Market

Growth Opportunity 2-Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Product Offerings and Alternatives

Growth Opportunity 3-Differentiated Product Offerings and Value-Driven Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

Dynamic SWOT Analysis-Global Market

Noteworthy Standards and Regulations

13. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trends' Impact on Global Plastics and Polymers in the Consumer Electronics Market

