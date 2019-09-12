Analysis of Plastics and Polymers in the Global Consumer Electronics Market - Forecast to 2025: Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Product Offerings and Alternatives
DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of Plastics and Polymers in the Global Consumer Electronics Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ever-evolving consumer preferences, growing urbanization and rising disposable incomes, rapid technological advancements, and the proliferation of affordable Internet connectivity, among other factors collectively entails a dynamic period for the global consumer electronics market, composed primarily of devices such as televisions, computing devices (laptops, desktops, and tablets), audio equipment, wearables, and cameras and camcorders.
While conventional devices such as cameras and desktops continue to make way for advanced smartphones and tablets, the evolving use-cases for wearables and burgeoning sales of smart speakers, rapid adoption of larger, smarter televisions coupled with increasing growing focus on ensuring sustainability, are expected to have a marked impact on growth trajectories, especially for the materials used in the manufacture of the devices considered in this research service.
Plastics and polymers, owing to their impeccable ability to affect weight and cost savings without compromising on aesthetics and functionality, have assumed primacy in the manufacture of such devices. This study titled Plastics and Polymers used in the Global Consumer Electronics Market is an attempt to gauge the level of impact that such developments are expected to have on the consumption of key plastics and polymers used in the manufacture of such devices. It focuses on quantifying the consumption of specific plastics and polymers across a considered set of applications from 2018 to 2025.
The key materials considered in the study include Polycarbonate and ABS blends (PC/ABS); Polycarbonate (PC); Polystyrene (PS); Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA); and Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs).
The applications under consideration in this study include televisions, wearables, computing devices, mobile phones, audio devices, and cameras and camcorders.
In terms of plastics and polymers in the global consumer electronics market, Asia-Pacific has a dominant share in global consumer electronics output and accounted for approximately 80% overall market volume in 2018. Impending 5G revolution and significant strides towards a connected-world, growing preference for large-screen and smart televisions, and increasing preference for lightweight and aesthetically appealing devices, are expected to augur well for growth in the consumption of plastics and polymers for use in the considered set of applications over the forecast period.
Increasing awareness and the growing menace of electronics waste accumulation across the globe coupled with stringent regulations governing the use of some materials are expected compel incumbents to focus on internalizing eco-design principles and use greener offerings.
The study also analyzes current market size in terms of volume and revenue based on the weighted average prices of products in the marketplace. It also presents a seven year growth forecast (CAGR) for the segments under consideration.
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the major polymers used in consumer electronics applications? What is the consumption scenario for such materials?
- What are the prominent trends in key material types and applications in the consumer electronics market?
- What are the trends in technology development and adoption of individual materials for specific applications in the consumer electronics market?
- What are the key factors driving and restraining growth for plastics and polymers in the consumer electronics market?
- Who are the key participants in the plastics and polymers in the consumer electronics market?
- What are the regional trends in the plastics and polymers in the consumer electronics market?
- What is the likely impact of regulations on the use of plastics and polymers in consumer electronics applications?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary-Key Findings
- Executive Summary-Strategic Factsheet
- Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions-Scope
- Market Definitions-Segmentation
- Market Definitions-Applications
- Market Definitions-Materials
- Market Definitions-Geographic Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints-Total Plastics and Polymers in the Consumer Electronics Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Plastics and Polymers in the Consumer Electronics Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Growth Outlook-Key End-product Shipments
- Unit Shipment Forecast
- Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Consumer Electronics Application-Key Materials
- Materials Analysis Matrix-Key Application Segments
- Plastics Content-Consumer Electronics
5. Analysis by Material Types
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Material Type
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Material Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Material Type
- Revenue Forecast by Material Type
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-PC/ABS Segment
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-ABS Segment
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Polystyrene (PS) Segment
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-PC Segment
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-PMMA Segment
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-TPE Segment
- Attractiveness Analysis by Material Type
6. Analysis by Application
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Application
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Application
- Revenue Forecast by Application
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Televisions Segment
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Mobile Phones
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Wearables
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Computing Devices
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Cameras and Camcorders
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion-Audio Devices
- Attractiveness Analysis by Application
7. Analysis by End Use
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by End Use
- Unit Shipment Forecast by End Use
- Percent Revenue Forecast by End Use
- Revenue Forecast by End Use
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by End Use-Discussion
- Attractiveness Analysis by End Use
8. Analysis by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Attractiveness Analysis By Region
9. Market Trends
- Trends-Proliferation of Connected Devices
10. Electronics Manufacturing and Value Chain Overview
- Electronics Manufacturing-Value Chain
- Electronics Manufacturing-Challenges in Balancing Three Crucial Factors
- Electronics Manufacturing-Closed Loop Recycling Approach
- Plastics and Polymers Used in Consumer Electronics-Value Chain
- Plastics and Polymers Used in Consumer Electronics-Value Chain Description
- Indicative List of Market Participants
- Product Matrix
11. Market Share Analysis
- Market Share Analysis by Material Type
- Competitive Environment
12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Favorable Macro-economic and Demographic Factors Shaping the Growth of the Consumer Electronics Market
- Growth Opportunity 2-Growing Demand for Environment-Friendly Product Offerings and Alternatives
- Growth Opportunity 3-Differentiated Product Offerings and Value-Driven Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
- Dynamic SWOT Analysis-Global Market
- Noteworthy Standards and Regulations
13. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trends' Impact on Global Plastics and Polymers in the Consumer Electronics Market
