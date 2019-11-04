Analysis of Taiwanese Consumer Buying Behavior towards Fast-moving Consumer Goods: Toiletries, Household Cleaners, Packaged Food & Beverages

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Analysis of Taiwanese Consumer Buying Behavior towards Fast-moving Consumer Goods" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is based on a questionnaire-based survey on Taiwanese consumers in the fourth quarter of 2018 to ascertain their views on buying fast-moving consumer goods online. Fast-moving consumer goods surveyed include toiletries, household cleaners, and packaged food and beverages.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of consumers' product, brand, and channel preference rankings for three major fast-moving consumer goods, identify which information and shopping channels consumers enjoy to purchase fast-moving consumer goods online, and examines main reasons behind consumers' decision to buy fast-moving consumer goods online and what have prevented them from doing so.

List of Topics

  • Consumers brand and channel preferences when it comes to buying fast-moving consumer goods online that comprise of three major categories: toiletries, household cleaners, and packaged food and beverages.
  • Top 20 fast-moving consumer good brands of three major categories
  • Five most frequently purchased toiletry product categories in Taiwan and includes the top 10 brands in each product category.
  • Four most frequently purchased household cleaning product categories in Taiwan and includes top 10 brands in each product category
  • Four most frequently purchased packed food and beverage product categories in Taiwan and include the top 20 brands in each product category.
  • Reasons consumers like or dislike to buy fast-moving consumer goods online, touching on top 10 shopping motivations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Summary of Key Findings

2. Toiletries

3. Household Cleaners

4. Packaged Food & Beverages

