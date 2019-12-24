Analysis of the World's $91.8Bn Food Processing Equipment Market, 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Processing Equipment Market Size by Type (Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment, Bakery Processing Equipment, Beverage Processing Equipment, Dairy Processing Equipment, Chocolate Processing Equipment) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food processing equipment market is expected to reach $91.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.

The growth in this market is mainly attributed to the increasing consumer demand for processed food, growing focus on food safety and safety of workers, growing need to increase productivity, increasing the focus of food manufacturers to reduce the production cost, and government support to promote food processing sector. In addition, emerging economies such as Latin America, South East Asia, and Africa provides a significant opportunity for manufacturers in the global food processing equipment market.

However, the high cost of equipment and increasing consumers' inclination towards the consumption of minimally processed food products hinders the growth of this market. Also, the lack of trained labor force in many parts of the globe poses a great challenge to the global food processing equipment manufacturers.



Meat, poultry, and seafood processing equipment market is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall food processing equipment market in 2019. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand and thereby the production of processed meat products which is associated with growing global population, urbanization, and disposable income; and consumer preference for protein-rich food products and convenience food products.

However, the chocolate and confectionery processing equipment market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, cited to various factors such as rising need to manufacture high-value confectionery products under cost-pressure; growing need of maximizing energy efficiency; and growing confectionery industry due to economic factors, sociological trends, increasing health consciousness, and fast-evolving indulgence seeking attitude of the consumers.



Geographically, Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall food processing equipment market in 2019. The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing demand of processed food products in emerging and developing countries including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand; increasing investments from the major global food processors; and burgeoning food and beverages industry, primarily due to the increasing urbanization, huge base of population, growing health awareness, and rising disposable income.



Some of the key players operating in the global food processing equipment market are Bhler AG (Switzerland), Marel HF (Iceland), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Bucher Industries AG (Switzerland), Suite John Bean Technologies Corporation (U.S.), The Middleby Corporation (U.S.), Heat and Control Inc. (U.S.), SPX Flow Inc. (U.S.), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Nichimo International Inc. (Japan), Krones AG (Germany), Paul Mueller Company (U.S.), Key Technology Inc. (U.S.), and Tetra Pak International S.A. (Switzerland) among others.

Key Questions Answered



Which are the high growth market segments in terms of type and countries?

What is the historical market for food processing equipment across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates from the period 2019-2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global food processing equipment market?

Who are the major players in the global food processing equipment market and what share of the market do they hold?

Who are the major players in various countries and what share of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global food processing equipment market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the global food processing equipment market?

What are the geographic trends and high growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global food processing equipment market and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.2. Segment Analysis

3.1.2.1. Meat, Poultry & Seafood Processing Equipment Market

3.1.2.2. Bakery Processing Equipment Market

3.1.2.3. Beverage Processing Equipment Market

3.1.2.4. Dairy Processing Equipment Market

3.1.2.5. Chocolate & Confectionery Processing Equipment Market

3.1.2.6. Fruits & Vegetables Processing Equipment Market

3.1.3. Regional Analysis

3.1.4. Key Players



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Increasing Consumer Demand for Processed Food

4.2.2. Growing Focus on Food Safety and the Safety of Workers

4.2.3. Growing Need to Increase Productivity

4.2.4. Increasing Focus of Food Manufactures to Reduce Production Cost

4.2.5. Government Support to Promote Food Processing Sector

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Cost of Equipment Due to Its High Production Cost

4.3.2. Increasing Consumer's Inclination towards Consumption of Minimal Processed Food

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growing Markets - Asia, Latin America, and Africa

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Lack of Trained Labour Force

4.6. Market Share Analysis

4.7. Regulatory Analysis

4.7.1. Introduction

4.7.2. International Standards

4.7.2.1. European Cen 'C' Standards for Food Machinery Safety

4.7.2.2. Hygienic Design and Construction Standards

4.7.2.2.1. European Hygienic Design Group (EHEDGH)

4.7.2.2.2. NSF International

4.7.2.2.3. 3A Sanitary Standards Inc.

4.7.2.2.4. ISO



5. Global Food Processing Equipment Market, by Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment

5.2.1. Introduction

5.2.2. Cutters and Grinders

5.2.3. Smokers, Massagers, and Tumblers

5.2.4. Mixers

5.2.5. Tenderizers

5.2.6. Killing and Defeathering Equipment

5.2.7. Slicers

5.2.8. Evisceration Equipment

5.2.9. Cookers, Roasters, and Grillers

5.2.10. Deheading and Gutting Equipment

5.2.11. Filleting Equipment

5.2.12. Other Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Processing Equipment

5.3. Bakery Processing Equipment

5.3.1. Introduction

5.3.2. Ovens and Proofers

5.3.3. Dough Mixers

5.3.4. Moulders and Sheeters

5.3.5. Dividers and Rounders

5.3.6. Depositors

5.3.7. Other Bakery Processing Equipment

5.4. Beverage Processing Equipment

5.4.1. Introduction

5.4.2. Brewery Equipment

5.4.3. Filtration Equipment

5.4.4. Carbonation Equipment

5.4.5. Blenders and Mixers

5.4.6. Other Beverage Processing Equipment

5.5. Dairy Processing Equipment

5.5.1. Introduction

5.5.2. Pasteurizers

5.5.3. Homogenizers

5.5.4. Separators

5.5.5. Evaporators and Drying Equipment

5.5.6. Membrane Filtration Equipment

5.5.7. Other Dairy Processing Equipment

5.6. Chocolate and Confectionery Processing Equipment

5.6.1. Introduction

5.6.2. Depositors

5.6.3. Formers

5.6.4. Coating and Spraying Systems

5.6.5. Mixers

5.6.6. Coolers

5.6.7. Other Chocolate and Confectionery Equipment

5.7. Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment

5.7.1. Introduction

5.7.2. Juice Extractors

5.7.3. Peelers, Cutters, and Pulpers

5.7.4. Dryers

5.7.5. Evaporators

5.7.6. Other Fruits and Vegetables Processing Equipment

5.8. Other Food Processing Equipment Market



6. Food Processing Equipment Market, by Geography

6.1. Introduction

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Introduction

6.2.2. U.S.

6.2.3. Canada

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Introduction

6.3.2. Germany

6.3.3. France

6.3.4. Italy

6.3.5. U.K.

6.3.6. Spain

6.3.7. The Netherlands

6.3.8. Rest of Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Introduction

6.4.2. China

6.4.3. India

6.4.4. Japan

6.4.5. Australia

6.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.5. Rest of World

6.5.1. Introduction

6.5.2. Latin America

6.5.2.1. Introduction

6.5.2.2. Brazil

6.5.2.3. Mexico

6.5.2.4. Argentina

6.5.2.5. Rest of Latin America

6.5.3. Middle East and Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Introduction

7.2. New Product Launches and Upgradations

7.3. Acquisitions and Mergers

7.4. Expansions

7.5. Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



8. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio & Strategic Developments)

8.1. Buhler AG

8.2. Marel HF

8.3. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

8.4. Bucher Industries AG

8.5. Suite John Bean Technologies Corporation

8.6. The Middleby Corporation

8.7. Heat and Control Inc.

8.8. SPX Flow Inc.

8.9. Alfa Laval AB

8.10. Nichimo International Inc.

8.11. Krones AG

8.12. Paul Mueller Company

8.13. Key Technology Inc.

8.14. Tetra Pak International S.A. (A Part of Tetra Laval International S.A.)



