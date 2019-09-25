Analysis on Egypt's Mobile Wallet & Payment Market (2016-2025): Market Size & Forecast across 45+ Market Segments

DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egypt Mobile Wallet and Payment Market Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast across 45+ Market Segments in Mobile Commerce, International Remittance, P2P transfer, Bill Payment, Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, and Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Egyptian government has been focusing on developing the payment ecosystem and accelerate inclusive growth through payment innovations. Egypt's mobile payment sector is going through a phase of high growth and transformation. Tremendous opportunities to carry forward the country's sustainable and diversified development are being presented by public-private partnerships.

The National Council for Payments is an initiative by President El-Sisi. The Egypt government had partnered with Mastercard in 2013 to establish its first interoperable mobile payment ecosystem. Government payroll program and disbursement of social benefit through mobile payment has also gained traction.

The mobile payment industry in Egypt is expected to record a CAGR of 19.3% to reach US$ 22,485.9 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment segment in value terms increased at a CAGR of 19.2% during 2018-2025.

This report provides a comprehensive view on mobile payment / mobile wallet market size and growth dynamics, industry dynamics, retail spending, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Egypt. The report focuses on data-centric analysis of mobile payment market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

It details growth dynamics in 45+ market segments (600+ KPIs) across mobile commerce, mobile P2P transfer (domestic and international remittance), mobile lending, and a range of other payment avenues in Egypt.

Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Egypt .

Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in . Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment / mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.

Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment / mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry. Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Egypt .

Key Topics Covered



1 About this Report



2 Egypt Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness



3 Egypt Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis



4 Egypt Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel



5 Egypt Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



6 Egypt Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



7 Egypt Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



8 Egypt Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



9 Egypt Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



10 Egypt Mobile Payment in Travel: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



11 Egypt Online Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



12 Egypt Online Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



13 Egypt Online Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



14 Egypt Online Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



15 Egypt Online Domestic Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



16 Egypt Online Domestic Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



17 Egypt Online Domestic Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



18 Egypt Online Domestic Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



19 Egypt Online International Travel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



20 Egypt Online International Flight Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



21 Egypt Online International Bus and Train Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



22 Egypt Online International Hotel Booking through Mobile: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



23 Egypt Mobile Payment in Transit and Toll: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



24 Egypt Mobile Payment in Entertainment, Gaming and Event Pay: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



25 Egypt Digital Products Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



26 Egypt Services, Restaurants & Bars, and Others Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



27 Egypt Domestic Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



28 Egypt International Remittance through Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016 - 2025



29 Egypt Mobile Recharge and Bill Payment Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025



30 Egypt Mobile Payment Analysis by Investment Products and Services Categories



31 Egypt Mobile P2P Lending Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2025



32 Egypt Charity and Crowd Funding Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2025



33 Egypt Social Gifting Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2025



34 Egypt Fee Mobile Payment Market Size and Forecast, 2016 - 2025



35 Egypt P2G Mobile Payment Market Size by Key Categories



36 Egypt Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



Companies Mentioned



Vodafone Cash

ABK Wallet

Orange Money

Etisalat Cash

MobiCash

PhoneCash

