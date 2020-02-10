Analysis on the Camera Modules Industry, 2020-2025: Growth Opportunities, Competitive Market Ranking Analysis and Leadership Mapping
Feb 10, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Camera Modules Market by Component (Image Sensors, Lens Modules, Voice Coil Motors), Focus Type (Fixed, Auto), Interface, Pixel, Process, Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Security & Surveillance), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global camera modules market size is projected to grow from USD 31.5 billion in 2020 to USD 44.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.2%.
Increasing trends of multiple camera-based smartphones to drive camera modules market.
Rising public safety and security concerns led to the adoption of surveillance cameras, technological advancements in components of camera modules for its integration in devices, and rising demand for ToF cameras in smartphones are driving the growth of the camera modules industry. However, constraints such as high cost of multi-camera systems deployment in vehicles may hinder the market growth.
Consumer electronics to be largest market for camera modules throughout forecast period.
Consumer electronics is one of the highly competitive industries which observes rapid technological advancements due to continuous change in consumer demands. Smartphones derive significantly higher market for camera modules in consumer electronics applications due to the increasing trend of multiple camera smartphones. To improve functionality and quality of images produced by smartphones and rising trends of front cameras, OEMs are shifting from single rear cameras to dual, triple, and quad-camera designs, resulting in increasing adoption of an average number of camera modules per smartphone.
For instance, in September 2019, Apple launched a new range of iPhones, including iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. iPhone 11 features dual camera, each having 12 MP resolution while iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone Pro Max feature triple cameras, each with 12 MP resolution. Other leading smartphone OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi, and Huawei are introducing smartphones featuring multiple cameras. Xiaomi is already set to introduce Mi Note 10 in early 2020 with a 108 MP rear camera among 4 other rear cameras. These developments are expected to play an important role in the growth of the camera modules market during the forecast period.
APAC to record highest growth rate during forecast period.
APAC is likely to be the fastest-growing region for the camera modules market in the coming years. The factors contributing to the significant growth rate of APAC in camera modules market, along with the largest market share, include the presence of leading smartphone manufacturers such as Samsung, Huawei, Oppo, and Xiaomi. Smartphones assist consumer electronics applications to constitute a significant share in the camera modules market.
China is a base for several camera modules as well as consumer electronics products manufacturers. Different camera-related smartphone trends in the country are expected to draw new opportunities for the camera modules market. Several factors, such as government mandates based on the autonomy of vehicles in China, will assist camera modules market to propel. Automotive players in Japan are introducing new safety functions using camera modules, which is expected to induce high market growth.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Camera Modules Market
4.2 Market in APAC, By Component and Application
4.3 Camera Module Market, By Interface
4.4 Country-Wise Camera Modules Market Growth Rate
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Value Chain Analysis
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.1.1 Increasing Trends of Multiple Camera-Based Smartphones
5.3.1.2 Rising Public Safety and Security Concerns Lead to Adoption of Surveillance Cameras
5.3.1.3 Technological Advancements in Components of Camera Modules for Integration in Devices
5.3.1.4 Rising Demand for ToF Camera in Smartphones
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.2.1 High Cost of Multi-Camera Systems Deployment in Vehicles
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.3.1 Government Initiatives to Increase Vehicle Safety is Leading to Adoption of ADAS
5.3.3.2 Emergence of Autonomous Vehicles
5.3.3.3 Growing Applications of AR and VR Devices
5.3.4 Challenges
5.3.4.1 Managing Image from Multiple Cameras in Smartphone May Limit Processing Power
6 Camera Modules Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Image Sensors
6.2.1 CMOS Image Sensors
6.2.1.1 Frontside Illumination (FSI) Technology
6.2.1.1.1 Manufacturing Process of FSI is Simple and Low-Cost
6.2.1.2 Backside Illumination (BSI) Technology
6.2.1.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Higher Megapixel Cameras in Various Applications to Drive the Growth of Market
6.2.2 CCD Image Sensors
6.2.2.1 CCD Image Sensors are Used in Professional, Medical, and Scientific Applications
6.2.3 Other Image Sensors
6.2.3.1 NMOS Image Sensors
6.2.3.2 InGaAs Image Sensors
6.2.3.3 sCMOS Image Sensors
6.3 Lens Modules
6.3.1 Consumer Applications Hold Major Share of Camera Lens Modules Market
6.4 Voice Coil Motors
6.4.1 APAC to Provide Opportunities for VCM Market Owing to Presence of Large Number of OEMs
6.5 Other Components
7 Camera Modules Market, By Focus Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fixed Focus
7.2.1 Growth is Driven By Increasing Adoption of Cameras in Automotive and Surveillance Applications
7.3 Autofocus
7.3.1 Emerging Applications Such as Robotics, Drones, ARtificial Intelligence, and Wearables Would Provide Growth Opportunities
8 Camera Modules Market, By Interface
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Camera Serial Interface
8.2.1 Better Performance of CSI to Provide Growth Opportunity Formarket
8.3 Camera Parallel Interface
8.3.1 APAC to Create Opportunities for Camera Modules With Parallel Interface
9 Camera Modules Market, By Pixels
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Up to 7 MP
9.2.1 ADAS and Smartphones Provide Opportunity for Market
9.3 8 to 13 MP
9.3.1 Rising Trends of Multiple and High Megapixel Camera-Based Smartphones to Driver Market Growth
9.4 Above 13 MP
9.4.1 Technological Advancements in Smartphones and Demand for Better Image Quality Would Propel Market Growth
10 Camera Modules, By Process
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Flip-Chip Camera Module
10.3 Chip-On-Board Camera Module
11 Camera Modules Market, By Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Consumer Electronics
11.2.1 Smartphones
11.2.1.1 OEM's Shift From Single Rear Cameras to Dual, Triple, and Quad Camera Designs in Smartphones Drives Market
11.2.2 Tablet PC
11.2.2.1 Rising Adoption of Tablet PCS to Create Opportunity for Market
11.2.3 Camera
11.2.3.1 Rising Interests of Consumers for Photography to Drive Growth of Market
11.2.4 Wearable
11.2.4.1 Emerging Technologies Such as AR and VR to Provide Opportunity for Market
11.2.5 Others
11.3 Automotive
11.3.1 By Function
11.3.1.1 ADAS
11.3.1.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations to Boost Adoption of Automotive Cameras
11.3.1.2 Viewing
11.3.1.2.1 Rising Trends of OEMs to Provide Advanced Technologies in Vehicle to Drive Growth of Market
11.3.2 By View Type
11.3.2.1 Rear View
11.3.2.1.1 APAC to Grow at Highest CAGR for Camera Modules Market for Rear View Application
11.3.2.2 Front View & Others
11.3.2.2.1 Camera Modules Market to Grow at Higher Rate for Front View & Other Applications
11.3.3 By Vehicle Type
11.3.3.1 Passenger Car
11.3.3.1.1 Passenger Car Segment to Dominate Camera Modules Market
11.3.3.2 Commercial Vehicles
11.3.3.2.1 North America to Lead Camera Modules Market for Commercial Vehicles During Forecast Period
11.4 Healthcare
11.4.1 Endoscopy
11.4.1.1 Technological Advancements in Healthcare Industry to Drive Market Growth
11.4.2 Opthalmology
11.4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Imaging Technology in Medical Applications to Provide Opportunity for Market
11.4.3 Others
11.5 Industrial
11.5.1 Machine Vision
11.5.1.1 Rising Industrial Automation and Adoption of Industrial IoT Solutions Trends Provide Growth Opportunities
11.5.2 Robotic Vision
11.5.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Industrial Manufacturing to Create Growth Opportunity for Market
11.6 Security & Surveillance
11.6.1 Public Places & Infrastructures
11.6.1.1 Increasing Government Projects of Smart Cities to Provide Opportunity for Market
11.6.2 Commercial & Residential
11.6.2.1 Increasing Safety and Security Concerns to Drive Market Growth
11.7 Aerospace & Defense
11.7.1 Airborne and Marine Surveillance
11.7.1.1 Rising Adoption of Cameras for Aerial Vehicles to Provide Opportunity for Market
11.7.2 Border Surveillance & Military Operations
11.7.2.1 Increased Border Surveillance by Governments to Drive Market
12 Geographic Analysis
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 APAC
12.5 Rest of the World
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Ranking Analysis
13.2.1 Product Launches and Developments
13.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations
13.2.3 Expansions
13.2.4 Acquisitions
13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.3.1 Visionary Leaders
13.3.2 Innovators
13.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.3.4 Emerging Players
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Key Players
14.2.1 LG Innotek
14.2.2 Sunny Optical Technology (Group)
14.2.3 Sharp
14.2.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics
14.2.5 OFILM Tech
14.2.6 AMS
14.2.7 Chicony
14.2.8 MCNEX
14.2.9 Primax Electronics
14.2.10 Q Technology
14.3 Right to Win
14.4 Other Key Players
14.4.1 CAMMSYS
14.4.2 Cowell
14.4.3 E-Con Systems
14.4.4 Haesung Optics
14.4.5 Jenoptik
14.4.6 Kyocera
14.4.7 Leopard Imaging
14.4.8 Luxvisions Innovation Limited
14.4.9 Partron
14.4.10 Shenzhen CM Technology Company Ltd.
14.4.11 Truly Opto-Electronics
