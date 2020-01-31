Analysis on the United States Pet Market, 2009-2019 - New Patterns, Challenges, and Growth Opportunities
Jan 31, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Pet Market Focus: New Dog and Cat Owners" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With a focus on dog or cat owners, this report provides a demographic analysis of new pet owners, defined as those who have adopted a new pet within the last 12 months, regardless of the age of the acquired pet.
With parallel data for dogs vs. cats, this report covers pet adoption rates, pet adopter demographics, and the topline channel shopping and product purchasing patterns of new pet adopters. The analysis also includes a detailed look at puppy/kitten formula pet food shoppers. Data are provided at the household level.
In addition to drawing on the author's extensive research and publications on the pet industry, the analysis is based on online surveys conducted between February 2019 and August 2019, as well as trade and syndicated sources including MRI-Simmons National Consumer Surveys.
As key indicators of new patterns, challenges, and growth opportunities in the pet industry, pet adoption and new pet owner shopping patterns are an important focus of U.S. pet market research. A somewhat higher percentage of cat owners than of dog owners adopt a new pet each year, reflecting in part the higher prevalence of multiple-cat ownership. Nonetheless, the number of pet-owning households who adopt dogs exceeds the number who adopt cats, given the greater population of dog-owning households.
New dog or cat owners are likely to be filling out their assortment of pet products, and thus generally show higher shopping rates across retail channels than do dog or cat owners overall. Even so, new dog or cat owners are disproportionately likely to shop at pet speciality stores and pet speciality websites. Similarly, new dog or cat owners generally show higher purchasing rates over the last 12 months across durable pet product types, with their elevated spending levels amplified by the purchasing of higher-priced versions of these products.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Scope of Report
- Methodology of Report
- New Pet Adoption Overview
- Channel Shopping Patterns for Pet Products
- Pet Product Purchasing Rates
- Pet Product Spending Ranges
- New Dog Adopter Patterns
- Puppy Food Shoppers
- New Cat Adopter Patterns
- Kitten Food Shoppers
2. New Pet Adoption Overview
- Chapter Highlights
- Introduction
- Scope of Report
- Methodology of Report
- Overview of Pet Adoption and Product Purchasing Patterns
- Topline Pet Adoption Rates
- Channel Shopping Patterns for Pet Products
- Pet Product Purchasing Rates
- Pet Product Spending Ranges
3. Focus on New Dog Adopters
- Chapter Highlights
- Introduction
- Note on New Dog Adopter Data
- 7.4 Million New Dog Households
- Where/How Pet Dogs Were Acquired
- Size of Pet Dogs Acquired
- Inside/Outside Patterns for Keeping New Dogs
- Most Important Sources of Information on Pet Care
- New Dog Adopter Demographics
- Patterns by Gender
- Patterns by Age Bracket and Generational Cohort
- Patterns by Race/Ethnicity
- Patterns by Geographic Region
- Patterns by Educational Attainment
- Patterns by Employment Status
- Patterns by Household Income Bracket
- Patterns by Household Composition
- Patterns by Type of Residence
- Puppy Formula Dog Food Shoppers
- Note on Dog/Puppy Food Buying Data
- Overall Dog Food vs. Puppy Food Purchasing Demographics
- Patterns by Gender
- Patterns by Age Bracket and Generational Cohort
- Patterns by Race/Ethnicity and Region
- Patterns by Metropolitan Area Classification
- Patterns by Educational Attainment
- Patterns by Employment Status
- Patterns by Household Income
- Patterns by Marital Status and Household Composition
- Patterns by Type of Residence
4. Focus on New Cat Adopters
- Chapter Highlights
- Introduction
- Note on New Cat Adopter Data
- 5.4 Million New Cat Households
- Where/How Pet Cats Were Acquired
- Most Important Sources of Information on Pet Care
- New Cat Adopter Demographics
- Patterns by Gender
- Patterns by Age Bracket and Generational Cohort
- Patterns by Race/Ethnicity
- Patterns by Geographic Region
- Patterns by Educational Attainment
- Patterns by Employment Status
- Patterns by Household Income Bracket
- Patterns by Household Composition
- Patterns by Type of Residence
- Focus on Kitten Formula Cat Food Shoppers
- Note on Cat/Kitten Food Buying Data
- Overall Cat Food vs. Kitten Food Purchasing Demographics
- Patterns by Gender
- Patterns by Age Bracket and Generational Cohort
- Patterns by Race/Ethnicity and Region
- Patterns by Metropolitan Area Classification
- Patterns by Educational Attainment
- Patterns by Employment Status
- Patterns by Household Income Bracket
- Patterns by Marital Status and Household Composition
- Patterns by Type of Residence
