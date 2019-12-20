Analysis on the World's Polyurethane Foam Market, 2018-2019 & 2024: Technologies, Product Types, End-uses, Patents, Regions & Company Profiles

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Polyurethane Foam Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Polyurethane Foam Market is Projected to Grow from $26.2 Billion in 2019 to $36 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The report includes:

An overview of global polyurethane foam market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Examination of the opportunities and innovation-driven polyurethane foam market highlights, and the major regions and countries involved in these developments

Analyze the various end-use industry applications of polyurethane foams and the market dynamics of each application

Identify segments with high growth potential and also understand future applications of the segments

Examine key trends related to the global market, its various product types and end-use applications that have an influence on the industry

Comprehensive profiles of major companies in the industry, including BASF Se, Dow Chemical Co., Rogers Corp. and UFP Technologies Inc.

The robust and distinct properties of polyurethane solve complex problems and fit into different shapes which improve the application of polyurethane foams.

Polyurethane foam safeguards products by offering exceptional dielectric and adhesive characteristics. Polyurethane foam is resistant to scratches, water, temperature and weather. Polyurethane foams are categorized into three types: spray foam, flexible foam and rigid foam.

Flexible polyurethane foam is utilized as cushioning for a variety of consumer products such as furniture, packaging, bedding, automotive interiors and carpet underlay. Flexible foam can be produced in almost any type of structure and shapes. Flexible foams are light, comfortable and durable, and used widely for bedding, furniture and automotive applications.

Rigid polyurethane foams are one of the most widespread versatile and energy-efficient insulations. These foams may substantially cut energy costs while making residential and commercial properties more comfortable and efficient.



According to the U.S. Department of Energy, residential cooling and heating accounts for more than 50% of the energy use in the United States, making it the largest energy expenditure for most residential houses. To maintain constant temperature and lower noise in homes and commercial properties, builders use rigid polyurethane foam. This foam is an effective insulation material that can be used in roof tops, insulated windows, wall insulation, doors and air barrier sealants.

Spray polyurethane foams are a spray-applied plastic which insulate buildings, seal cracks and gaps, and make homes more energy efficient and comfortable. Polyurethane foams are also an effective solution in reducing unwanted air intrusion through joints, cracks and seals.



These polyurethane products have a diverse range of applications because their open and elastic cell structure makes them resistant to oxidation and aging.

Polyurethane foams are used in multiple applications including:

Bedding: in mattresses as main filling or as part of blankets and cushions.

Furniture: sofas and chairs seats, padded fillers, etc.

Building and construction: as thermal insulation.

Automotive: in dashboards, seats, etc.

In toys, footwears, sponges, clothing, packaging and in other kinds of fillings.

Polyurethane foams are extensively used in the furniture, building and construction sectors. The bedding and furniture sector uses flexible foams as fillers for mattresses, blankets and cushions, while the construction sector utilizes spray foams as thermal insulation. The distinct properties of these foams are increasing demand and driving the market worldwide.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Research Methodology

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Regional Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Statements by Key Opinion Leaders

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Introduction

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Spray Foam

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End Use

Introduction

Bedding and Furniture

Automotive

Packaging

Electronics

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Patent Review and New Developments

Important Patents on Polyurethane Foams

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Armacell Gmbh

Basf Se

Compagnie De Saint-Gobain S.A.

Covestro Ag

Elliott Co.

Evonik Industries Ag

Foamcraft Inc.

Future Foam Inc.

Huntsman Corp.

Lanxess Ag

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Nitto Denko Corp.

Recticel Nv/Sa

Rogers Corp.

Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Tosoh Corp.

Trelleborg Ag

UFP Technologies Inc.

Woodbridge Foam Corp.

