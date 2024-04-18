Analytical Instrument Management Acquires PSI Laboratories

LITTLETON, Colo., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytical Instrument Management (AIM) proudly announces its acquisition of PSI Laboratories, a well-established full-service analytical laboratory based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. With this strategic move, AIM solidifies its position as a leader in the analytical instrumentation industry, demonstrating its commitment to expanding its offerings and enhancing its capabilities to better serve its clientele.

The acquisition of PSI Laboratories represents a significant milestone for AIM, allowing the company to broaden its product offerings and provide customers with access to an even wider range of high-quality analytical instruments. As part of this acquisition, AIM will be selling off the assets of PSI Laboratories, which include a diverse selection of cutting-edge analytical systems from renowned brands such as Agilent and PerkinElmer.

Among the available equipment are several Agilent QQQ LCMS Systems (6460C, 6490's, and the latest 6465 Ultivo), Agilent GC/MS/MS 7010B/7890B, Agilent 7010 GC/MS/MS with 7890 GC, multiple Agilent GC/MS systems (including 5977B, 5975C's, and 5973N's), several Agilent ICPMS systems (including 7850 and 7800's, as well as Perking Elmer DRCII's), several Agilent HPLC systems (including 1100, 1200, 1290, and 1260 Infinity II DAD systems), and Agilent 8890, 7890, and 6890 Gas Chromatographs.

The integration of PSI Laboratories' assets into AIM's portfolio is an exciting development that brings numerous benefits to customers. By combining the strengths of both companies, AIM is now able to offer a wider range of high-quality refurbished laboratory equipment and enhanced service offerings.

Customers can now access a more diverse selection of equipment, including gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, and other analytical instruments, all of which are meticulously refurbished to meet top industry standards. This expansion of AIM's inventory ensures that customers have access to the latest and most advanced laboratory equipment, enabling them to conduct their research and experiments with greater efficiency and accuracy.

AIM remains committed to providing top-notch customer service and support. Customers can rely on the expertise and experience of AIM's team to help them find the perfect solution for their laboratory needs. With a focus on customer satisfaction, AIM goes above and beyond to ensure that customers have a seamless experience from start to finish.

AIM invites customers to explore its extensive inventory and discover the ideal equipment for their specific requirements. With the integration of PSI Laboratories' assets, customers now have even more options to choose from, making it easier than ever to find the perfect fit for their laboratory.

For more information about AIM and its offerings, interested parties are encouraged to visit: https://aimanalytical.com/

About Analytical Instrument Management

Analytical Instrument Management (AIM) is a leading provider of top-quality, custom-configured refurbished laboratory equipment. With a commitment to excellence, AIM thoroughly tests all reconditioned instruments to ensure they meet manufacturer specifications and deliver superior performance. AIM offers a wide range of industry-leading brands, including Agilent analytical instruments, PerkinElmer, and more, to meet the diverse needs of its customers.

With the acquisition of PSI Laboratories, AIM reaffirms its dedication to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to the analytical instrumentation industry. As AIM continues to grow and evolve, it remains focused on delivering the highest quality refurbished equipment and exceeding customer expectations.

The integration of PSI Laboratories' assets into AIM's portfolio represents a significant opportunity for customers to access a wider range of cutting-edge analytical systems. AIM is committed to leveraging this acquisition to provide customers with enhanced service offerings and unparalleled value. Through strategic partnerships and investments in technology and expertise, AIM is poised to continue leading the way in the refurbished laboratory equipment market.

