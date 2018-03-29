Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort, Sri Lanka Introduces Four Ayurvedic Wellness Journeys

Anantara's specialist ayurvedic programmes facilitate pathways to holistic health and happiness by balancing the body and freeing the mind, based on three simple yet powerful principles. Each programme is tailored according to your doshas and vikruti, or current imbalances. Holistically addressing exercise, diet, sleep, stress and relaxation needs, wellness journeys are planned after a comprehensive personal consultation with the Resident Doctor of Ayurveda.

With the ultimate goal of empowering you to change your lifestyle and way of thinking, Yoga, healing arts and ayurvedic nutritional guidance are complemented by daily journaling, technology blackout to introduce the concept of 'holism'. Through a personalised approach, Anantara Peace Haven gently eases you through the process of healing.

These principles create the foundation of the four programmes:

Inner Harmony – Calm your mind and body to create emotional and spiritual balance.

Deep Sleep – Give yourself well-deserved time to relax, heal and rebuild.

Natural Weight – Discover the ayurvedic approach to healthy weight management and vitality.

A Rebuilding Detox – Detoxify physically and mentally, and rebuild your natural energy.

While each journey stands on its own merits, taken in whole these programmes can lead to the ayurvedic interpretation of happiness; which is to balance your body and to free your mind. Without this balance, you cannot make healthier choices.

Bookable through the hotel and select partners, the packages include luxury accommodation, dosha-specific meals, local and holistic activities plus Anantara and ayurvedia spa therapies.

