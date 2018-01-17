Anaplan named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management

"We are grateful for this recognition, since it points to what we believe is one of our key strengths—the ability to deliver exceptional value to customers," said Frank Calderoni, President and CEO of Anaplan. "Our customers are benefiting from connected planning with our Anaplan platform by generating significant efficiencies across their organizations."

Jason Loh, Anaplan's Global Head of Sales Solutions, added, "Anaplan provides innovative sales solutions that can yield high returns for our customers. This helped the company grow the number of new SPM customers significantly over the past year—and we continue to see more customers selecting the Anaplan platform to improve their sales performance by connecting their corporate strategies to sales execution."



1 Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management," Melissa A. Hilbert, Tad Travis, Julian Poulter, January 15, 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Anaplan

Anaplan is driving a new age of connected planning. Large and fast-growing organizations use Anaplan's cloud platform in every business function to make better-informed plans and decisions and drive faster, more effective planning processes. Anaplan also provides support, training, and planning transformation advisory services. Anaplan is a privately held company based in San Francisco with 18 offices and over 150 expert partners worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

