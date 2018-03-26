Anchin Private Client Recognized as Leader in Philanthropy Advice

"Philanthropy is a core focus for our high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, who enjoy giving back," said Jared Feldman, partner and co-leader at Anchin Private Client. "By integrating philanthropy consulting into our suite of outsourced family office services, we simplify the complexities associated with preserving legacies," Feldman said. "We align giving activities with our clients' financial goals and coordinate seamlessly with the wealth managers, attorneys, insurance and other advisors who help guide them."

Anchin Private Client serves as an "outsourced family CFO," providing an unbiased and objective approach to financial matters for entrepreneurs, C-Suite executives, and other high-net-worth families. Family office services are designed to identify tax saving opportunities, streamline operations, and provide consulting and execution on processes in areas such as bill payment and guidance on matters relating to art.

The Private Client group delivers sophisticated strategies that help families achieve philanthropic goals and preserve legacies. The team leverages a deep understanding and perspective of the passions and motivating forces that drive philanthropic giving to assist with establishing private foundations, structuring personal giving programs, grant implementation, and addressing estate planning considerations.

"Our clients want to be connected to their philanthropy, as it can truly bring together families across generations," said Ehud Sadan, partner & co-leader at Anchin Private Client. "These clients have created tremendous wealth and turned their attention to achieving their charitable goals", Sadan said. "By handling tax planning and succession planning, we help ensure that they can pursue these goals and avoid potential missteps to ultimately enhance their overall legacy and quality of life."

Showcasing 'best of breed' providers in the global private banking, wealth management and trusted advisor communities, the 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards recognized companies, teams and individuals who 'demonstrated innovation and excellence during 2017.' The Awards recognize the top operators in the private client industry with independence, integrity, and genuine insight serving as cornerstones of the judging process.

About Anchin:

Anchin Private Client is a practice within Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP ("Anchin"). Anchin is recognized as one of the top accounting and consulting firms in the country, a Best Place to Work in New York City, and a Best Place to Work in New York State. The full-service firm, with a staff of approximately 360, serves privately-held businesses and high net worth individuals with a wide range of assurance, tax and advisory services, including accounting and auditing; tax planning and compliance; tax credits and incentives; management and succession advisory services; growth, transition and exit strategies consulting; and litigation support, forensic accounting and valuation services. Additional information is available at www.anchin.com.

Contact: Lee Peretz

212.840.3456

Lee.Peretz@anchin.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anchin-private-client-recognized-as-leader-in-philanthropy-advice-300619461.html

SOURCE Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP

Related Links

http://www.anchin.com

