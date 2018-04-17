AnchoRock Purchased by Private Technology Investment Group

"We are excited to accelerate our customer operational successes by providing plug and play solutions for the field," said Zef Malik. "We see seamless integration and rapid efficiency improvement opportunities with the platform and are proud to provide the team with added management and business development bandwidth."

The acquisition provides resources and capabilities that will enable the company to innovate upon its current technology set, capture greater market share in the AECO industry, expand into additional industry segments, and increase employee headcount. Going forward, the business will operate as AnchoRock Solutions while the primary software solution will keep the name AnchoRock and continue to operate globally without reduction in services, technology or support.

"Today marks the start of our next great chapter and something truly special," commented Taylor Thorn, Director of Business Operations for AnchoRock. "We are thrilled to have the backing of our new ownership group and the years of industry experience they bring to the company."

About AnchoRock

AnchoRock is a mobile-first software application built for the AECO industry. The platform allows users to manage critical jobsite workflows, increase productivity and collaboration, reduce rework, and save valuable resources. AnchoRock's core functionality focuses on document control, task management, field collaboration, and jobsite safety.

