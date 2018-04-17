Andersen Corporation Appoints Annie Zipfel as Chief Marketing Officer

BAYPORT, Minn., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Andersen Corporation has appointed Annie Zipfel senior vice president and chief marketing officer, effective April 16. Zipfel is responsible for building Andersen's brands, expanding the company's customer base and strengthening the loyalty of existing customers. She will lead Andersen's product management strategy focused on bringing consumer and channel partner insights into product development and integrating the product portfolio across the company.

Annie Zipfel, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Andersen Corporation

"We are excited to welcome Annie to Andersen," said Jay Lund, Andersen chairman and CEO. "Annie brings valuable experience and passion that will be pivotal in optimizing our marketing channels and driving continued digital transformation across all customer touch points."

Zipfel has spent her career in marketing, serving in a variety of leadership roles in retail and consumer goods organizations. Most recently, Zipfel served as Starbucks' global vice president of category and brand for the Roastery and Reserve brands, the company's premium and flagship segments. Prior to this role, Annie led Starbucks CRM and loyalty innovation, including the development of personalization technology. Previously, Zipfel held marketing leadership positions at REI, Target Corporation and General Mills.

"I'm very excited to join Andersen and work on an incredible portfolio of brands," said Zipfel. "Andersen has a strong track record of growth and innovation and I look forward to partnering to drive this growth well into the future."

