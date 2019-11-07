Andre Ricks Has Earned a Reputation Throughout the NBA for His Private Skills Training

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Andre Ricks has built a reputation for being one of the top private skills trainers to work directly with NBA players. As a former Division I Basketball Player, Andre Ricks has appeared on ESPN SportsCenter's Top 10 plays. Mr. Ricks has played against and worked with some of the world's greatest athletes, such as former NBA all-star Stephon Marbury and playing against NBA superstar Stephen Curry.

'Andre photographed training with Stephon Marbury in New York' 'Andre Ricks photographed on the court chatting with Stephen Curry before the game against the Lakers at the Staples Center'

Ricks is touring the globe doing Rawimpact Elite Basketball Popup Clinics to help the youth learn the ends and outs about the game of basketball and also teaching the proper fundamentals.

Rawimpact Elite Basketball Popup Clinics are in full effect. Rawimpact has announced their 25 cities & states for their clinics for the upcoming 2019-2020 season, including camps in New York, California, Texas, Florida, Michigan, and Hawaii.

Rawimpact offers basketball clinics for beginners, intermediates and advanced players who aspire to play High School and College basketball. Athletes ages 10 to 17 may attend. Players are separated into teaching groups and teams based on their age and ability. Rawimpact clinics focus on extensive skill development, intensity, enthusiasm, leadership, and team work. For more information regarding Rawimpact, merchandise, and camp dates & locations please visit: www.shoprawimpact.com

Contact:

Daniel Stratford

310-978-5438

228672@email4pr.com

SOURCE Andre Ricks

Related Links

http://www.shoprawimpact.com

