Android Set-Top Box (STB) Industry Worth $696M by 2025 - Growing Consumer Inclination Towards Paying Premium Charges for Niche Services/Content with Higher Resolution

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Android Set-Top Box (STB) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Resolution (HD & Full HD, 4K & Above), By Distribution Channel (Online, Brick & Mortar), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global android set-top (STB) box market size is anticipated to reach USD 695.9 million by 2025, growing at a revenue-based CAGR of 19.5% from 2019 to 2025.



Some of the critical factors positively impacting the market growth include shift in viewer and media preferences from conventional platforms towards digital formats and the rise of OTT/IPTV platforms, such as Netflix and Amazon OTT. Additionally, growing internet penetration in emerging economies is also anticipated to boost the market growth over the coming years.



Android set-top boxes are expected to gain immense popularity among the masses owing to the growing awareness pertaining to internet-based set-top boxes and rising demand for high-quality audio and video content among the viewers. The technologically savvy customers are already accustomed to Android devices and their user interface, ultimately making it easier for them to adapt to and operate such devices.



Rising number of initiatives from regulatory authorities worldwide supporting the adoption of Android STBs, such as migration from analog TV to digital TV, is further expected to drive the Android STB market growth. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced its plans to completely shut down analog transmission by the end of 2023, in an attempt to drive the penetration of digital media format in lesser developed areas across the country.



Android-powered boxes are incorporated with several features such as Google Assistant, enabling users to discover content and to control the connected devices through voice command. Additionally, Android STB operators provide linear as well as Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) based models for consumers. These devices offer tremendous benefits to operators with a stable and consistent middleware architecture, high system integrity, and swift deployment of new features.



In 2018, Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of volume attributed to growing adoption of internet and smart TV. Increasing consumption of online data owing to content digitization in developing countries, such as India, is anticipated to impel regional growth. North America is anticipated to exhibit a volume-based CAGR of over 22% over the forecast period. This is attributed to availability of Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) content and UHD devices. Changing consumer preference for OTT platforms such as Netflix and HBO for viewing content will drive the market in this region.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The integration of various technologies in the Android STBs, such as voice-enabled remote interaction, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), and Ultra-high-definition resolution, make them stand out as compared to the conventional STBs

The prominent players in the Android set-top box market are providing user-friendly as well as technology, feature-rich Android STBs to gain a competitive edge

An upsurge in the use of OTT platforms has propelled several vendors to undergo partnerships and mergers and acquisitions with content providers, in an attempt to strengthen their product offerings

There has been an growing consumer inclination towards paying premium charges for niche services/content with higher resolution

The considerable consumer demand for OTT services has led the market incumbents to introduce Android STBs in their product offerings to retain their customer base

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segmental Outlook



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Introduction

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1 Increasing digitization and internet penetration in developing economies

3.3.1.2 Increasing adoption of Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms

3.3.2 Market restraint/challenge analysis

3.3.2.1 Security and piracy concerns

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1.1 Supplier power

3.5.1.2 Buyer power

3.5.1.3 Substitute threat

3.5.1.4 Threat from new entrants

3.5.1.5 Competitive rivalry

3.5.2 PEST Analysis

3.6 Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2018



Chapter 4 Resolution Estimates and Trend Analysis

4.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (Thousand Units)

4.2 Resolution Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

4.3 HD & Full HD

4.4 4K & Above



Chapter 5 Distribution Channel Estimates and Trend Analysis

5.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (Thousand Units)

5.2 Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

5.3 Online

5.4 Brick & Mortar



Chapter 6 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (Thousand Units)

6.2 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

6.3 North America

6.4 Europe

6.5 Asia Pacific

6.6 Latin America

6.7 Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 ARRIS International Limited

7.1.2 Coship

7.1.3 Evolution Digital, LLC

7.1.4 HUMAX Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.1.5 Kaonmedia Co. Ltd.

7.1.6 NVIDIA Corporation

7.1.7 SAGEMCOM

7.1.8 Shenzhen Skyworth Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

7.1.9 Shenzhen SDMC Technology Co. Ltd.

7.1.10 Technicolor



