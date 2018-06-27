Angiographic Catheters: Global Market Forecast Report 2018-2022 - Key Players Covered are Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Terumo Medical, Cardinal Health, and Merit Medical System

The global angiographic catheters market is expected to reach USD 1,402.8 Million by 2022 from USD 980.9 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Market growth is primarily driven by the aging population and increasing incidence of diseases such as CVDs; and demand for angiographic catheter for the diagnosis of arterial blockages.

This report broadly segments the global market into application and region. The report also contains information on re-usage scenario and distribution channel for angiographic catheters in different regions.

By application, the angiographic catheters market is segmented into coronary, endovascular, neurology, oncology, and other applications. The coronary segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and demand for catheters for angiography procedures. According to OECD, in 2013, PCI contributed around 80% of the total coronary revascularization procedures in Europe and it is anticipated to increase in future.

The global angiographic catheters market is dominated by Europe, followed by Asia Pacific. Europe will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period mainly due to the presence of large patient population. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR. Factors such as the increasing burden of coronary arterial disease and focus of major players in emerging Asia Pacific countries are driving the growth of the global market in this region. However, increasing preference for non-invasive angiography is expected to hinder the growth of angiographic catheters market.

Major industry players launched innovative products to maintain and improve their position in the angiographic catheters market. Medtronic (US), Boston Scientific (US), Terumo Medical (Japan), Cardinal Health (US), and Merit Medical System (US) have been identified as key players operating in this market. These companies have broad product portfolios with comprehensive features. These players are observed to have a wide distribution network across the globe, which enhances their geographic presence.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Definition & Exclusions

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Assumptions & Limitations



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Forecast Model Steps



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview



5 Angiographic Catheters Market, By Application

5.1 Coronary

5.2 Endovascular

5.3 Neurology

5.4 Oncology

5.5 Other



6 Angiographic Catheters Market, By Region

6.1 Region Snapshot

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Respondent Profiles

6.2.2 Coronary Market

6.2.3 Endovascular Market

6.2.4 Neurology Market

6.2.5 Oncology Market

6.2.6 Other Angiographic Procedures Catheters Market

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Respondent Profiles

6.3.2 Coronary Market

6.3.3 Endovascular Market

6.3.4 Neurology Market

6.3.5 Oncology Market

6.3.6 Other Angiographic Procedures Catheters Market

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Respondent Profiles

6.4.2 Coronary Market

6.4.3 Endovascular Market

6.4.4 Neurology Market

6.4.5 Oncology Market

6.4.6 Other Angiographic Procedures Catheters Market

6.5 Rest of the World

6.5.1 Respondent Profiles

6.5.2 Coronary Market

6.5.3 Endovascular Market

6.5.4 Neurology Market

6.5.5 Oncology Market

6.5.6 Other Angiographic Procedures Catheters Market



7 Purchase Pattern



8 Reusage Scenario



9 Market Share Analysis



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Boston Scientific Corporation

10.2 Medtronic PLC

10.3 Terumo Medical Corporation

10.4 Merit Medical System Inc

10.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

10.6 Angiodynamics Inc.

10.7 Cardinal Health, Inc.

10.8 C.R. Bard, Inc. (A Part of Becton, Dickinson and Company)

10.9 Cook Medical LLC

10.10 Alvimedica Medical Devices Inc.



11 Appendix



