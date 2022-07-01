Animal Disinfectant Market Size to grow by USD 1.17 Million |Asia to Occupy 42% Market Share | Technavio

The animal disinfectant market report is segmented by Type (liquid animal disinfectant and powdered animal disinfectant) and Geography (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW).

Revenue generating segment : The animal disinfectant market share growth in the Liquid animal disinfectant segment will be significant for revenue generation. Liquid animal disinfectants are offered with the premixed dilution of concentrates (active ingredients) in the solvent (usually water). These products have higher adoption among end-users owing to their wide range of applications, including foot dips, footbaths, aerial disinfection, foam-based sprays, and water-system disinfection.

Animal Disinfectant Market: Key Market Dynamics

Major Driver:

An increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in animals is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global animal disinfectant market.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as avian influenza, African swine fever, brucellosis, East Coast fever, African animal trypanosomiasis, Newcastle disease, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS), and FMD has become a major concern among livestock farmers and governments across the globe.

These diseases severely impact the livestock population by spreading like an epidemic with a high mortality rate. Moreover, a significant number of human diseases are zoonotic in origin and spread due to the direct or indirect contact of humans with the saliva, urine, blood, feces, mucous, or other body fluids of an infected animal.

Advanced disinfectants have broad germicidal capabilities to remove such pathogens. Thus, to prevent infectious outbreaks, cleaning and disinfection processes using animal disinfectant products are gaining widespread adoption among animal care and animal breeding premises, which is driving the growth of the global animal disinfectant market

Major Challenges:

The stringent registration procedure is a major challenge for the global animal disinfectant market growth. Vendors manufacturing animal disinfectants operate in a highly regulated environment.

Vendors manufacturing animal disinfectants operate in a highly regulated environment. A significant share of capital is invested by vendors in product R&D. However, as animal disinfectants involve the use of toxic chemicals, new formulations are subjected to strict testing trials and registration procedures for ensuring their safety. Failure in the performance and optimum safety standards may expose the products to the risk of rejection and discontinuation, thus causing significant financial loss to vendors.

Furthermore, FIFRA mandates the disclosure and labeling of proper directions and safety precautions on the product. In addition to federal regulations, the US also has the presence of individual state-defined regulations. However, the disinfectant products that comply with these regulations can be commercialized in the EU countries.

Similarly, in China , disinfectants are required to comply with the requirements of the Chinese Disinfectant Regulation. Vendors operating internationally often find it difficult to comply with the stringent and varying regulations across regions, which hampers their operational efficiencies and refrains the growth of the global animal disinfectant market.

For additional details on the key drivers, trends, and challenges

Animal Disinfectant Market: Vendor Analysis

The animal disinfectant market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Animal Disinfectant Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.75% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.50 Performing market contribution Asia at 42% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CID LINES NV, Diversey Inc., Evans Vanodine International Plc, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, KERSIA GROUP, LANXESS AG, Neogen Corp., Sanosil Ltd., Virox Technologies Inc., and Zoetis Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Life sciences tools and services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Type

5.3 Liquid animal disinfectant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Liquid animal disinfectant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Liquid animal disinfectant - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Powdered animal disinfectant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Powdered animal disinfectant - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Powdered animal disinfectant - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 25: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 33: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 35: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 36: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 37: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 38: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 39: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 40: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 CID LINES NV

Exhibit 41: CID LINES NV - Overview



Exhibit 42: CID LINES NV - Product and service



Exhibit 43: CID LINES NV - Key offerings

10.4 Diversey Inc.

Exhibit 44: Diversey Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 45: Diversey Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 46: Diversey Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Evans Vanodine International Plc

10.6 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Exhibit 51: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Overview



Exhibit 52: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Business segments



Exhibit 53: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Key news



Exhibit 54: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft - Segment focus

10.7 KERSIA GROUP

Exhibit 56: KERSIA GROUP - Overview



Exhibit 57: KERSIA GROUP - Product and service



Exhibit 58: KERSIA GROUP - Key news



Exhibit 59: KERSIA GROUP - Key offerings

10.8 LANXESS AG

Exhibit 60: LANXESS AG - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 61: LANXESS AG - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 62: LANXESS AG - Key news

- Key news

Exhibit 63: LANXESS AG - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 64: LANXESS AG - Segment focus

10.9 Neogen Corp.

Exhibit 65: Neogen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Neogen Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Neogen Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Neogen Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Neogen Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Sanosil Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Sanosil Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Sanosil Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Sanosil Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Virox Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 73: Virox Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Virox Technologies Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Virox Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Virox Technologies Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Zoetis Inc.

Exhibit 77: Zoetis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Zoetis Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Zoetis Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 80: Zoetis Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Zoetis Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 82: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 83: Research Methodology



Exhibit 84: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 85: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 86: List of abbreviations

