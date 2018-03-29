Ankura Announces Acquisition of c3/consulting

Led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Beth R. Chase, c3 has become a leading management consulting firm and one of the 10 largest women-owned businesses in Middle Tennessee since its founding in 2005. c3 has worked with Fortune 500 and private equity-backed growth companies across industries and geographies to help deliver and accelerate transformational change. Today, the company's professionals advise leadership teams in industries including healthcare, financial services, banking, insurance, technology, and corporate services. Along the way, c3 and its employees received prestigious accolades for excellence in workplace culture, volunteerism, entrepreneurship, and more.

"We are excited to have Beth, her leadership team and entire c3 family join Ankura's expanding roster of world-class professionals," Ankura's Chief Executive Officer Roger Carlile said. "Bringing this group of experienced change catalysts together with our experts expands Ankura's ability to deliver impactful, innovative and customized solutions to our collective client base. Equally important to us and our clients is the cultural fit - both firms share a collaborative, client-focused, and people-centric culture. The combination of c3 and Ankura is another important step in our journey to build a unique business advisory firm defined by how we solve complex challenges that enable, optimize, protect, and sustain value for our clients."

Ms. Chase added, "we started c3 over 12 years ago with the simple idea of creating a consulting firm dedicated to the people who make change happen. To think that the idea originally brought to life in my living room, is today becoming part of a national consulting platform is humbling. I stand amazed by the collaborative contribution of our entire team in building this firm, from our special culture to the extraordinary service we provide to clients across the country. Joining Ankura will allow us to provide even greater opportunities for our team and increased value to our clients as part of a broader national platform, while we continue to be actively involved in the Nashville community."

Ms. Chase and her partners – Brian Bowman, Vicki Estrin, Helen Lane, Katherine McElroy and Janet McDonald – will join Ankura as senior managing directors. c3's nearly 120-member consulting team will integrate into Ankura and strengthen the firm's strategy and operations expertise.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the month, subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal advisor to Ankura. Equiteq Securities LLC and Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC acted as financial advisor and legal advisor to c3, respectively.

About Ankura

Ankura is an expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

About c3/consulting

c3/consulting is a management consulting firm dedicated to the people responsible for making change happen. c3 works with Fortune 500 and private equity-backed growth companies to deliver their most critical initiatives, including strategy, growth, mergers & acquisitions, business & process optimization, customer experience, change & transformation, technology, and leader & team performance. c3 advises leadership teams in a variety of industries, including private equity, healthcare, technology, finance, banking, insurance, manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and business services. For more information, please visit: www.c3-consult.com.

